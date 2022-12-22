Read full article on original website
Post Register
Superintendent Ybarra announces she will return to the classroom
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra leaves office on Jan. 2. On Jan. 4, she will start work as a kindergarten teacher at Stephensen Elementary School on Mountain Home Air Force Base. “Trying to choose my new chapter, I looked at a number of job...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Want to go camping in Idaho next summer? Now’s the time to start planning, book sites
BOISE, Idaho — With snow blanketing the ground in the Boise area (and more in the forecast), summer camping feels like a distant thought. But it’s prime time for people to book next year’s camping sites through state and federal reservation systems, and many popular Idaho spots are filling up fast.
Post Register
Opening for Meridian Olive Garden delayed
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The new Olive Garden in Meridian has pushed back its opening to Feb. 27. The new location was originally scheduled for late January. The new location is on Chinden and Linder in Meridian across the Eagle island Fred Meyer.
Is It Illegal To Eat Fresh Roadkill In Idaho? [Resources & Pics]
Boise, Idaho. Are you new to conservationist living and salvaging? Salvaging is a subject and practice Idaho Fish and Game takes quite seriously. Whether you hunt or you're interest stops at safe salvaging, education is vitally important. KNOW BETTER do better. The gallery below is a resource for Idaho's newest...
firefighternation.com
Boise (ID) Fire Department Sued for Rescuing Man but Not Getting Name of the Person Who Hit Him
In early August, a group of rafters was floating down the busy Boise River when a person jumped off an overhanging bridge and landed on the back end of a raft. The individual was performing a back flip off the Baybrook Bridge near Parkcenter Boulevard when he crashed into the raft, injuring an adult male and his son.
Post Register
Patchy fog across the valley this morning
BOISE, Idaho — Inversion is settling into the valley limiting visibility and dropping the air quality. Visibility may be limited to 1/4 mile in some areas, especially near Nampa and Meridian. The AQI index is at 95 this morning, which falls in the moderate category but is nearly in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category.
Boise Area Black Ice Warning! Stay Home and Stay Safe Today
Frigid winter temperatures and a mix of freezing rain and snow have caused our area to be impacted by black ice on all surfaces. Black ice is something that sneaks up on most of us because the roads appear to be dry and safe, but they are not. The good news is that many folks are not working today, but those that have to travel should take extra precautions.
Idaho’s new Secretary of State Phil McGrane ready for tough new job
Here’s how a transition should work. A day after Phil McGrane was elected as Idaho’s secretary of state, he had a friendly lunch with retiring Secretary of State Lawerence Denney and his chief deputy, Chad Houck. As McGrane observed, “I’m pretty sure we were the only ones that had lunch together.” He’s probably right. It […] The post Idaho’s new Secretary of State Phil McGrane ready for tough new job appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
It’s Time To Punish Idaho Drivers With Out-Of-State Plates
If there is one thing that Idaho loves, it's calling out people who aren't from Idaho. It's a tradition that is as prominent as fry sauce and it begs the question: what if Idahoans could make money by reporting people with out-of-state license plates?. How badly are "transplants" breaking the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nampa City Council approves new council district map
The Nampa City Council voted Monday night to adopt a new council district map, the first of its kind for the growing city. “It was my honor and pleasure,” said Stephanie Binns, one of the nine members of the committee that helped develop the map. “We had interesting discussions and it was a lot of hard work.”
KIVI-TV
Case against woman accused in missing Michael Vaughan investigation remains on pause
PAYETTE, Idaho — The case against Sarah Wondra, the woman accused of failing to report the death of missing Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan, remains on pause as court officials await an update on her mental competency. At a status conference Friday morning, Judge Brian Lee and Wondra's attorney, Brett...
Senior Citizen Arrested for Shameless Bank Fraud by Eagle Police [PICS]
Eagle, Idaho. The Dec. 20th arrest of fugitive Anubor Bagbi has heightened attention surrounding identity theft and fraud on a local and national scale. Responses to local news coverage of the scandal suggests Idahoans ought to increase their measures of identity theft protection. Because knowing better typically leads to doing better, the following information is intended to provide Idahoans with a clearer understanding of identity theft.
Look! Boise Reacts to Warning Against Warming Up Your Car
Boise, Idaho. Idahoans are fine folks with a lot to say. We're unapologetically opinionated and proud to be so. This is never truer than when an entity, an authority, or a Joe Shmoe tells us how to run our lives or, our cars. On Dec. 22, an article shared by...
Post Register
Flights delayed and cancelled at Boise Airport
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — For those leaving or coming home after the holidays, some flights at the Boise Airport are being delayed or canceled. Right now, flights arriving from Seattle and flights departing to San Jose are delayed. Arrivals and departures from Denver and Sacramento are canceled. Updated flight...
Community donates presents to homeless children staying at Nampa hotel
NAMPA, Idaho — Christmas is just around the corner, and the Nampa Inn & Suites ensured every child staying at the hotel felt some holiday joy. About 100 homeless families temporarily live at the hotel, which is about 54 children. All of the children received three presents and had the chance to meet Santa during Thursday's event.
California man arrested in Nampa on kidnapping, rape charges
BOISE, Idaho — A 40-year-old California man was arrested and booked into the Canyon County Jail Friday after a woman reported she was kidnapped and brought to Idaho from out of state, according to the Nampa Police Department. Police said Eliliano Ramos was booked on charges of first degree...
Man arrested after attacking a police officer on Christmas Eve
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police responded to a domestic disturbance on Christmas Eve., around 9 p.m., and while they were investigating one officer was attacked. The officer was also treated for serious tissue and facial injuries and is now at home. Police said he has been on the force for twenty-seven years and is 51-years-old.
Winter weather impacts holiday travel around the Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho — A fresh snowfall can mean many different things for people. It provided a day of fun for sledders who flocked to Camel's Back Park to race down its hill. But snow can also mean a headache for holiday travelers. Weather conditions throughout the region led to...
Person in critical condition after early morning shooting
CALDWELL, Idaho — Early Christmas morning, at 7:45 a.m., a person was shot following an altercation on the block of 3100 Village Green Street in Caldwell. According to the Caldwell Police Department the suspect in the shooting is known to the victim. Following the shooting, the suspect left the...
Caldwell Police dog sniffs out large amount of drugs in suspects car.
CALDWELL, Idaho — A Caldwell Police Department K-9 name Zahra found 81g of methamphetamine, marijuana and Adderall in an open air search performed after a suspects failed to stop several times for police. Suspect Raymond Chavez, aged 36, is accused of speeding on Ustick and Indiana. Officers attempted to...
