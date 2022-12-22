Read full article on original website
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
Want to go camping in Idaho next summer? Now’s the time to start planning, book sites
BOISE, Idaho — With snow blanketing the ground in the Boise area (and more in the forecast), summer camping feels like a distant thought. But it’s prime time for people to book next year’s camping sites through state and federal reservation systems, and many popular Idaho spots are filling up fast.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Idaho
Idaho might be famous for its potatoes, but you won’t believe just how cold the coldest place in Idaho can get. Ranked as the 14th largest of all the states, Idaho’s geography runs from plains to high mountains. This western state is located in the Intermontane West; it shares a small northern border with Canada. Despite its huge area, Idaho is home to under two million people, many of which live in Boise, the state capital.
eastidahonews.com
The dean of the Idaho press corps signs off
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Betsy Russell, the longtime president of the Idaho Press Club and a dogged and influential political journalist who covered seven Idaho governors, is retiring Jan. 1. Russell started her reporting career early, joining her high school paper and covering her own graduation. She earned...
KIVI-TV
Pacific precipitation moves into Gem State today
Lots of moisture is headed to Idaho this last week of 2022 due to a low pressure system currently hitting the Pacific NW. Starting this afternoon, the Treasure Valley will see about a 20% chance of precipitation and the west central mountains will see about a 50% chance of precipitation.
Is It Illegal To Eat Fresh Roadkill In Idaho? [Resources & Pics]
Boise, Idaho. Are you new to conservationist living and salvaging? Salvaging is a subject and practice Idaho Fish and Game takes quite seriously. Whether you hunt or you're interest stops at safe salvaging, education is vitally important. KNOW BETTER do better. The gallery below is a resource for Idaho's newest...
Idaho Transportation Department calls on motorists to be more cautious after 10th snowplow involved in wreck
The Idaho Transportation Department is reminding drivers to be mindful of snowplows as wintry road conditions persist throughout Idaho. Drivers have caused 10 crashes with snowplows so far this season, the ITD said in a press release issued last week. That nearly matches last year’s total of 11 snowplow-car crashes, “an increase from years past and a number that ITD does not want to repeat,” the release said. ITD issued...
Hunters and anglers: Use caution this winter when using boats
Nearly every year, there is a boating accident in Idaho involving duck hunters or winter anglers. The post Hunters and anglers: Use caution this winter when using boats appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register
Ed group wants sales tax exemptions removed
BOISE — Idaho could lower its sales tax from 6 percent to 4 percent and still generate more than $1 billion more a year for schools, including enough to pay off supplemental levies, increase school funding and address building needs simply by eliminating a big batch of the existing exemptions from the sales tax.
Post Register
Idaho the number 2 state in growth percentage in the U.S.
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to the U.S. Census Bureau for 2022, growth in the United States is up by 0.4%, an increase from the 2021 census by 168.8%. The number of people moving in and out of the country was the biggest driver of growth this year with 1,010,923 people added to the U.S. population between 2021 and 2022. Positive natural change ( births minus deaths) was the second-largest contributing factor to population growth with an increase of 245,080 between July 1, 2021, and July 1, 2022.
Post Register
Demand for greener energy is also a demand for a greener workforce
The demand for greener energy use and a safer future is percolating throughout the Northern Rockies — and the source for it all is the Idaho National Laboratory. “The lab is achieving breakthroughs that will make the world safer, cleaner and more secure for future generations,” INL Director John Wagner said in a recent statement. “With increased support for our clean energy and national security missions, it is critically important that we have the workforce needed to deliver for the nation.”
eastidahonews.com
Three men from other states prosecuted in federal court for bringing drugs into Idaho
BOISE — Three out-of-state individuals were recently prosecuted in federal court for bringing illicit drugs into the Magic Valley area, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit today. “These prosecutions reflect that the people of Idaho will not tolerate drug traffickers bringing their poisons into our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Hurwit....
Al’s Sporting Goods expands with purchase of Montana chain, plans new stores in Utah and Idaho
LOGAN, Utah — Al’s Sporting Goods, which started 101 years ago with a store in Logan, will have 10 stores in three states once two additional locations open early next year in St. George and Boise, Idaho. The company also recently purchased five stores in Montana. The Montana purchase was of Bob Ward’s, also a century-old sporting goods shop, with locations in Bozeman, Butte, Hamilton, Helena and Missoula, according to...
As Idaho's longest-serving attorney general departs, he reflects on his tenure
BOISE — Though he figures it cost him the primary election, outgoing Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is proud that he stuck to principle and didn’t join an unsuccessful Texas lawsuit challenging the 2020 presidential election results. “Texas v. Pennsylvania is a prime example of doing what’s right even though it’s not politically popular,” he said. “We called it fair, we called it right, we called it based on the law, not based on politics.” ...
Idaho8.com
Cloudy, foggy conditions for Monday
TODAY: Foggy conditions will be across most of the region for the morning hours followed by some patchy fog and cloudy skies for the afternoon. There are slim 10% chances for some light stray rain and snow showers, but overall, we will stay dry today. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures get up to the 30's and even lower 40's.
kmvt
Local ski patrol working to make sure everyone has a helmet on the mountain
MAGIC MOUNTAIN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Winter sports season is underway here in Idaho and Local Ski Patrol officials are urging Idahoans to make sure they’re always wearing the proper equipment… especially a helmet. The Magic Mountain Ski Patrol is actively working to make sure that anyone who...
Boise Area Black Ice Warning! Stay Home and Stay Safe Today
Frigid winter temperatures and a mix of freezing rain and snow have caused our area to be impacted by black ice on all surfaces. Black ice is something that sneaks up on most of us because the roads appear to be dry and safe, but they are not. The good news is that many folks are not working today, but those that have to travel should take extra precautions.
It’s Time To Punish Idaho Drivers With Out-Of-State Plates
If there is one thing that Idaho loves, it's calling out people who aren't from Idaho. It's a tradition that is as prominent as fry sauce and it begs the question: what if Idahoans could make money by reporting people with out-of-state license plates?. How badly are "transplants" breaking the...
eastidahonews.com
Just how cold is it in eastern Idaho?
IDAHO FALLS — A frigid arctic blast has worked its way into eastern Idaho bringing some of the coldest temperatures our area has seen in a while. So just how cold has it been over the past 24 hours?. Pocatello. 9 a.m. Thursday: -11 degrees. Coldest temp overnight: -28...
LOL Idaho Truck Tailgates That Should Be Banned In Idaho
Sometimes when I see it, I think it should be illegal. I do a double take, and the drivers around me all do the same. They're all thinking, "Did I just see what I think I saw?" They did. I mean, they sort of did. It's an optical illusion, and it gets me every time.
Snownado/Snow Devil: Rare phenomenon captured on video in Idaho
POCATELLO, Idaho – Snownado or Snow Devil? No matter what you call it, you can bet you’ve seen something rare, according to the World Meteorological Organization. The Snownado was captured on video by the Idaho Transportation Department. A staff member was driving on US-30 over Fish Creek Summit. He was using a GoPro camera to capture some stock footage when...
Comments / 0