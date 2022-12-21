Read full article on original website
Construction began on the Benjamin House in 1872 in northeastern Missouri and is referred to as the Shelbina Mansion tooCJ CoombsShelbina, MO
The Culbertson-Head Farmstead constructed in 1855 is unexpectedly linked to an 1886 diary I discovered 20 years agoCJ CoombsPalmyra, MO
Two More Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergQuincy, IL
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Dec. 21, 2022
Jakiyah K Scott, 21, 300 Cedar St, Unlawful Use of Debit Card 1201 Broadway St. NTA 122. Brandon E Baker, 38, 834 N 8th St, TOF Forgery at 834 N 8th St. Lodged 109. Jessica L Flachs, 44, 1732 N 16th St, reports on 12/13/2022 her 2004 Jeep was entered and a laptop and text books were taken. 109.
muddyrivernews.com
Beck buys property on southeast corner of 30th and Broadway, plans to demolish former Chinese restaurant
QUINCY — Trevor Beck has often wondered about the possibilities at the southeast corner of 30th and Broadway while driving to work at Town and Country Bank Midwest. “I drive by that corner every day, and I can’t tell you how many times I’ve sat at that corner, looked at it and thought to myself, ‘What could that corner be someday for somebody?’” he said.
The Benjamin House, now known as the Shelbina Mansion, at 322 Shelby Street in Shelbina, Missouri.Photo byJERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Benjamin House (aka the Benjamin (John Forbes) House and Vesper Place) is a historic home located at Shelbina, Missouri (Shelby County). This three-story brick home was built between May 22, 1872, and March 5, 1873. This home has a basement and three porches. In 1972, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
54 Inches of Snow – Remembering Missouri’s Record Winter of 1978
44 years later, I still remember the winter of 1978 in Missouri. From the beginning of winter in 1977 until spring of 1978, the Show Me State would break records that still remain to this day. Over 54 inches of snow and record cold were just the beginning of the story.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Police Department chief spreads goodwill (and gift cards) through Project Christmas Cheer
Adam Yates, chief of the Quincy Police Department, recently spent a couple of hours spreading goodwill throughout the city as part of Project Christmas Cheer. Stifel, a financial advisor firm in Quincy, makes a donation to the department to buy gift cards from HyVee. Yates then drives around the city and stops unsuspecting people, presenting them with a gift card.
muddyrivernews.com
Two men face felony retail theft charges at shoe store in Quincy Town Center
QUINCY — A Quincy man and a Fowler man were arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with felony retail theft. Officers with the Quincy Police Department were dispatched to Famous Footwear in the Quincy Town Center at approximately 12:08 p.m. for the report of a retail theft in progress. Upon arrival, deputies learned the suspects had fled the store on foot.
muddyrivernews.com
City of Hannibal to investigate city clerk
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal City Council agreed late Tuesday night that an investigation into the practices of city clerk Angelica “Angel” Zerbonia is needed. Zerbonia has been on paid administrative leave “for about a month,” according to Mayor James Hark. City attorney James Lemon said...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Green City man
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Green City man in Adair County on Thursday morning, December 22 on multiple allegations. Sixty-eight-year-old Dusty Robuck was accused of the felonies of tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a firearm, and possession of methamphetamine. He was also accused of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
muddyrivernews.com
Rockport man in Pike County Jail facing several drug-related charges
ROCKPORT, Ill. — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department executed a court-authorized search warrant at 5:21 p.m. Dec. 14 at a residence located on Kaiser Creek Road in Rockport. After an investigation, Leslie R. Anderson, 33, of Rockport was arrested on the following charges:. Unlawful delivery of methamphetamine,. Unlawful...
