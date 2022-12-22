ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis basketball's Damaria Franklin to make first start vs. Alabama State

By Memphis basketball
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago
Memphis basketball will feature a new starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Alabama State.

Damaria Franklin, in his third game since being ruled eligible by the NCAA, will make his first start in a Tigers uniform and he will be joined by super senior Elijah McCadden as first-time starters for Memphis, coach Penny Hardaway said during the pregame radio show. The rest of the lineup will be made up of regulars Kendric Davis, DeAndre Williams and Chandler Lawson. It is the first new look for the Tigers since they fell at Saint Louis on Nov. 15.

The changes are a result of injuries to multiple players. Malcolm Dandridge went down last week with a Grade 2 ankle sprain and is expected to miss a week or two. Alex Lomax is sidelined with a groin strain, Jayden Hardaway is out with a hip issue and Keonte Kennedy will miss his second straight game as he progresses through concussion protocol.

Memphis (9-3) has won seven of its last eight games.

