FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Officially Out The SeasonOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
WISH-TV
Indianapolis comedian Gwen Sunkel performing at ‘5’s Tap House’ Friday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gwen Sunkel, an Indianapolis comedian, emcee and character actor is coming to Anderson to perform Friday. Sunkel stops by to talk to News 8’s Kayla Sullivan and Kody Fisher on “All Indiana” about what to expect for the show. Sunkel has appeared in...
WISH-TV
Hoosiers in Indianapolis brave cold temperatures for work, workouts
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The brutally low temperatures on Friday didn’t deter everyone from being outside, showing it doesn’t necessarily take a brave person to bear this cold, but a committed one. Aubrui Anderson is on Day 2 of what will be 75-day heart and mental health challenge....
WISH-TV
Clipper snow chance Monday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana will continue to shake the arctic air into next week. First, we will have to deal with a quick snow chance. TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Light snow arrives in the early morning. Low temperature around 10 degrees. TOMORROW: Light snow along a clipper system likely...
Indianapolis Zoo tiger cub dies from liver defect
INDIANAPOLIS — A second tiger cub at the Indianapolis Zoo has died from a liver defect months after his brother died of the same ailment. “Nicolas, like his brother Roman, had a liver defect that was likely present at birth or acquired soon after,” the Zoo tweeted Friday. Nicolas’ brother Roman died from a similar […]
WISH-TV
AES Indiana with more than 9,500 out of power due to large outage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — AES Indiana has experienced a large outage on the east side of Indianapolis. There are currently 9,533 customers without power. According to AES Indiana, crews are on-site working quickly and safely to get power restored. There is no known incident at this time. The location of...
Yardbarker
Best Christmas Video: Hoosier Anthony Leal Uses His NIL Money to Pay Off Sister's School Loans
Family comes first in Hoosier Nation, no doubt about that. And for junior guard Anthony Leal, his family has ALWAYS come first to him. On Christmas morning at the Leal house in Bloomington, Anthony surprised his big sister Lauren — his dearest friend and basketball idol — with an amazing Christmas gift.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football transfer portal quarterback name to know: Chandler Rogers
A veteran quarterback is high on the Christmas wish for the IU football coaching staff. After the departures of Connor Bazelak and Jack Tuttle, the Hoosiers lack experience at the critical position headed into the 2023 season. A quick survey of IU’s current quarterback room makes it easy to see...
WISH-TV
More than 60 Indiana counties under travel restrictions Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — Most Indiana counties had some level of travel restrictions in place Monday as a result of the winter storm that hit the Hoosier state late last week. Only nine of Indiana’s 92 counties were without travel restrictions as of 2:45 p.m.: Cass, Blackford, Dubois, Henry, Marion, Parke, Posey, Randolph, Shelby, Vigo, Vermillion.
SLIDESHOW: Sights of the winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS — The winter storm brought slick conditions to roads in Central Indiana. Preparations for the storm emptied store shelves. Here are some of the sights from the winter storm that made its way through Central Indiana Thursday night through Friday evening. You can share your photos. They may end up on the slideshow or […]
Fox 59
Tracking light snow for Monday
Meteorologist Amber Hardwick has the timeline for snow showers in the forecast. Meteorologist Amber Hardwick has the timeline for snow showers in the forecast. FOX59 Pay It Forward: HopeAnchor & Crew Gives Back …. Why You Shouldn’t Make New Year’s Resolutions. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December...
WISH-TV
Light snow Monday, warming up this week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You may see a little light snow early this morning. A quick clipper moves through the state bringing some light snow. TODAY: Some slick spots are possible early this morning as a batch of light snow moves through the state. We’ll see a cold start with temperatures in the teens this morning. Much of the snow comes to an end right around lunchtime. A few scattered snow showers are possible throughout the day but much of the accumulating snow will occur during the first part of the day. Accumulations will be minor. A dusting is possible in northern Indiana while central and southern Indiana may see up to an inch. Closer to the Ohio River a Winter Weather Advisory is in place and these areas may pick up close to 2″ of snowfall. Highs today will be in the middle 20s.
WISH-TV
Winter storm blog: Indiana deep freeze causes crashes, cancellations
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest in to News 8 on the winter storm on Friday. Sixty flights have been delayed and more than 100 flights have been canceled at Indianapolis International Airport as of 4 p.m. Friday. According to FlightAware, 121 flights into and out of Indianapolis...
Former Indiana QB Jack Tuttle breaks down why he committed to Michigan
Former Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle announced earlier in the week that he will spend his final college season at Michigan and broke down why he chose the Wolverines. We’ve been watching Tuttle since his sophomore year in high school when he prepped at San Marcos (Calif.) Mission Hills. He was selected to the Elite 11 the summer before his senior year and then combined with former Ohio State and current New Orleans Saints wide out Chris Olave to form one of the nation’s most explosive one-two punches.
WIBC.com
What to Expect After the Bitter Cold in Indiana
STATEWIDE–Bitter cold temperatures will continue through the weekend, but a big change is coming next week. “We will start a warming trend as the dome of cold that’s across the region with this system slowly begins to modify and move east. On Saturday, we’ll have a high of 11. As we get into Sunday, there’s a high around 15 and then 24 for Monday,” said Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Current Publishing
Storen set for Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame induction
Although Drew Storen seemed destined for the Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame, it was still nice to get the news. The Carmel resident was recently selected by the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association as a member of the class of 2023. “It’s quite the honor,” said Storen, a 2007...
WISH-TV
Dozens of Southwest flights canceled in Indy amid nationwide struggle
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Southwest Airlines has canceled 2,623 flights at the Indianapolis International Airport Monday. This makes 64% out of 100% of the airlines schedule for Monday flights canceled. According to FlightAware, 5,304 flights were canceled for Monday. 3,542 flights have been canceled into, or out of the United...
WISH-TV
Semi, 3 all-wheel drive SUV’s in ditch on I-94
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A semi and three all-wheel drive SUV’s are in the ditch on I-94 near exit 22. According to Indiana State police sergeant Glen Fifield, it’s slick, black ice conditions and cold. “For the umpteenth time, we’re asking people to use extra caution if you...
Fox 59
A fresh coating of snow and a warm up ahead this week
INDIANAPOLIS – Merry Christmas and happy holidays! It’s been another cold one across Central Indiana, but the sun is shining and warmer days are not far away…. Though we have cleared up nicely today, the sunshine will be fleeting as clouds return to the area late Sunday evening. The clouds will come ahead of our next storm system; a weak one known as an Alberta clipper (the system develops in the Alberta region). Clippers often bring light amounts of snow, but are low impact events due to the lack of moisture they carry. As a result, a light snowfall is expected through much of the day with general half inch to inch across most of Central Indiana. There may be isolated pockets of up to 2″ at most. The day will be warmer than its predecessor more importantly, with highs in the mid 20s. Clouds and flurries will stick around overnight.
cbs4indy.com
Brownsburg pizza shop employees keeping all of Christmas Day sales
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — There is a special holiday tradition at an Indiana pizza shop that goes quite a long way for the employees who work on Christmas day. Thanks to the owners of Rockstar Pizza in Brownsburg, all of the money made from Christmas Day sales goes toward the employees. The staff can sign up to work the shift if they would like, and, in return, the day’s sales are split among everyone.
Central Indiana fire crews battle brutal cold amid ongoing space heater fires
FISHERS, Ind. — As brutally cold temperatures stick around for yet another night, fire departments across central Indiana are battling both the fire and the cold. That includes the Fishers Fire Department, according to Capt. John Mehling. "They have done an amazing job getting out in this cold," said...
