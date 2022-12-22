ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

NJ.com

Wife charged in Christmas Day shooting death of her husband

A 51-year-old Mays Landing woman has been arrested and charged with the Christmas Day killing of her husband, authorities said. Marylue Wigglesworth shot her husband David Wigglesworth in their home on Somers Point Road, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s office said Monday. Officials said the Hamilton Township Police Department responded...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Asian Americans in NJ get a serious warning from the FBI

🚨 Opportunistic thieves are targeting Asian Americans, particularly small business owners. 👮‍♀️ Officials say Asian Americans are more likely to view banks with skepticism, which can be a problem. The FBI is warning members of one specific ethnic group in New Jersey they face an...
thelakewoodscoop.com

Petirah of R’ Moshe Weiswasser Z”L

We regret to inform you of the Petirah of R’ Moshe Weiswasser Z”L of Lakewood. R’ Moshe Z”L, of A Country Place, is the father of R’ Yitzchok and R’ Yisroel of Lakewood, and Mrs. Gitty Kohn of Far Rockaway. The Levaya is scheduled...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

1 Dead In South Brunswick Crash: Prosecutor

A passenger in a vehicle that was escaping a crime scene was found dead after the vehicle crashed in South Brunswick Township, authorities say. The fatal crash occurred around 4:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22 on Beekman Road at the intersection near Old Beekman Road, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's office.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST

NJ warns employees and businesses that use direct deposit

❌ Scammers are using personal information to trick companies into diverting direct deposit payments. 🧐 Companies, as well as workers, need to be careful. Do you get your paycheck deposited electronically into your checking or savings account?. New Jersey cybersecurity officials are warning Garden State workers and companies about...
thelakewoodscoop.com

Sudden Petirah of Reb Label Tyner Z”L

We regret to inform you of the Petirah of Reb Label Tyner Z”L, who was suddenly Niftar this morning in Lakewood. Reb Label was a Rebbi in Los Angeles for many years before moving to Lakewood, settling in West Gate. At approximately 6:30 AM this morning, Hatzolah was called...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. awards almost $30 million to 42 school districts

Forty-two school districts in New Jersey received happy news just before the holidays, as the Department of Education on Friday announced $29.7 million in funding to make up for reduced state aid and budget shortfalls. This Stabilization Aid came from the state’s fiscal 2023 budget. “The department always strives...
NEW JERSEY STATE

