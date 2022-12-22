WSDOT says Camp Hope is now down to under 200 people

SPOKANE, Wash. — According to a recent update from WSDOT, there is an estimated 198 people living at Camp Hope.

WSDOT says some people who may be working off-site, getting treatment, or doing other things were not counted.

In late October/early November, there were reportedly 467 people at the camp.

WSDOT used drone tracking to show how the camp got smaller and smaller over time. The photos also show how the organization inside the camp changed over time.

WSDOT has cleared over 36,000 pounds of debris and trash from the camp. As of Monday, WSDOT says 26 people have moved from Camp Hope into the new Catalyst Project. The Catalyst Project can house 100 people.

