Idaho State

a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Idaho

Idaho might be famous for its potatoes, but you won’t believe just how cold the coldest place in Idaho can get. Ranked as the 14th largest of all the states, Idaho’s geography runs from plains to high mountains. This western state is located in the Intermontane West; it shares a small northern border with Canada. Despite its huge area, Idaho is home to under two million people, many of which live in Boise, the state capital.
eastidahonews.com

The dean of the Idaho press corps signs off

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Betsy Russell, the longtime president of the Idaho Press Club and a dogged and influential political journalist who covered seven Idaho governors, is retiring Jan. 1. Russell started her reporting career early, joining her high school paper and covering her own graduation. She earned...
KIVI-TV

Pacific precipitation moves into Gem State today

Lots of moisture is headed to Idaho this last week of 2022 due to a low pressure system currently hitting the Pacific NW. Starting this afternoon, the Treasure Valley will see about a 20% chance of precipitation and the west central mountains will see about a 50% chance of precipitation.
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Transportation Department calls on motorists to be more cautious after 10th snowplow involved in wreck

The Idaho Transportation Department is reminding drivers to be mindful of snowplows as wintry road conditions persist throughout Idaho. Drivers have caused 10 crashes with snowplows so far this season, the ITD said in a press release issued last week. That nearly matches last year’s total of 11 snowplow-car crashes, “an increase from years past and a number that ITD does not want to repeat,” the release said. ITD issued...
Post Register

Ed group wants sales tax exemptions removed

BOISE — Idaho could lower its sales tax from 6 percent to 4 percent and still generate more than $1 billion more a year for schools, including enough to pay off supplemental levies, increase school funding and address building needs simply by eliminating a big batch of the existing exemptions from the sales tax.
Post Register

Idaho the number 2 state in growth percentage in the U.S.

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to the U.S. Census Bureau for 2022, growth in the United States is up by 0.4%, an increase from the 2021 census by 168.8%. The number of people moving in and out of the country was the biggest driver of growth this year with 1,010,923 people added to the U.S. population between 2021 and 2022. Positive natural change ( births minus deaths) was the second-largest contributing factor to population growth with an increase of 245,080 between July 1, 2021, and July 1, 2022.
Post Register

Demand for greener energy is also a demand for a greener workforce

The demand for greener energy use and a safer future is percolating throughout the Northern Rockies — and the source for it all is the Idaho National Laboratory. “The lab is achieving breakthroughs that will make the world safer, cleaner and more secure for future generations,” INL Director John Wagner said in a recent statement. “With increased support for our clean energy and national security missions, it is critically important that we have the workforce needed to deliver for the nation.”
eastidahonews.com

Three men from other states prosecuted in federal court for bringing drugs into Idaho

BOISE — Three out-of-state individuals were recently prosecuted in federal court for bringing illicit drugs into the Magic Valley area, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit today. “These prosecutions reflect that the people of Idaho will not tolerate drug traffickers bringing their poisons into our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Hurwit....
Idaho State Journal

Al’s Sporting Goods expands with purchase of Montana chain, plans new stores in Utah and Idaho

LOGAN, Utah — Al’s Sporting Goods, which started 101 years ago with a store in Logan, will have 10 stores in three states once two additional locations open early next year in St. George and Boise, Idaho. The company also recently purchased five stores in Montana. The Montana purchase was of Bob Ward’s, also a century-old sporting goods shop, with locations in Bozeman, Butte, Hamilton, Helena and Missoula, according to...
Idaho State Journal

As Idaho's longest-serving attorney general departs, he reflects on his tenure

BOISE — Though he figures it cost him the primary election, outgoing Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is proud that he stuck to principle and didn’t join an unsuccessful Texas lawsuit challenging the 2020 presidential election results. “Texas v. Pennsylvania is a prime example of doing what’s right even though it’s not politically popular,” he said. “We called it fair, we called it right, we called it based on the law, not based on politics.” ...
Idaho8.com

Cloudy, foggy conditions for Monday

TODAY: Foggy conditions will be across most of the region for the morning hours followed by some patchy fog and cloudy skies for the afternoon. There are slim 10% chances for some light stray rain and snow showers, but overall, we will stay dry today. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures get up to the 30's and even lower 40's.
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Area Black Ice Warning! Stay Home and Stay Safe Today

Frigid winter temperatures and a mix of freezing rain and snow have caused our area to be impacted by black ice on all surfaces. Black ice is something that sneaks up on most of us because the roads appear to be dry and safe, but they are not. The good news is that many folks are not working today, but those that have to travel should take extra precautions.
MIX 106

It’s Time To Punish Idaho Drivers With Out-Of-State Plates

If there is one thing that Idaho loves, it's calling out people who aren't from Idaho. It's a tradition that is as prominent as fry sauce and it begs the question: what if Idahoans could make money by reporting people with out-of-state license plates?. How badly are "transplants" breaking the...
eastidahonews.com

Just how cold is it in eastern Idaho?

IDAHO FALLS — A frigid arctic blast has worked its way into eastern Idaho bringing some of the coldest temperatures our area has seen in a while. So just how cold has it been over the past 24 hours?. Pocatello. 9 a.m. Thursday: -11 degrees. Coldest temp overnight: -28...
