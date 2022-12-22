Read full article on original website
Underwood happy with Sencire Harris’ work ethic
(WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball are trying to find their groove after a huge loss to Missouri this week. With a lot of new faces to the team this year, the Illini are still learning how to play with one another. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood still wants to see a leader emerge. The freshman […]
A Bowl game is the new standard for Illini football program
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — While several Illini will be missing the ReliaQuest Bowl game, Illinois head coach Bret Bielema has taken these extra few weeks of practices to get different players some reps. While getting to the bowl is a huge accomplishment for the program, Bielema said getting to a bowl game is a new standard […]
How to watch Your Illini Nation Bowl Specials
TAMPA, Fla. (WCIA) — Illinois football arrived in Tampa Monday for the ReliaQuest Bowl and the WCIA 3 Sports team will be there every step of the way to cover the team. Sports Director Bret Beherns will have reports from Florida for eight days, including two hour long specials, in addition to a 30-minute taped […]
Alex Palczewski ready for last collegiate (bowl) game in orange and blue
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The ReliaQuest bowl in Tampa, Florida is only a few days away where Illinois will take on Mississippi State. The Illini will have several players gone that opted out for the NFL draft including Sydney and Chase Brown, Devon Witherspoon and Luke Ford. For some Illini, like offensive lineman Alex Palczewski, this […]
Christmas tree collection dates in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — As we get ready to say goodbye to 2022, you may also be ready to say goodbye to your Christmas tree. Many cities in Central Illinois have Christmas tree collection and recycling programs, and will pick up your trees for free. Below are collection dates for 2022-2023 the holiday season. A […]
‘It just felt right to do’: Dr. Stacy Bennett discusses filling late husband’s senate seat
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – “Scott always saw this role as a team effort, and I felt that this was a good way to end it. As a team,” Dr. Stacy Bennett said. After an intimate appointment ceremony Thursday afternoon, the role of 52nd District senator now belongs to her. Her husband, Senator Scott Bennett, died […]
Giving the gift of brain games, puzzles and or STEM products from Dr. G’s Brainworks
The gift of brain games, puzzles and or STEM products are a fun and memorable gift for anyone to receive. There is a HUGE selection of at-home escape rooms, EXIT and UNLOCKED and Murder Mystery Parties, and more to be found at Dr G’s in Market Place Mall!. Dr....
Volunteer ‘Holiday Elves’ give gifts to nearly 300 teens in need
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Many teens will wake up to a pile of presents under their trees Sunday morning, but not every family can afford Christmas gifts. That’s where the Holiday Elf Gift Program comes in. Colleen Dorsla started the volunteer group in 2020 because teenagers are often left out of other gift donation programs. […]
‘I love helping people out’: how one waste collection driver goes the extra mile for Rantoul
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – “Sometimes it’s a little rough, but I love my job. I love what I do. I love helping people out,” Jasen Hawn said. Hawn is one of many essential workers in Central Illinois who are braving harsh winter weather conditions to get the job done. Plus, he’s working extra hard to […]
Village of Ridge Farm under boil order
RIDGE FARM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Ridge Farm is under a boil order due to a water main break that happened on Christmas. The boil order affects the area of First Financial Bank to the 1200 block of S. State St. and Route One and E. Ridge St. The Village said that people […]
White Heath under boil order due to busted pipe
WHITE HEATH, Ill. (WCIA) — White Heath is under a boil order until further notice. On Sunday, a water pipeline broke at White Heath Water Works, shutting off the water for 2 hours from the plant while they repaired the pipe. Now they placed the area under a boil order early Monday morning. The Centers […]
