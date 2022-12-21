A New Franklin man has been charged with a felony for possession of a controlled substance in Howard County. According to a report from the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, deputies approached a vehicle on County Road 342 in Howard County and a man identified as Joshua Gerlach approached their vehicle. Gerlach stated that he had run out of gas and had to walk to his mother’s house to get help.

HOWARD COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO