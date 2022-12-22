Read full article on original website
Winery, Bed-and-Breakfast Plan ExaminedGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Garden State Youth Correctional Facility Hosted Its First-Ever Winter ConcertMorristown MinuteChesterfield Township, NJ
Former Chemical Plant to Become Park in Toms RiverMorristown MinuteToms River, NJ
NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the IssueBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
Stop-Work Orders for Two Rahway School ProjectsMorristown MinuteRahway, NJ
Two teenagers charged with shooting, killing Manalapan resident
Two male teenagers have been charged with killing Philip Urban of Manalapan, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri and Hopewell Township Police Chief James Rosso. Urban was found shot to death in a Mercer County nature preserve Dec. 17. On Dec. 23, a 16-year-old male who lives in Pennington...
Wife charged in Christmas Day shooting death of her husband
A 51-year-old Mays Landing woman has been arrested and charged with the Christmas Day killing of her husband, authorities said. Marylue Wigglesworth shot her husband David Wigglesworth in their home on Somers Point Road, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s office said Monday. Officials said the Hamilton Township Police Department responded...
Asian Americans in NJ get a serious warning from the FBI
🚨 Opportunistic thieves are targeting Asian Americans, particularly small business owners. 👮♀️ Officials say Asian Americans are more likely to view banks with skepticism, which can be a problem. The FBI is warning members of one specific ethnic group in New Jersey they face an...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Monday: Event in Lakewood to Mark 5th Year Since Reb Shalom Mordechai Rubashkin’s Miraculous Release
As in years past, Zos Chanukah this year will be marked with an evening of thanksgiving – an expression of Hoda’ah, Simcha, and Chizuk of Emunah and Bitachon – celebrating the fifth anniversary of the miraculous release of R’ Sholom Mordechai Rubashkin from a place called prison on Zos Chanukah 5778.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Petirah of R’ Moshe Weiswasser Z”L
We regret to inform you of the Petirah of R’ Moshe Weiswasser Z”L of Lakewood. R’ Moshe Z”L, of A Country Place, is the father of R’ Yitzchok and R’ Yisroel of Lakewood, and Mrs. Gitty Kohn of Far Rockaway. The Levaya is scheduled...
Car Crashes Into Library Branch In Southern Ocean County
LITTLE EGG HARBOR – A local library was forced to close early after a car crashed into the side of the building Wednesday evening. According to the Library, no injuries were reported from the incident and all staff and patrons were safe. Due to the crash, the branch will...
thelakewoodscoop.com
CAUTION: Black ice on Central Ave in Lakewood due to water main break [VIDEO]
This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected]. Stay up to...
wrnjradio.com
N.J. State Police seek assistance identifying man found on I-80 in Warren County
KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance identifying a man who was located at 9:22 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound at milepost 3.5 in Knowlton Township. He is described as an Asian male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 140...
wrnjradio.com
NJ State Trooper II Philip Lamonaco remembered 41 years after line-of-duty death
KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A contingent of troopers Wednesday gathered together with the family of Trooper II Philip Lamonaco, who was shot and killed in the line of duty 41 years ago, to celebrate his life and legacy. Surrounded by family and friends, Donna Lamonaco, her daughter...
1 Dead In South Brunswick Crash: Prosecutor
A passenger in a vehicle that was escaping a crime scene was found dead after the vehicle crashed in South Brunswick Township, authorities say. The fatal crash occurred around 4:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22 on Beekman Road at the intersection near Old Beekman Road, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's office.
Driver killed when car splits in half, slides across NJ parkway: police
A New Jersey driver was killed in a crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday evening, police said.
Brutal Attack – Video Shows Assault on NJ Transit Bus Driver
A disturbing video has surfaced on social media showing a New Jersey Transit bus driver being brutally stomped by a group of teens prior to him drawing a gun and firing at them. The driver, 48-year-old Charles Fieros, is seen on the ground outside his bus as he is kicked...
NJ warns employees and businesses that use direct deposit
❌ Scammers are using personal information to trick companies into diverting direct deposit payments. 🧐 Companies, as well as workers, need to be careful. Do you get your paycheck deposited electronically into your checking or savings account?. New Jersey cybersecurity officials are warning Garden State workers and companies about...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Sudden Petirah of Reb Label Tyner Z”L
We regret to inform you of the Petirah of Reb Label Tyner Z”L, who was suddenly Niftar this morning in Lakewood. Reb Label was a Rebbi in Los Angeles for many years before moving to Lakewood, settling in West Gate. At approximately 6:30 AM this morning, Hatzolah was called...
Firefighters Battle Blaze At Elementary School In Burlington County
Firefighters and police responded to a fire at a school in Mount Laurel, authorities said.The fire was reported at about 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 at Parkway Elementary School on Ramblewood Parkway, according to Mount Laurel police.The school was evacuated and police reported there were no inj…
NJ Elementary Teacher Arrested After 2.5 Years Of Giving Boy Vodka, THC Drops: Prosecutor
A Central Jersey elementary school teacher is facing charges for spending two and a half years supplying a now 13-year-old boy with THC and vodka, authorities announced Wednesday. Jennifer Debiec, a Bordentown resident and fifth-grade teacher at Mercerville Elementary School in Hamilton, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree child...
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Vehicle Slams into Store in Lakewood [PHOTOS]
A vehicle slammed through a storefront in Lakewood today. The accident happened approximately 11:20 AM on River Avenue. No serious injuries were reported, but the store sustained serious damage.
NJ family searches for kidney donor for 10-year-old girl with rare condition
NORTH BERGEN — A New Jersey family has mobilized to find their 10-year-old a living kidney donor, as the girl's rare genetic condition has caused critical kidney disease. Bella Prado was born with Triple X Syndrome. "I lived in the hospital for the first three years of my life...
N.J. awards almost $30 million to 42 school districts
Forty-two school districts in New Jersey received happy news just before the holidays, as the Department of Education on Friday announced $29.7 million in funding to make up for reduced state aid and budget shortfalls. This Stabilization Aid came from the state’s fiscal 2023 budget. “The department always strives...
Serious Crash Reported In South Brunswick
First responders were called to a serious crash in South Brunswick. Police said that Beekman Road was closed between Route 1 and Route 27. At about 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, motorists were asked to avoid the area for the next five hours. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to follow Daily...
