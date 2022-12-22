Everything’s rosy when it’s Christmastime, and our garden is no exception. Rose: To Spencerville’s Sandkuhl Clay Works, which made custom-made tiles for the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City as part of a dome restoration project there. They replaced cracked and water-damaged terra-cotta tiles in the magnificent church, which is ready just in time for Christmas festivities. Sandkuhl Clay Works’ efforts were acknowledged in a New York Times article last week.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO