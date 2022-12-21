Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Green City man
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Green City man in Adair County on Thursday morning, December 22 on multiple allegations. Sixty-eight-year-old Dusty Robuck was accused of the felonies of tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a firearm, and possession of methamphetamine. He was also accused of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
ktvo.com
2 new state troopers to serve 2 northern Missouri counties
LINN AND CHARITON Counties — Two brand-new state troopers are hitting the highways in northeast Missouri soon. Macon-based Troop B of the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Thursday that Trooper Carter Munch and Trooper Jorden Billings have been assigned to Zone 3, which covers Linn and Chariton counties. The...
Missing Montgomery County man with dementia found
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Department asked for help Thursday to find a missing man with dementia.
kmmo.com
NEW FRANKLIN MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN HOWARD COUNTY
A New Franklin man has been charged with a felony for possession of a controlled substance in Howard County. According to a report from the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, deputies approached a vehicle on County Road 342 in Howard County and a man identified as Joshua Gerlach approached their vehicle. Gerlach stated that he had run out of gas and had to walk to his mother’s house to get help.
Moscow Mills man hurt in hit-and-run in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mosco Mills man suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on eastbound Interstate 70 at mile marker 181. John Francisco, 36, was hooking chains from a wrecker to another vehicle and was struck by unknown vehicle that left the scene, according to a Missouri
Columbia man pleads guilty in deadly DWI crash
A Columbia man pleaded guilty Monday to two felony charges in connection with a deadly November 2021 DWI crash.
Fire destroys Randolph County apartment building
An early morning fire destroyed an apartment building in Randolph County's county seat early Thursday.
Murder suspect arrested, charged with drug distribution while out on bond
A Columbia man charged with felony murder in connection with a January overdose death was charged this week with allegedly selling drugs while he was out on bond.
muddyrivernews.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B announces promotion, transfer
MACON, Mo. — Capt. Erik A. Gottman, commanding officer of Troop B, Macon, recently announced Cpl. John R. Henry is being promoted to the rank of sergeant effective Jan. 1. He will be designated zone commander of Zone 9, Marion and Ralls counties. Gottman also announced the transfer of Trooper Caleb L. Hirner from Troop B, Zone 3, to Zone 8.
Two charged in shooting at Columbia gas station
A man and woman from Columbia were charged Tuesday after a shooting the previous day at a north Columbia gas station.
Pair of fires reported in Mexico on Friday morning, no injuries reported
MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mexico Missouri Department of Public Safety reported two fires that occurred early Friday morning. No injuries were reported The first was a fire at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge Drive. There was extensive damage to 11 apartments and the complex office, according to the department of
Hallsville man charged with rape, next hearing to be held Wednesday
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Hallsville man has been charged with first-degree rape and appeared in court this week. Thomas Hayes, 48, appeared by video from the Boone County Jail for an arraignment hearing on Monday at the Boone County Courthouse. A docket hearing is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, while a preliminary hearing is scheduled
Cooper County man pleads guilty to racially motivated crime
A Wooldrige man pleaded guilty last week to a felony charge of racially motivated harassment.
kjluradio.com
Holts Summit woman, baby girl, seriously injured in crash near Westphalia
A Holts Summit woman and an infant are seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Osage County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Taylor Shaffer, 28, of Holts Summit, was driving on Highway 63, near Highway 133, just north of Westphalia, last night, when she ran off the side of the road. Troopers say Shaffer hit a culvert, went airborne, hit a telephone poll, struck the ground, and overturned.
kmmo.com
ATTORNEY GENERAL SCHMITT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST GYGR GAS
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office has filed a lawsuit against Missouri propane gas supplier, Gygr Gas. The lawsuit alleges that Gygr Gas abruptly closed in the cold winter months of late 2022, failed to notify its customers that it would stop making the propane deliveries they depended on, and failed to refund customer prepayments for propane gas.
Police arrest woman in connection with shooting at Columbia gas station
Police arrested a Columbia woman Monday on suspicion of assault after a shooting at a north Columbia gas station.
WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: City of Columbia suspends trash, recycling collection
Columbia Public Works said Thursday morning that crews are out salting roads but that salt would become ineffective by afternoon.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri’s Very High Flu Activity Forces Nursing Home to Stop In-Person Visits Over the Holidays
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s very high flu activity has forced a nursing home to stop in-person visits over the holidays. Residents at Brunswick Nursing and Rehab in northern Missouri won’t get to have visitors in-person for Christmas. Administrator Katie Link says the change is due to an outbreak of influenza in the community, and with a few residents.
KOMU
One year later, family continues search for missing Monroe County woman
MONROE COUNTY - It's been over one year since Betty Hayes' family last saw or spoke to her. Hayes, 88, last spoke to a family member by telephone on Dec. 16, 2021. Her family reported her missing to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office the next day. She was believed to...
KOMU
Investigators list cause of deadly Salisbury fire as 'undetermined'
SALISBURY - The Missouri Division of Fire Safety is continuing its investigation into a fire that killed two people last weekend in Salisbury. Maxwell Springer, 17, and his grandmother Cheryl Springer, 75, were killed in the fire on Dec. 11, at 207 West Third Street. Missouri Department of Public Safety...
