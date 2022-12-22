Read full article on original website
Related
Sheriff: Polk County student arrested after report of "school violence" made on social media
POLK COUNTY, Minn. -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a student is in custody after a social media post that involved school violence. According to the sheriff's office, they received a report Tuesday of "school violence made on social media" by a student at Fertile-Beltrami School, located in Fertile, Minnesota. The student, a juvenile, was later arrested. Authorities say there is no immediate threat at this time.The investigation is ongoing. Details are limited.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Student arrested after threat to Polk County school
(Polk County, MN) -- No injuries or issues reported after a threat was made to a Polk County, Minnesota school Tuesday. The Polk County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio that they received a report of school violence made on social media by a student in the Fertile-Beltrami School District. The...
valleynewslive.com
FPD searches for runaway teen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Hailie Carlson, a runaway teen. Carlson left her home between 4:15 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. Christmas Day. Her family says she also left without her phone or computer. It is believed Carlson may be traveling to...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 19, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Jason Daniel Jarvis, 51, of Erskine, for Contempt of Court. Dulce Maria Peterson, 20, of Hermantown, for 5th-Degree Assault. Alexandro Vargas, 31, of Crookston, for Driving after Driver’s License Revocation. Arleigh Wayne John Vilas, 39, of Mahnomen, for 1st-Degree Burglary.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Vehicle fire ended on I-29 exit in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Authorities are responding following a vehicle fire near a prominent Fargo road. An eyewitness reported to WDAY Radio the vehicle fire was located outside the Perkins on 13th Ave SW. WDAY Radio was able to confirm the fire was located on the I-29 exit ramp to 13th Ave. No details from authorities are available at this time.
trfradio.com
Injury Reported Following Hit and Run Collision
One person was injured in a hit and run collision Wednesday. According to Thief River Falls Police, a 2015 Chevy Equinox was struck by an unknown vehicle at the corner of 13th Street East and Atlantic Avenue North just before 8:30am. Police say the driver of the unknown vehicle left the scene.
KNOX News Radio
New sentencing date set in MN murder case
A new sentencing date has been set for an Oklee (MN) man found guilty of second degree murder in his wife’s death. The move came after Eric Reinbold fired his defense attorney – Bruce Rivers – on Wednesday. Reinbold was found guilty of murder in the stabbing...
valleynewslive.com
Fire breaks out at a Moorhead townhome
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews were called to the Belsley Townhomes in the 3000 block of 14th Street S in Moorhead, just behind the Moorhead Area Public Schools Operation Center, Christmas night. According to dispatch audio, firefighters found a fire coming from a furnace with flames spreading...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Sheriff Jesse Jahner: Cass County deputies performing more evictions
(Fargp, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says his deputies are performing a growing number of evictions. "Our guys do an excellent job with number one making sure that they plan these things safely, doing a good job doing some background intelligence work before they go to the property and then also working with that person specifically to try to make it a safe thing," said Jahner.
kfgo.com
Contractor has excavating license revoked, plans legal action against City of Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – A local contractor said he plans to take legal action against the City of Fargo after the City Commission voted unanimously to revoke his company’s excavation license at a special meeting Wednesday morning. City officials said they have worked with Drain Services, Inc. for a...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Sanford to merge with Valley Bone and Joint clinic in Grand Forks
(Grand Forks, ND) -- Sanford Health is merging with another clinic, one of many similar conversations the company is working towards completing. WDAY Radio spoke with Sanford Health and Valley Bone and Joint, a clinic based in Grand Forks, about their merge which will officially be complete by January 1st, 2023. According to a release sent to WDAY Radio, Valley Bone and Joint will begin operating under the Sanford banner and will be renamed to Sanford Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Grand Forks.
lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Lakes Public Utilities Asking Customers to Reduce Power Use
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes Public Utilities (DLPU) is asking customers to conserve energy to help reduce demand on the power grid. The request comes from the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), which operates the energy market and controls electrical reliability for our region. DLPU asks that you turn down your thermostat, delay the use of large appliances and shut off all unnecessary lights and equipment.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Lane closure on 25th street south to continue into next week
(Fargo, ND) -- Southbound traffic on 25th Street South near 17th Avenue South is currently reduced to one lane. The lane closure is required to allow for Xcel Energy to complete work on an issue with a manhole in the area. Due to the cold weather Fargo is currently experiencing,...
KNOX News Radio
Weather announcements & closures
…Blizzard Warning in effect until 6:00 p.m. Friday…. Due to the weather and blowing snow, crews have closed 27th Ave. N. from N. 32nd St. to N. 39th St. The closure will be in place until Tuesday, December 27, 2022 weather permitting. EGF:. No travel is advised on 23rd Street...
hpr1.com
JOSEF OLIVIERI: NORTH DAKOTA’S GODFATHER OF HAIR
The following interview was done in February of 2016, just a few months after Mr. Josef Olivieri's 90th birthday. We're sorry to hear of his passing at the age of 97 on December 22, 2022. As we remember the life and legacy of Mr. Josef, we send our condolences to his family and community.
valleynewslive.com
Semi crashes through road closure gate on I-94
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers are often posted at gate closures to encourage motorists to stay off closed roads. Sometimes they witness the craziest things. This occurred at around 3:13 pm on I-94 going east out of Jamestown. The troopers dash cam captured this semi crashing into the road closure gate. The interstate from Jamestown to Fargo was closed at 2:00 pm.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Nine block area of downtown Moorhead will be demolished to make way for redevelopment project
(Fargo, ND) -- A nine block area of downtown Moorhead is set for demolition, but it wont happen all at once. "Yes over time. I think because we have time and because we can be strategic on how we lay this out we certainly don't want to put any of those businesses existing within the mall in jeopardy so we are working with those folks to find them new locations or have them be a part of the redevelopment," said Derrick LaPoint, President and CEO of Downtown Moorhead, Inc.
KFYR-TV
NDSU student wins $100,000 scholarship
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For some, the holidays are a time to reflect on all we must be thankful for, and one Minnesota college freshman has about 100,000 reasons to be thankful this year. You may have heard of the Immaculate Reception, and the Minneapolis Miracle. But this pass, means...
KNOX News Radio
GF Corporate Center I….sold
The City of Grand Forks has completed the sale of the downtown Corporate Center 1 building. The closing date on the $5.7 million dollar building was Tuesday. Corporate Center I & II were built after the 1997 flood. The city used a combination of CDBG and EDA grants and local bonding to fund the construction. Corporate Center II was sold in 2021 for $GF Corporate Center IGF2.5 million dollars.
