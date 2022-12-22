Read full article on original website
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
MyStateline.com
Loves Park baseball crew shovels driveways for families of child cancer patients
The cold couldn't stop the founders of K Cancer Baseball from shoveling driveways of local families with children battling cancer. Loves Park baseball crew shovels driveways for families …. The cold couldn't stop the founders of K Cancer Baseball from shoveling driveways of local families with children battling cancer. Rockford...
MyStateline.com
Interviewing Santa as he prepares for his big day
We’re so excited to be chatting with Santa before his biggest day of the year and he’s telling us all about his holiday prep. A lot goes into bringing toys to all the good boys and girls around the world, but Santa took some time with us to get us ready for Christmas cheer.
MyStateline.com
Video Questions for Santa
So many kids have questions for Santa but may not be able to see him in person. To help get as many questions answered as possible, Santa is answering video questions from Andy and Warren.
MyStateline.com
Making Reindeer food with Santa
Santa’s reindeer are an extremely vital part of Santa’s mission on Christmas, so we thought that they deserved a treat too. We’re making delicious treat bags for the reindeer, and it is so easy to make. The only ingredients are oats and sprinkles! Santa let us know that these treats are his reindeer’s favorite snack.
MyStateline.com
Dangerous cold continues Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Current weather alerts for the Stateline include the following: Winter Weather Advisory for Northern Illinois until noon today, Wind Chill Advisory for Southern Wisconsin until 10am Sunday. It’s a very chilly start to the day. Temperatures are near 0 degrees but with the wind chill it feels around -20 degrees....
MyStateline.com
Blowing snow and brutal cold lasts through Christmas
Even though snow ended yesterday evening, blowing and drifting snow remains a big concern the rest of the night tonight and into early tomorrow. For that reason, we still remain under a Winter Storm Warning until early tomorrow for all of Northern Illinois. Southern Wisconsin is under a Winter Weather Advisory through that time.
MyStateline.com
Light snow overnight will cause slick conditions Monday morning
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll and Whiteside counties until Noon Monday as light snow will move across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. The light snow is beginning to move in from the west, crossing over the Mississippi River, and will continue to move east through the night. The light snow will come to an end mid to late morning Monday.
