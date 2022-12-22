Alfred Sanzari Enterprises Inks Renewal with I-FE Apparel to Continue 19-Year Relationship in South Hackensack, N.J.

Read full article on original website
Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey
BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
Wealthy investors driving up housing prices in Newark, making homeownership difficult for middle-class residents
NEWARK, N.J. - Homeownership has long been a critical factor in building wealth, but for many black and Hispanic residents in Newark, New Jersey, the dream of owning a home has remained out of reach.
Family entertainment center to open its 2nd N.J. location
Launch Entertainment, an indoor family entertainment franchise, will add another New Jersey location to its portfolio. The entertainment concept is planning to open in Edison. However, the company has not announced an opening date or an exact address yet. “With the support from the Launch corporate team, we are looking...
theobserver.com
Lyndhurst PD: Chief, at right place at right time, revives unconscious man
Throughout his police career, Lyndhurst Chief Richard L. Jarvis Jr. has earned many superlatives. And on Christmas Eve 2022, he earned yet another — life saver. Here’s how it all happened, according to Lyndhurst PD Public Information Officer Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri. At around 3 p.m., Dec. 24,...
fox5ny.com
Control tower evacuation at Newark Airport causes major flight delays
NEW JERSEY - The control tower at Newark Liberty Airport was evacuated Saturday due to an apparent water leak. Dozens of flights were delayed and incoming flights were being held on the ground at their original airports until the matter was resolved. "The FAA temporarily evacuated the Newark control tower...
brooklynsportsworld.com
Five High-Quality New Jersey Pizza Places
Let me start by saying, I’m some sort of pizza snob, especially since I’m from Brooklyn, the king of pizza joints. But not to the point I won’t give other pizza establishments a chance. Nevertheless, I tried five pizza places in the vicinity of where I have...
One of the Best Storybook Towns in America is Located in Morris County, New Jersey
This article has a special place for me because this storybook town is where I was born and my family lived before we came south to the Jersey Shore. Named one of the best small towns in New Jersey is Madison, located in Morris County in North Jersey. It's where my parents grew up and where I started my journey.
These 5 NJ hospitals ranked among the country’s best for 2022
Five of the state's more than 70 hospitals have ranked among America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2022, as compiled by Healthgrades. The medical centers in Union, Morris, Monmouth, Bergen and Essex counties ranked among the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical excellence for the current year, based on analysis of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.
Project to build 1,200 apartments on N.J.’s ‘Gold Coast’ gets $50M in financing
The developers who plan to build 1,200 apartments in Edgewater on New Jersey’s Gold Coast have secured a mortgage to help move the project toward construction. Northwind Group, a Manhattan-based real estate private equity firm, has provided a $50 million loan with flexible terms that will allow additional time for the developers to prepare the site for development, Northwind announced Thursday.
Fantastic Historic Inn and Tavern in New Jersey Was First Constructed 226 Years Ago
We love to find restaurants here in New Jersey that not only have great food, but that added extra atmosphere and something extra that makes it special and a unique experience for you at home. This is definitely the case with this gem that we stumbled across and it's right here in the historic Garden State.
Amazingly Only One New Jersey City Made The List Of Healthiest City’s In The Country
Each year a national list of the healthiest cities in the country is released, and this year there was only one city in the state of New Jersey that made the list!. Now I know that during the holidays, it may be the hardest time to keep health on the top of your mind especially when there are cookies and egg nog that need to be eaten and drank!
rew-online.com
Life Time to Bring Indoor High-End Pickleball Club and Alpha Training Experience to Life Time Sky New York City in Early 2023
Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the country’s largest owner and operator of pickleball courts across its network of luxury athletic clubs, is bringing its pickleball prowess to New York City with the announced addition of indoor courts to Life Time Sky, located at The Moinian Group’s high-end residences in Hell’s Kitchen. Additionally, space will be dedicated to the Company’s widely popular Alpha Training program. Construction has started with an anticipated opening by early Feb. 2023.
therealdeal.com
Tri-state roundup: Town approves record Westchester project
The zoning approval of a historic project leads this week’s roundup of suburban New York real estate news. Largest economic development in Westchester history. In New York’s Westchester County, the Mount Pleasant Town Board unanimously approved zoning for a 3-million-square-foot science and technology center. Fareri Associates is developing the center, which is expected to cost $1.2 billion, making it the largest economic development project in county history.
Hilton hotel in Woodcliff Lake evacuated after pipe bursts
Hotel guests were sent packing on a cold Christmas Eve night after a pipe burst.
Dealer Admits Role In Major Ring That Moved Fentanyl, Meth, Coke By The Pound Into NJ From NYC
One of three Manhattan men accused of flooding four North Jersey counties with massive quantities of fentanyl, meth and coke admitted his role in the organization, authorities said. Juan Carlos Merced Moreno, 45, and his partners operated a fentanyl mill in Washington Heights that supplied traffickers in New Jersey with...
This area is predicted to be NYC’s hottest neighborhood in 2023
It looks like Turtle Bay — yes, that Turtle Bay — will be the hottest neighborhood in New York City come 2023. No, not trendy Williamsburg in Brooklyn — or even parts of downtown Manhattan where cool kids hang. Turtle Bay, which sits east of Lexington Avenue and between East 42nd and East 53rd streets — and is known as home to the United Nations and the Chrysler Building — had traditionally been considered stale and overlooked as a place to live. But now, it has a new future in store. A new study by listings portal StreetEasy suggests that New...
CBS News
Flooding swallows up cars on Long Island
It was a day to forget in Nassau County as residents dealt with thousands of dollars in losses due to the storm's relentlessness. CBS2's Jennifer Bisram has the story.
Police investigating body found at lookout over NY/NJ border
Police on Thursday found a body at State Line Lookout, an Alpine, New Jersey park on the Hudson River that overlooks the border with New York.
jerseysbest.com
Uncovering N.J.: Next to Gingerbread Castle, former paper mill is a fairy tale gone up in flames
Some ruins give a glimpse of a past that simply look like a failed industry laying to waste, but that’s not always the case. In the northern corner of New Jersey, one set of ruins helped a town become more established by becoming more attractive for families to move to, increasing its population. Essentially, they put this town on the map.
Bronx man eyed in 2 more fatal club druggings
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Kenwood Allen, the Bronx man accused this week of murder in two fatal nightclub druggings in Lower Manhattan, was also under investigation Friday in two more cases where overdose victims were dumped in the Bronx. A veteran law enforcement source told PIX11 News that Allen, 33, was part of a […]
