ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Gateway Mission in Holland ready to serve in storm, asking community for help

By James Tompkins
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Gateway Mission in Holland is preparing to meet the needs of people in the community ahead of the upcoming winter storm.

The mission said it’s ready to provide food, shelter and other life essentials for an average of 150 people each night throughout the winter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sc96D_0jqm03rV00
Gateway Mission in Holland is preparing to meet the needs of people in the community ahead of the upcoming winter storm. (Courtesy Gateway Mission via Rachael Neal)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y2qQ8_0jqm03rV00
Gateway Mission in Holland. (Courtesy Gateway Mission via Rachael Neal)

Shelter representatives are looking for donations so they can provide people with help. It is looking for donations of things like winter coats, gloves, insulated socks, boots and heavy blankets, Rachael Neal, the development director for Gateway Mission, said.

Hunker down: Blizzard warnings issued ahead of major storm

“We want people to be warm not only when they’re in our shelter, but also a lot of our folks walk to work, ride their bikes to work. … We just want to make sure that the folks that we’re serving are well cared for and have enough winter gear to face the storm,” Neal said. “A lot of people don’t realize that in Ottawa and Allegan counties, we do have quite a few homeless people and those that are unsheltered.”

Gateway Mission is open 24 hours a day, every day of the year in order to serve those in need. Shelter representatives say that in addition to donations, monetary gifts are also helpful to cover the cost of the shelter’s utility bills.

More information on how you can help can be found at hopefoundhere.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

Much Warmer with Rain Later This Week

If you like snow, take some time to enjoy it the next several days, because it’s going to be much warmer with rain later this week. Ski resorts and snowmobile trails have beautiful snow to play in right now, but a good share of this will be gone by the end of the week.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Brace for slippery roads Christmas Day despite decrease in snowfall, Kent County officials say

KENT COUNTY, MI – Motorists should brace for icy and snow-packed roads on Christmas Day even as weather conditions improve in the Grand Rapids area, officials say. Winds and snow will be gradually decreasing in Kent County on Sunday, Dec. 25, as the windy winter storm that slammed the country this weekend subsides. But most roads will stay snow-covered as snow removal crews focus on clearing rural county roads, Kent County officials said Sunday morning.
KENT COUNTY, MI
travelawaits.com

7 Fantastic Things To Do With Grandkids In Grand Rapids, Michigan

Grand Rapids, Michigan’s second-largest city, is one of my favorite weekend getaways with the grandkids. We recently visited to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Grand Rapids being named Beer City, USA, where Michigan ranks fifth in the nation for craft beer. The seven things mentioned in this article include...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.7 WITL

Blizzard Update: Don’t Drive Unless You Have To

Keep checking back to this post for further updates. As new updates become available, they will be added to the top of this post. You may want to bookmark this page for quick reference during the storm. Many updates will include important links to the information you may need. UPDATE:...
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy