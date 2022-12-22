Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
This Coffee Shop Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CincinattiTed RiversCincinnati, OH
Related
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders scared NFL teams away so he can be drafted by the Atlanta Falcons | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Deion Sanders discuss Deion’s pre draft experience and what made him fall in love with the city of Atlanta. Deion says: “This is where I need to be because they’re going to understand me. I thank God for Atlanta drafting me.”
Sean Payton reportedly has ‘high affinity’ for 2 teams
Sean Payton is open to making an NFL return next season, but the two teams that reportedly interest him the most may not be involved in the head coaching market over the next several weeks. Josina Anderson of USA Today reports that Payton is likely to be contacted by the Denver Broncos, who fired head... The post Sean Payton reportedly has ‘high affinity’ for 2 teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Top NFL Head Coach Candidates for 2023
Sports Illustrated compiles a list of the top coordinators, assistants and former head coaches ahead of this season’s coaching carousel.
FOX Sports
Vikings offense still seeking complete performance
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have made the first year for coach Kevin O'Connell an unforgettable and unparalleled season of late-game drama, with an NFL-record 11 wins in one-score decisions. The cohesion, confidence and firm grasp of the finer details that O'Connell has helped foster have continued to...
FOX Sports
Tom Brady should not be counted out in playoffs despite Bucs season | THE HERD
The Tampa Bay Bucs beat a depleted Arizona Cardinals squad with a 19-16 OT win. Tom Brady finished with a touchdown and two interceptions but his team did rally from a 16-6 deficit to win on Christmas. With Brady continuing to struggle, should fans count out Tampa? Nick Wright says he is not sleeping on TB12 against the Dallas Cowboys.
FOX Sports
Wilks' Panthers banking on run game to lead them to playoffs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — When Steve Wilks took over as interim head coach of the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, he believed the only chance to be competitive was complete dedication to running the football given the strength of the offensive line and the instability at quarterback. Well, Wilks’...
FOX Sports
Jay Glazer gives an update on Eagles' Jalen Hurts and Jets' Mike White's return | FOX NFL Sunday
Fox's Jay Glazer gives an update when we could see Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts and New York Jets' Mike White back on the field. He also talks about what the Jets could do with quarterback Zach Wilson moving forward.
FOX Sports
Panthers courting CB Norman with Horn having wrist surgery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers worked out 35-year-old cornerback Josh Norman on Monday because starter Jaycee Horn’s status for Sunday’s crucial game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is up in the air. Horn broke his left wrist in Carolina’s 37-23 win over the Detroit Lions...
FOX Sports
Pickett rising to the moment as the Steelers keep hope alive
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have spent most of the past two-plus months asking rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to simply not lose games. His marching orders from coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Matt Canada were simple. Take care of the ball. Make the right read. Play it...
FOX Sports
'We bent a little bit, but we never broke' - Roquan Smith on the Ravens' defense being able to hold the Falcons to only field goals
Shannon Spake talks with Roquan Smith following the Baltimore Ravens' 17-9 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Smith talks on the Ravens' relentlessness on defense.
FOX Sports
CHEEZ-IT Bowl Preview: Does Oklahoma stand a chance against No. 13 Florida State? | Joel Klatt Show
FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt previews the CHEEZ-IT Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the No. 13 Florida State Seminoles. Joel wonders if Oklahoma will be able to avoid its first losing season since 1998 and if Florida State’s defense will step up and make that happen.
FOX Sports
Denver Broncos fire head coach Nathanial Hackett
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence Monday while announcing Hackett's dismissal.
FOX Sports
Nathaniel Hackett couldn't figure out Russell Wilson | THE HERD
The Denver Broncos are releasing Nathaniel Hackett after the franchise lost yet another game on Christmas day, this time to the Los Angeles Rams. Mark Schlereth joins the show to share his take on the situation, and why Hackett never really had a handle on his star quarterback Russell Wilson. Schlereth also breaks down Wilson's struggles, and why there seems to be such a decline in performance from his time with the Seattle Seahawks.
FOX Sports
Eagles, Chiefs, Bills hold steady; Jaguars crash Bucky Brooks' top 10 NFL teams
The Eagles hold the top spot despite losing a Christmas Eve shootout to the Cowboys without MVP candidate Jalen Hurts. The Chiefs, Bills and Bengals remain in hot pursuit, while an upstart makes its way onto the list. After Week 16, here's my take on the league's top 10 teams.
FOX Sports
Miscues, missed chances cost Raiders in loss to Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — No miracle ending this time. Just more of the same for the Las Vegas Raiders. Essentially gifted a victory by New England last Sunday on one of the most improbable walk-off touchdowns in NFL history, the Raiders couldn't keep the momentum going in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night that all but eliminated them from the playoffs.
FOX Sports
College basketball power rankings: UConn, Arizona keep rolling
While there wasn’t a ton of college basketball action this past week due to the holiday, the games we did see provided some rather surprising results. The biggest shocker? Eastern Illinois, a 31.5-point underdog, went into Carver Hawkeye Arena and took down Iowa, 92-83. For context, there are 363...
FOX Sports
Alamo Bowl Preview: Does No. 20 Texas have a shot against No. 12 Washington's high powered offense? | Joel Klatt Show
FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt previews the Alamo Bowl between the No. 20 Texas Longhorns and the No. 12 Washington Huskies. Joel discusses if Texas playing without some of their high powered offensive players will be able to put up the points needed to contend with Washington who had the fourth highest scoring team in the FBS.
FOX Sports
Why Patrick Mahomes has cemented himself as league MVP | THE HERD
Patrick Mahomes leads the league in QBR, passing touchdowns, passing yards, and is second in passer rating. Nick Wright explains the race for the NFL MVP has had many names enter the conversation, but Patrick Mahomes has remained consistent throughout the entire year.
FOX Sports
James Cook rushes for career-high 99 yards for surging Bills
CHICAGO (AP) — James Cook has come a long way since training camp. All the way to helping the Buffalo Bills roll to a big road win on a frigid Saturday in December. Cook rushed for a career-high 99 yards and scored his third NFL touchdown during Buffalo's 35-13 victory over the Chicago Bears. Cook and Devin Singletary led the way as the Bills gained a season-high 254 yards rushing while clinching the AFC East title.
FOX Sports
Playoff hopes for Packers, Dolphins on diverging paths
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Packers, beneficiaries of results from Christmas Eve games, did their part by beating the Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday. Green Bay (7-8) overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored 16 unanswered points to close the gap on the final NFC wild card berth.
Comments / 0