Lima News
Roses and Thorns
Everything’s rosy when it’s Christmastime, and our garden is no exception. Rose: To Spencerville’s Sandkuhl Clay Works, which made custom-made tiles for the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City as part of a dome restoration project there. They replaced cracked and water-damaged terra-cotta tiles in the magnificent church, which is ready just in time for Christmas festivities. Sandkuhl Clay Works’ efforts were acknowledged in a New York Times article last week.
Lima News
Storm affects residential pipes in Lima
LIMA — Much of the midwestern United States was hit with a powerful winter storm over the holiday weekend, producing strong winds, heavy snowfall and blistering cold, affecting traffic, holiday travel and residential power. And the city of Lima was no different. “Due to the extremely low temperatures, high...
Lima News
Smith joins First National Bank
PANDORA — First National Bank has announced that Martrice Smith has joined the bank as branch manager and lender for the new Lima location set to open soon. Smith will be responsible for establishing and expanding customer relationships for First National Bank in Lima and its surrounding areas. Smith,...
Lima News
Snow levels for Allen, Putnam, Auglaize – Sat. 11 a.m.
LIMA — As of Saturday morning, heavy snow has stopped throughout much of The Lima News readership area, but strong winds are still making driving difficult across the region. As of 11 a.m. on Saturday, Allen County has been under a Level 1 snow emergency since around 7 a.m....
Lima News
Accident closes I-75 in Shelby County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP —The Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a multiple-vehicle triple fatal crash that occurred today at 8:32 a.m. on southbound Interstate 75 near mile post 97 in Franklin Township, Shelby County. All lanes of southbound Interstate 75 remain closed at this time....
Lima News
Letter: Land Value Tax works better than current taxes
The Dec. 20th article in The Lima News, “Schools deal with tax issues” reminded me of a couple of articles that I have routinely shared on social media. These articles (“Handing out tax breaks to businesses is worse than useless,” Bloomberg Business News, March 17, 2017; “The most socially just tax,” Progress Magazine, Sept. 24, 2019) discuss the problem of and solution to the tax issue being dealt with by local area schools.
