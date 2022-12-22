Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Extreme weather challenges line crews working to safely restore power
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The same weather conditions that made travel hazardous and left people facing dangerously low temperatures has resulted in thousands of power outages in the Tri-State. Kanawha was the hardest-hit by outages in West Virginia as winds roared through the Mountain State. An accompanying flash freeze...
wchstv.com
West Virginia workers trade their holiday to help those in need
TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Christmas Eve has arrived, which means that friends and family will be gathering to celebrate the holiday. However, some West Virginians will be working to make sure that no one is forgotten. Amber Brescoach is a patient care aide at English Meadows in Teays...
wchstv.com
Appalachian Power officials request customers reduce electricity use
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Appalachian Power officials are urging customers to reduce electricity use as extreme cold has created extraordinary demands on the power grid. The request comes as thousands of customers within the Eyewitness News viewing area remain without electricity. A news release from Appalachian Power outlines steps...
wchstv.com
Fire crews respond to blaze that displaces St. Albans residents
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — Firefighters were called to action early Christmas morning as a blaze at a St. Albans apartment complex displaced multiple residents. The incident was reported just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Jackson Avenue, according to a social media post from the St. Albans Fire Department.
