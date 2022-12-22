ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, IL

WCIA

Underwood happy with Sencire Harris’ work ethic

(WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball are trying to find their groove after a huge loss to Missouri this week. With a lot of new faces to the team this year, the Illini are still learning how to play with one another. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood still wants to see a leader emerge. The freshman […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

A Bowl game is the new standard for Illini football program

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — While several Illini will be missing the ReliaQuest Bowl game, Illinois head coach Bret Bielema has taken these extra few weeks of practices to get different players some reps. While getting to the bowl is a huge accomplishment for the program, Bielema said getting to a bowl game is a new standard […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

How to watch Your Illini Nation Bowl Specials

TAMPA, Fla. (WCIA) — Illinois football arrived in Tampa Monday for the ReliaQuest Bowl and the WCIA 3 Sports team will be there every step of the way to cover the team. Sports Director Bret Beherns will have reports from Florida for eight days, including two hour long specials, in addition to a 30-minute taped […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Alex Palczewski ready for last collegiate (bowl) game in orange and blue

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The ReliaQuest bowl in Tampa, Florida is only a few days away where Illinois will take on Mississippi State. The Illini will have several players gone that opted out for the NFL draft including Sydney and Chase Brown, Devon Witherspoon and Luke Ford. For some Illini, like offensive lineman Alex Palczewski, this […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Christmas tree collection dates in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — As we get ready to say goodbye to 2022, you may also be ready to say goodbye to your Christmas tree. Many cities in Central Illinois have Christmas tree collection and recycling programs, and will pick up your trees for free. Below are collection dates for 2022-2023 the holiday season. A […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Volunteer ‘Holiday Elves’ give gifts to nearly 300 teens in need

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Many teens will wake up to a pile of presents under their trees Sunday morning, but not every family can afford Christmas gifts. That’s where the Holiday Elf Gift Program comes in. Colleen Dorsla started the volunteer group in 2020 because teenagers are often left out of other gift donation programs. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Village of Ridge Farm under boil order

RIDGE FARM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Ridge Farm is under a boil order due to a water main break that happened on Christmas. The boil order affects the area of First Financial Bank to the 1200 block of S. State St. and Route One and E. Ridge St. The Village said that people […]
RIDGE FARM, IL
WCIA

White Heath under boil order due to busted pipe

WHITE HEATH, Ill. (WCIA) — White Heath is under a boil order until further notice. On Sunday, a water pipeline broke at White Heath Water Works, shutting off the water for 2 hours from the plant while they repaired the pipe. Now they placed the area under a boil order early Monday morning. The Centers […]
WHITE HEATH, IL

