MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND)- Every year, the Monticello Railway Museum offers a round-trip ticket to the North Pole and families across the Midwest come to experience the magic. "All aboard! All aboard!" These are the words countless kids and families wait to hear. The Polar Express Train Ride is a magical round-trip journey straight to the North Pole. With all the fixings, the experience is one to remember.

MONTICELLO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO