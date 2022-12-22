Bulls And Hawks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks have announced their starting lineups.

On Wednesday evening, the Atlanta Hawks are hosting the Chicago Bulls at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

For the game, the two teams have announced their starting lineups and final injury reports.

The Bulls will be without Lonzo Ball, Goran Dragic, Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr., Carlik Jones and Marko Simonovic.

Alex Caruso has been upgraded to available.

Meanwhile, the hawks have ruled out Jarrett Culver and Clint Capela.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Bulls will start Caruso, LaVine, DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Hawks will start Young, Murray, Hunter, Collins, Okongwu on Wednesday."

The two teams faced off earlier this month in Atlanta, and the Hawks won 123-122 in overtime.

Right now, the Bulls are one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA but are coming off a 113-103 win over the Miami Heat in Florida on Tuesday evening.

They are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-18 record in 30 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 3-7, and they are 5-11 in 16 games on the road.

As for the Hawks, they are the seventh seed in the east with a 16-15 record in 31 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and have gone 5-5 in their last ten games.

At home, the Hawks are 10-5 in 15 games at State Farm Arena.

Last season, both teams lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.