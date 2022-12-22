Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Monticello Railway Museum transforms into the Polar Express
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND)- Every year, the Monticello Railway Museum offers a round-trip ticket to the North Pole and families across the Midwest come to experience the magic. "All aboard! All aboard!" These are the words countless kids and families wait to hear. The Polar Express Train Ride is a magical round-trip journey straight to the North Pole. With all the fixings, the experience is one to remember.
WAND TV
Christmas Eve fire at Goodwill believed to be largest Springfield building fire since the 1970s
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Fire Department was called out for a fire at a Goodwill location the morning of Christmas Eve. Crews responded to the building at 815 N. 11th around 4:45 a.m. Heavy fire was showing from the building that stretches the entire block from 10th St....
WAND TV
Decatur Fire Department called out for garage fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Fire Department was called out for a garage fire Christmas Eve morning. Crews responded to the 900 block of E. Riverside Ave. just after 2 a.m. for a 1 1/2 car detached garage on fire. The fire was extending to the back of the...
WAND TV
12-23 Friday Frenzy
(WAND) -- The WAND Sports Team highlights the SHG boys basketball team and announces the WAND Athlete of the Week. Mark Tupper also stops by to discuss what's going on with the Illini men's basketball team and if their problems can be solved. PART 1. Jake Bedell stops by Sacred...
