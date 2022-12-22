ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Florida A&M adds nine athletes during early signing period

By Alison Posey
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OzSSs_0jqlzlmb00

Day one of the early signing period is just about over for athletes across the country, and after day one, Florida A&M feeling good about the talent they picked up. Head coach Willie Simmons called signing day the season after the season, and he said they were aggressive with their recruiting efforts. When we spoke with coach this afternoon, he said he's happy with the eight they've signed so far, and even more exciting? He said all but one should be here in January. The Rattlers signed a ninth athlete, defensive lineman Tyerese Gibson-Battles, Wednesday night.

Even more special? Three of those eight are local products. Defensive back Jalen Glaze, a former Lincoln stand-out, is headed home after playing for Minnesota. Running back Kelvin Dean has played for FAU, but before that, he ran it very well for Rickards, and punter and former Chiles stand-out Trey Wilhoit, who was a semi-finalist for National Punter of the Year, is transferring from Eastern Illinois.

All three are guys coach is happy to have back home.

"Just being here and being able to and get back to provide those opportunities is something we are proud and excited about," said Simmons. "We feel all three of those young men and some other local guys we're still courting, they'll be able to come in and have a profound impact on this program, and get back to playing really good football like they did in high school."

For more on the Rattlers signees, click here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gator Country

Florida signs “really unique players” along defensive line

Going into the 2022 football season, the defensive line position was a major position of need for the Florida Gators. Unfortunately, there wasn’t much that ever worked for Florida this year as the continued struggles on the defensive line seemingly got worse. This staff has worked endlessly to try and revive that consistent violent culture Florida defensive lines were known for back in the day. With this incoming defensive line class, including a specific transfer out of Louisville, Napier and this staff are getting closer towards reaching that goal.
GAINESVILLE, FL
dukebasketballreport.com

Santa Dropped By Florida State And... Well...

You may have seen this already, but if not, it’s pretty amazing, and not in a good way. Someone down in Tallahassee had the bright idea of having Santa Claus sing the national anthem. That might have worked if Santa Claus was a really good singer, but this particular...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Uncovering Florida

Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday Week

Could it be a Christmas miracle? With nightly temperatures dipping down into the 30s and 40s, it is certainly already beginning to feel a lot like Christmas for many Floridians--but according to the AccuWeather seven day forecast, some areas of the state could potentially be lucky enough to experience a flurry or two just in time for the holiday weekend.
FLORIDA STATE
franklincounty.news

Unearthed deposit check hoists Anchor

Cleaning my garage (as you do when you have COVID and no place to go), I unearthed mail my parents forwarded me after I left Tallahassee over 20 years ago. Judging by the postmark, it was sent shortly after my FSU film school graduation, when I was living in Los Angeles working as an intern on EdTV.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Former FSU gives back to 30 children early Christmas presents

Warming shelters open across Big Bend and south Georgia ahead of frigid temps. With the colder weather headed our way, local governments and community partners will provide overnight shelters to keep those experiencing homelessness safe. Gadsden community gathers for prayer vigil in wake of Trulieve layoffs. Updated: Dec. 20, 2022...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Georgia Sun

Georgia State Senator Dean Burke resigns. Here’s why

State Sen. Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge, resigned his legislative seat Thursday to take a job as chief medical officer at the Georgia Department of Community Health. Burke’s resignation less than two months after he won reelection was among several leadership changes in the administration of Gov. Brian Kemp the governor announced Thursday.
GEORGIA STATE
WCTV

Tallahassee Burger King remained open after shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police continue to investigate a shooting at the intersection of Magnolia Drive and East Park Avenue that sent one man to the hospital last Saturday. During the shooting, a bullet flew through a lower glass window of the Burger King located on the corner of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy