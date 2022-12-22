Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
One dead, four wounded in Mississippi Christmas Eve shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Columbus, Mississippi are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that left one person dead and four others wounded. It happened before 11 p.m. on Luxapalila Drive, which is near the north side of Propst Park. Incoming Police Chief Joseph Daughtry says officers found a...
Argument at Mississippi Christmas Eve party turns deadly. One man killed, four injured in shooting.
One person is dead, and four others were transported to the hospital after officials say an argument at a Christmas Eve party turned violent. Police in Columbus are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly before 11 p.m. on Luxapalila Drive. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 48-year-old...
WTOK-TV
Carter Foundation hosts annual toy giveaway
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Carter Foundation hosted its 8th Annual Toy Giveaway with the theme ‘Christmas in Wakanda’. Kids were able to come out and get a toy for Christmas for free. Misty Carter with the foundation said it brings them joy to host the event every...
WTOK-TV
The MAX offering free admission Christmas Eve
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you are looking for something to do on your Christmas Eve, The MAX will be offering free admission until 3 P.M. If you have out of town/state company in for the holidays this is a great chance to teach them about the rich arts and music history of Meridian and the state of Mississippi.
wtva.com
Local restaurant employee gets surprise gift from customers
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Sonic employee received a surprise gift from customers he serves. Terrance Webb was working at a Sonic in Columbus on Friday afternoon when someone showed up with a card, which contained $720 cash. Summer Shaw Lewis, a Sonic customer who has been served by Webb,...
WTOK-TV
Death investigation underway after body found on Murphy Rd
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police are currently investigating after a body was found in the 600 block of Murphy Rd in Meridian. An investigator with the police department told News 11 they are treating this as a homicide investigation as of right now. This is a developing story.
wtva.com
Family receives special gift from Starkville Police
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department held its annual Shop with a Cop on Wednesday. Bettye Logan received a phone call to be at Walmart, not knowing what was going to happen. As she arrived, she was greeted by officers and learned her two children would receive $500...
WTOK-TV
Fuel spill on Minnow Bucket Rd.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Update: Minnow Bucket Road has reopened and is safe to travel per LEMA Director Odie Barrett. A fuel spill earlier Sunday had caused officials to close Minnow Bucket Road so it could be cleaned up.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian’s Animal Shelter gets donations from community
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian’s Animal Shelter is wanting to thank the community for pitching in and donating bedding and blankets for the animals at the shelter. Employees posted on Facebook Tuesday, asking people to donate, and the community jumped into action. The shelter is still...
WTOK-TV
Warming center open in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The warming center at the Multi-County Community Center (2900 St. Paul St.) is now open. It will be open through Tuesday morning as the dangerously cold temperatures settle over Meridian and Lauderdale County. Cots, blankets, jackets, coffee, and activities are available for those who choose to...
WTOK-TV
Community charities and organizations partner together to open warming center
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Several charities and organizations have partnered together to stage a warming center at the Multi-County Community Agency in Meridian. The dangerously cold weather conditions prompted agencies to open the warming center so the homeless would have somewhere warm to stay. Fannie Johnson, a volunteer, said she’s...
wcbi.com
Columbus firefighters respond to early morning house fire
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus firefighters battle the brutal cold and an early morning house fire. The fire happened in the 1300 block of 5th Street South. Fire Chief Duane Hughes said someone does live at the home but they were not there at the time of the fire.
WTOK-TV
Local organization helping teens stay away from crime
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A nonprofit organization is helping stop kids from gravitating toward crime. The Carter Foundation held its annual banquet, where several young men and women were inducted into the organization. The Carter Foundation has been around for eight years, with the goal of reshaping young minds. Teens...
Commercial Dispatch
What is your favorite Christmas movie and what makes that one special to you?
“My favorite Christmas movie is ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ because it shows how horrible life would be without George. And in the end the angel, Clarence, and all of the people in the town helped him and showed him how important he was. We all get depressed and think we don’t make a difference, but we do.”
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 21, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 20, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
kicks96news.com
Kidnapping and Multiple Aggravated Assault Arrests in Neshoba
ROVENTAY PEDEN, 42, of Philadelphia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $5,000. EVIE PULLIN, 33, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $7,500. CHARLES VICTOR RHODES, 41, of Quitman, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond $0. JONATHAN WAYNE ROBINSON, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of...
WTOK-TV
EMEPA using “rolling outages” that will impact Kemper and Neshoba counties
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In response to an “immediate and critical shortage of electricity” Tennessee Valley Authority, EMEPA’s north system wholesale power provider, will respond with rolling outages. In a statement, EMEPA said this will impact members in Kemper, Winston, Attala, Neshoba and Noxubee counties. Customers may...
wtva.com
Suspect wanted for road rage incident in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police are trying to find the person who attacked and stole from another motorist. According to Police, 33-year-old Dimario Barry was involved in a traffic accident on Dec. 15 in the 1700 block of 7th Avenue North. Police claim he got out of his vehicle...
WTOK-TV
MPD needs help finding missing teen
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is in need of the public’s help to find a missing teenage girl. Police say 13-year-old Kanella Walk was last seen leaving Magnolia Middle School on November 18. Investigators said she was last seen wearing a black dress with a black...
wcbi.com
Bond set for suspect in fatal shooting in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond has been set for the man charged in a Tuesday night fatal shooting in Lowndes County. Bobby Childs, 21, is charged with murder for the shooting death of Julius L. Wilson, 55. Childs’ bond is set at $500,000. Childs turned himself in Wednesday...
