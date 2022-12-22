ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton reportedly has ‘high affinity’ for 2 teams

Sean Payton is open to making an NFL return next season, but the two teams that reportedly interest him the most may not be involved in the head coaching market over the next several weeks. Josina Anderson of USA Today reports that Payton is likely to be contacted by the Denver Broncos, who fired head... The post Sean Payton reportedly has ‘high affinity’ for 2 teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports

Vikings offense still seeking complete performance

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have made the first year for coach Kevin O'Connell an unforgettable and unparalleled season of late-game drama, with an NFL-record 11 wins in one-score decisions. The cohesion, confidence and firm grasp of the finer details that O'Connell has helped foster have continued to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Tom Brady should not be counted out in playoffs despite Bucs season | THE HERD

The Tampa Bay Bucs beat a depleted Arizona Cardinals squad with a 19-16 OT win. Tom Brady finished with a touchdown and two interceptions but his team did rally from a 16-6 deficit to win on Christmas. With Brady continuing to struggle, should fans count out Tampa? Nick Wright says he is not sleeping on TB12 against the Dallas Cowboys.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Wilks' Panthers banking on run game to lead them to playoffs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — When Steve Wilks took over as interim head coach of the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, he believed the only chance to be competitive was complete dedication to running the football given the strength of the offensive line and the instability at quarterback. Well, Wilks’...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Panthers courting CB Norman with Horn having wrist surgery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers worked out 35-year-old cornerback Josh Norman on Monday because starter Jaycee Horn’s status for Sunday’s crucial game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is up in the air. Horn broke his left wrist in Carolina’s 37-23 win over the Detroit Lions...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Pickett rising to the moment as the Steelers keep hope alive

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have spent most of the past two-plus months asking rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to simply not lose games. His marching orders from coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Matt Canada were simple. Take care of the ball. Make the right read. Play it...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Denver Broncos fire head coach Nathanial Hackett

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence Monday while announcing Hackett's dismissal.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Nathaniel Hackett couldn't figure out Russell Wilson | THE HERD

The Denver Broncos are releasing Nathaniel Hackett after the franchise lost yet another game on Christmas day, this time to the Los Angeles Rams. Mark Schlereth joins the show to share his take on the situation, and why Hackett never really had a handle on his star quarterback Russell Wilson. Schlereth also breaks down Wilson's struggles, and why there seems to be such a decline in performance from his time with the Seattle Seahawks.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Miscues, missed chances cost Raiders in loss to Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — No miracle ending this time. Just more of the same for the Las Vegas Raiders. Essentially gifted a victory by New England last Sunday on one of the most improbable walk-off touchdowns in NFL history, the Raiders couldn't keep the momentum going in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night that all but eliminated them from the playoffs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Sports

College basketball power rankings: UConn, Arizona keep rolling

While there wasn’t a ton of college basketball action this past week due to the holiday, the games we did see provided some rather surprising results. The biggest shocker? Eastern Illinois, a 31.5-point underdog, went into Carver Hawkeye Arena and took down Iowa, 92-83. For context, there are 363...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX Sports

Alamo Bowl Preview: Does No. 20 Texas have a shot against No. 12 Washington's high powered offense? | Joel Klatt Show

FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt previews the Alamo Bowl between the No. 20 Texas Longhorns and the No. 12 Washington Huskies. Joel discusses if Texas playing without some of their high powered offensive players will be able to put up the points needed to contend with Washington who had the fourth highest scoring team in the FBS.
AUSTIN, TX
FOX Sports

Why Patrick Mahomes has cemented himself as league MVP | THE HERD

Patrick Mahomes leads the league in QBR, passing touchdowns, passing yards, and is second in passer rating. Nick Wright explains the race for the NFL MVP has had many names enter the conversation, but Patrick Mahomes has remained consistent throughout the entire year.
FOX Sports

James Cook rushes for career-high 99 yards for surging Bills

CHICAGO (AP) — James Cook has come a long way since training camp. All the way to helping the Buffalo Bills roll to a big road win on a frigid Saturday in December. Cook rushed for a career-high 99 yards and scored his third NFL touchdown during Buffalo's 35-13 victory over the Chicago Bears. Cook and Devin Singletary led the way as the Bills gained a season-high 254 yards rushing while clinching the AFC East title.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Playoff hopes for Packers, Dolphins on diverging paths

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Packers, beneficiaries of results from Christmas Eve games, did their part by beating the Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday. Green Bay (7-8) overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored 16 unanswered points to close the gap on the final NFC wild card berth.
