Storm Team 8 Blizzard Update, 2 p.m., 122422
While highways have been plowed, strong wind gusts continue to blow snow back onto the pavement. It also remains too cold for salt to be effective. (Dec. 24, 2022) While highways have been plowed, strong wind gusts continue to blow snow back onto the pavement. It also remains too cold for salt to be effective. (Dec. 24, 2022)
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5:30 a.m., 122422
Lake effect snow showers continue to fall in much of West Michigan, leading to continued treacherous travel conditions and near-zero visibility. (Dec. 24, 2022) Lake effect snow showers continue to fall in much of West Michigan, leading to continued treacherous travel conditions and near-zero visibility. (Dec. 24, 2022) Storm Team...
Plow drivers: Lots of overtime, watch out for that mailbox
Brent Houtman is in his ninth season as a plow driver for the Kent County Road Commission, but this is his first blizzard. (Dec. 23, 2022) Plow drivers: Lots of overtime, watch out for that …. Brent Houtman is in his ninth season as a plow driver for the Kent...
Dozens of flights canceled due to blizzard
It was a frustrating Friday for many passengers at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport As dozens of flights were canceled due to weather. (Dec. 23, 2022) It was a frustrating Friday for many passengers at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport As dozens of flights were canceled due to weather. (Dec. 23, 2022)
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital offers tips to keep you safe during winter break
Local injury prevention coordinator Kelley Miller told News 8 that many easily avoidable injuries occur during the holiday season. (Dec. 23, 2022) Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital offers tips to keep …. Local injury prevention coordinator Kelley Miller told News 8 that many easily avoidable injuries occur during the holiday...
