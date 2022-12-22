The Denver Broncos are releasing Nathaniel Hackett after the franchise lost yet another game on Christmas day, this time to the Los Angeles Rams. Mark Schlereth joins the show to share his take on the situation, and why Hackett never really had a handle on his star quarterback Russell Wilson. Schlereth also breaks down Wilson's struggles, and why there seems to be such a decline in performance from his time with the Seattle Seahawks.

