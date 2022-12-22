ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Hackensack, NJ

Alfred Sanzari Enterprises Inks Renewal with I-FE Apparel to Continue 19-Year Relationship in South Hackensack, N.J.

By REW
rew-online.com
 4 days ago
CBS New York

Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
EDGEWATER, NJ
NJ.com

Family entertainment center to open its 2nd N.J. location

Launch Entertainment, an indoor family entertainment franchise, will add another New Jersey location to its portfolio. The entertainment concept is planning to open in Edison. However, the company has not announced an opening date or an exact address yet. “With the support from the Launch corporate team, we are looking...
EDISON, NJ
fox5ny.com

Control tower evacuation at Newark Airport causes major flight delays

NEW JERSEY - The control tower at Newark Liberty Airport was evacuated Saturday due to an apparent water leak. Dozens of flights were delayed and incoming flights were being held on the ground at their original airports until the matter was resolved. "The FAA temporarily evacuated the Newark control tower...
NEWARK, NJ
brooklynsportsworld.com

Five High-Quality New Jersey Pizza Places

Let me start by saying, I’m some sort of pizza snob, especially since I’m from Brooklyn, the king of pizza joints. But not to the point I won’t give other pizza establishments a chance. Nevertheless, I tried five pizza places in the vicinity of where I have...
CHATHAM, NJ
SoJO 104.9

These 5 NJ hospitals ranked among the country’s best for 2022

Five of the state's more than 70 hospitals have ranked among America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2022, as compiled by Healthgrades. The medical centers in Union, Morris, Monmouth, Bergen and Essex counties ranked among the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical excellence for the current year, based on analysis of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Project to build 1,200 apartments on N.J.’s ‘Gold Coast’ gets $50M in financing

The developers who plan to build 1,200 apartments in Edgewater on New Jersey’s Gold Coast have secured a mortgage to help move the project toward construction. Northwind Group, a Manhattan-based real estate private equity firm, has provided a $50 million loan with flexible terms that will allow additional time for the developers to prepare the site for development, Northwind announced Thursday.
EDGEWATER, NJ
rew-online.com

Life Time to Bring Indoor High-End Pickleball Club and Alpha Training Experience to Life Time Sky New York City in Early 2023

Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the country’s largest owner and operator of pickleball courts across its network of luxury athletic clubs, is bringing its pickleball prowess to New York City with the announced addition of indoor courts to Life Time Sky, located at The Moinian Group’s high-end residences in Hell’s Kitchen. Additionally, space will be dedicated to the Company’s widely popular Alpha Training program. Construction has started with an anticipated opening by early Feb. 2023.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Tri-state roundup: Town approves record Westchester project

The zoning approval of a historic project leads this week’s roundup of suburban New York real estate news. Largest economic development in Westchester history. In New York’s Westchester County, the Mount Pleasant Town Board unanimously approved zoning for a 3-million-square-foot science and technology center. Fareri Associates is developing the center, which is expected to cost $1.2 billion, making it the largest economic development project in county history.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
New York Post

This area is predicted to be NYC’s hottest neighborhood in 2023

It looks like Turtle Bay — yes, that Turtle Bay — will be the hottest neighborhood in New York City come 2023. No, not trendy Williamsburg in Brooklyn — or even parts of downtown Manhattan where cool kids hang. Turtle Bay, which sits east of Lexington Avenue and between East 42nd and East 53rd streets — and is known as home to the United Nations and the Chrysler Building — had traditionally been considered stale and overlooked as a place to live. But now, it has a new future in store. A new study by listings portal StreetEasy suggests that New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Bronx man eyed in 2 more fatal club druggings

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Kenwood Allen, the Bronx man accused this week of murder in two fatal nightclub druggings in Lower Manhattan, was also under investigation Friday in two more cases where overdose victims were dumped in the Bronx. A veteran law enforcement source told PIX11 News that Allen, 33, was part of a […]
BRONX, NY

