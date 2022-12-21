Read full article on original website
Related
murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro Police Respond to Several Crashes Due to Slick Roads
MPD officers have been a little busy today responding to several property damage crashes because of slick roads. A driver slid into a light pole on Penny Lane at 8 a.m. He was not injury. The main streets in the city are passable, thanks to the street department prepping roads,...
crossvillenews1st.com
CAR BURSTS INTO FLAMES ON PEAVINE ROAD MOMENTS AGO
A car burst into flames at Cherry Branch and Peavine road around 1230 this afternoon. Fire units are on the scene now. Reportedly the occupants got out of the car safely. Please use caution if driving in that area.
Crews continue to treat icy roads, drivers encouraged to stay home
Tennessee Department of Transportation crews are working overtime trying to improve the icy road conditions. Most interstates and state highways are passable, but not those back and side roads.
City of Murfreesboro finds new contamination site on East Fork Stones River, blames Middle Point Landfill
Continuing the saga between Middle Point Landfill and the City of Murfreesboro, the city now says it has identified a new, third contamination site on the East Fork Stones River.
WKRN
Chimney fire in Franklin neighborhood
Thursday is one of the busiest air travel days just ahead of Christmas, but the freezing weather forecast is impacting flights at Nashville International Airport. Remembering Opryland: Selling off pieces of Nashville’s …. It was around this time in 1997, when fans of Opryland U.S.A. had the opportunity to...
WSMV
Tennessee families go hours without power in subfreezing temps
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) – Kim Freeman, her husband and 3-year-old son were in the dark for more than seven hours after losing power Friday morning due to the winter storm. “He got to open a little tiny present early because it was a rough day,” Freeman said of her son. “I was supposed to clean my house and bake cookies for Santa today, and I can’t do those things.”
WKRN
Police searching for accused porch pirate in Lebanon
The Lebanon Police Department released this video of a woman stealing packages off a porch. Police searching for accused porch pirate in Lebanon. The Lebanon Police Department released this video of a woman stealing packages off a porch. Food pantry demands. Crashes on icy interstates. Some secondary roads remains slick.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee animal shelter without heat as state braces for subzero temps
SPARTA, Tenn. (WZTV) — A small animal shelter in a rural part of Middle Tennessee is dealing with electrical issues, leaving part of the building without any heat as the state braces for an arctic blast. White County Animal Shelter says the heating system in the back half of...
WSMV
Power outages affecting Middle Tennesseans as temps drop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Power outages are beginning to affect thousands in Middle Tennessee as cold weather moves into the area. As of 9 p.m. Friday, Nashville Electric Services reported fewer than 7,000 customers were still without power. An NES spokesperson said crews were responding to those affected areas to restore power. However, not every customer’s power will be restored by Friday night.
WSMV
Thousands without power in Nashville area
Centerville Fire Department said a woman was found inside a home that had caught fire on Thursday morning. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WSMV
Lebanon narcotics detection K9 dies
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Lebanon Police Department announced one of its police K9s has passed away. K9 Luke died Friday with his partner K9 Officer Rob Bates by his side, LPD said in a Facebook post. “K9 Luke gave a dedicated service with the Lebanon Police Department from...
wjle.com
Tennessee Valley Authority call for rolling blackouts lifted
TVA’s call earlier today (Friday) for rolling blackouts in 15-minute intervals has now been lifted but all local power companies are being asked to reduce load to help avoid the need for rolling blackouts. In order to reduce the possibility that TVA will need to call for further measures,...
wgnsradio.com
Keep your Water Pipes from Freezing - Use Caution in Extreme Cold Weather throughout Rutherford County
The National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory that impacts Rutherford and surrounding counties highlights temperatures dropping into the single digits and warns of gusty wind speeds, which lead to windchills between negative 15-degrees and negative 25-degrees between now and Monday. The advisory warns residents that such cold windchills can lead to hypothermia and frostbite to exposed skin within as little as 30-minutes of exposure.
Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in creek
A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a creek Wednesday.
City of Murfreesboro Prepared for Ice and Snow
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Winter weather, whether a wintry mix of sleet and ice, or inches of snowfall, is typically inevitable in Middle Tennessee. City Public Works crews are ready to respond to extreme weather patterns. Forecasters are calling for heavy rain Thursday afternoon possibly changing to snow Thursday night...
Carjacking suspect accused of using child as shield taken into custody
A Goodlettsville woman was arrested after she reportedly used her own child as a shield while carjacking people in Clarksville.
Tennessee Tribune
Historic Black Funeral Building on Track for Demolition
NASHVILLE, TN — One of the most historically significant Black funeral home buildings in Nashville has stood for approximately 100 years at 1306 South Street, in the Edgehill neighborhood. The National Register of Historic Places recognizes African American funeral homes as expressions of entrepreneurial spirit and cultural responsibility. During...
1 storm-related fatality confirmed by Department of Health
The Department of Health confirmed that one person was killed the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency shared.
How to prep your home for freezing temperatures
From frozen pipes to busted heaters, preparing your home for the freezing temperatures headed our way should be at the top of your Christmas list.
TVA halts rolling blackouts after reinstating them for Nashville Electric Service, other companies
The Tennessee Valley Authority continued with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities.
Comments / 0