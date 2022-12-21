ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, TN

murfreesboro.com

Murfreesboro Police Respond to Several Crashes Due to Slick Roads

MPD officers have been a little busy today responding to several property damage crashes because of slick roads. A driver slid into a light pole on Penny Lane at 8 a.m. He was not injury. The main streets in the city are passable, thanks to the street department prepping roads,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Chimney fire in Franklin neighborhood

Thursday is one of the busiest air travel days just ahead of Christmas, but the freezing weather forecast is impacting flights at Nashville International Airport. Remembering Opryland: Selling off pieces of Nashville’s …. It was around this time in 1997, when fans of Opryland U.S.A. had the opportunity to...
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Tennessee families go hours without power in subfreezing temps

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) – Kim Freeman, her husband and 3-year-old son were in the dark for more than seven hours after losing power Friday morning due to the winter storm. “He got to open a little tiny present early because it was a rough day,” Freeman said of her son. “I was supposed to clean my house and bake cookies for Santa today, and I can’t do those things.”
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Police searching for accused porch pirate in Lebanon

The Lebanon Police Department released this video of a woman stealing packages off a porch. Police searching for accused porch pirate in Lebanon. The Lebanon Police Department released this video of a woman stealing packages off a porch. Food pantry demands. Crashes on icy interstates. Some secondary roads remains slick.
LEBANON, TN
WSMV

Power outages affecting Middle Tennesseans as temps drop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Power outages are beginning to affect thousands in Middle Tennessee as cold weather moves into the area. As of 9 p.m. Friday, Nashville Electric Services reported fewer than 7,000 customers were still without power. An NES spokesperson said crews were responding to those affected areas to restore power. However, not every customer’s power will be restored by Friday night.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Lebanon narcotics detection K9 dies

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Lebanon Police Department announced one of its police K9s has passed away. K9 Luke died Friday with his partner K9 Officer Rob Bates by his side, LPD said in a Facebook post. “K9 Luke gave a dedicated service with the Lebanon Police Department from...
LEBANON, TN
wjle.com

Tennessee Valley Authority call for rolling blackouts lifted

TVA’s call earlier today (Friday) for rolling blackouts in 15-minute intervals has now been lifted but all local power companies are being asked to reduce load to help avoid the need for rolling blackouts. In order to reduce the possibility that TVA will need to call for further measures,...
SMITHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Keep your Water Pipes from Freezing - Use Caution in Extreme Cold Weather throughout Rutherford County

The National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory that impacts Rutherford and surrounding counties highlights temperatures dropping into the single digits and warns of gusty wind speeds, which lead to windchills between negative 15-degrees and negative 25-degrees between now and Monday. The advisory warns residents that such cold windchills can lead to hypothermia and frostbite to exposed skin within as little as 30-minutes of exposure.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

City of Murfreesboro Prepared for Ice and Snow

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Winter weather, whether a wintry mix of sleet and ice, or inches of snowfall, is typically inevitable in Middle Tennessee. City Public Works crews are ready to respond to extreme weather patterns. Forecasters are calling for heavy rain Thursday afternoon possibly changing to snow Thursday night...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Historic Black Funeral Building on Track for Demolition

NASHVILLE, TN — One of the most historically significant Black funeral home buildings in Nashville has stood for approximately 100 years at 1306 South Street, in the Edgehill neighborhood. The National Register of Historic Places recognizes African American funeral homes as expressions of entrepreneurial spirit and cultural responsibility. During...
NASHVILLE, TN

