Michigan State

WOOD

Storm Team 8 Blizzard Update, 2 p.m., 122422

While highways have been plowed, strong wind gusts continue to blow snow back onto the pavement. It also remains too cold for salt to be effective. (Dec. 24, 2022) While highways have been plowed, strong wind gusts continue to blow snow back onto the pavement. It also remains too cold for salt to be effective. (Dec. 24, 2022)
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5:30 a.m., 122422

Lake effect snow showers continue to fall in much of West Michigan, leading to continued treacherous travel conditions and near-zero visibility. (Dec. 24, 2022) Lake effect snow showers continue to fall in much of West Michigan, leading to continued treacherous travel conditions and near-zero visibility. (Dec. 24, 2022) Storm Team...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Plow drivers: Lots of overtime, watch out for that mailbox

Brent Houtman is in his ninth season as a plow driver for the Kent County Road Commission, but this is his first blizzard. (Dec. 23, 2022) Plow drivers: Lots of overtime, watch out for that …. Brent Houtman is in his ninth season as a plow driver for the Kent...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Dozens of flights canceled due to blizzard

It was a frustrating Friday for many passengers at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport As dozens of flights were canceled due to weather. (Dec. 23, 2022) It was a frustrating Friday for many passengers at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport As dozens of flights were canceled due to weather. (Dec. 23, 2022)
MICHIGAN STATE

