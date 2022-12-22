ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada County, ID

Superintendent Ybarra announces she will return to the classroom

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra leaves office on Jan. 2. On Jan. 4, she will start work as a kindergarten teacher at Stephensen Elementary School on Mountain Home Air Force Base. “Trying to choose my new chapter, I looked at a number of job...
Opening for Meridian Olive Garden delayed

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The new Olive Garden in Meridian has pushed back its opening to Feb. 27. The new location was originally scheduled for late January. The new location is on Chinden and Linder in Meridian across the Eagle island Fred Meyer.
Patchy fog across the valley this morning

BOISE, Idaho — Inversion is settling into the valley limiting visibility and dropping the air quality. Visibility may be limited to 1/4 mile in some areas, especially near Nampa and Meridian. The AQI index is at 95 this morning, which falls in the moderate category but is nearly in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category.
Boise Area Black Ice Warning! Stay Home and Stay Safe Today

Frigid winter temperatures and a mix of freezing rain and snow have caused our area to be impacted by black ice on all surfaces. Black ice is something that sneaks up on most of us because the roads appear to be dry and safe, but they are not. The good news is that many folks are not working today, but those that have to travel should take extra precautions.
Idaho’s new Secretary of State Phil McGrane ready for tough new job

Here’s how a transition should work. A day after Phil McGrane was elected as Idaho’s secretary of state, he had a friendly lunch with retiring Secretary of State Lawerence Denney and his chief deputy, Chad Houck. As McGrane observed, “I’m pretty sure we were the only ones that had lunch together.” He’s probably right. It […] The post Idaho’s new Secretary of State Phil McGrane ready for tough new job appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Nampa City Council approves new council district map

The Nampa City Council voted Monday night to adopt a new council district map, the first of its kind for the growing city. “It was my honor and pleasure,” said Stephanie Binns, one of the nine members of the committee that helped develop the map. “We had interesting discussions and it was a lot of hard work.”
Senior Citizen Arrested for Shameless Bank Fraud by Eagle Police [PICS]

Eagle, Idaho. The Dec. 20th arrest of fugitive Anubor Bagbi has heightened attention surrounding identity theft and fraud on a local and national scale. Responses to local news coverage of the scandal suggests Idahoans ought to increase their measures of identity theft protection. Because knowing better typically leads to doing better, the following information is intended to provide Idahoans with a clearer understanding of identity theft.
Flights delayed and cancelled at Boise Airport

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — For those leaving or coming home after the holidays, some flights at the Boise Airport are being delayed or canceled. Right now, flights arriving from Seattle and flights departing to San Jose are delayed. Arrivals and departures from Denver and Sacramento are canceled. Updated flight...
