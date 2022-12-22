Report: Youngstown officer catches armed burglar in the act

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An officer with the Youngstown Police Department caught two men in the middle of an armed home invasion, according to a report.

The police report states that officers were called out to a home in the 3700 block of Castle Ct. Tuesday around 1:45 p.m. The caller said they could hear two men downstairs talking and breaking things.

One of the men would later be identified as 20-year-old Blake Clabough, the other was found to be a 17-year-old juvenile.

The first officer on the scene said he saw a Chevy Equinox in the driveway, still running, with the driver and passenger doors open. The officer began walking to the front door of the home when he said he saw the juvenile holding an assault rifle, so he drew his gun and ordered the two men to the ground.

According to the report, both Clabough and the juvenile began making statements like, “Just shoot me.” Police said they found a semi-automatic rifle and a handgun near where the two were standing.

Police said the home looked ransacked and there was furniture flipped over and items on the floor.

Once police cleared the home, they spoke with the victims who were in an upstairs bedroom during the break-in. Police said they also found a gun in the bedroom and a bag of weed, as well as a grocery bag full of small bags of weed downstairs.

Clabough was charged with aggravated burglary.

