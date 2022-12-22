ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.

Now that Dale Strong has officially submitted his letter to Gov. Kay Ivey resigning as Madison County Commission chairman effective Jan. 2, attention shifts to who might replace him. Ivey will make the appointment and word is that Madison County Commissioners Phil Vandiver and Phil Riddick have submitted paperwork along with former Speaker Mac McCutchen. However, a new name that emerged this week is Madison Mayor Paul Finley.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Vehicle Hits Deer Thursday Morning in Front of Gadsden State Cherokee

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and insurance companies say deer collisions are more likely to happen around this time of the year. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of ALEA says it’s because of mating season. This means more deer will be on the roads, especially in...
CENTRE, AL
WAAY-TV

More than 1,500 North Alabamians still without power as extreme cold leads to record power demand

The weather outside may be frightful, but for the hundreds of North Alabamians still without power, the lack of electricity and heat inside isn't much better. Power outages left thousands across the region in the cold and dark Thursday night and Friday morning. Utility crews have been out and about, working hard to restore power to those affected, but Friday afternoon saw many still dealing with outages as the sun started to set and temperatures began to drop back into the single digits.
WAAY-TV

Christmas crash damages house in Madison

An SUV crashed into a house in Madison on Christmas night, causing significant damage but no serious injuries. The SUV went off Dustin Lane, through a brick wall and completely into the house. Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. checked the driver, but no one had to be transported to the...
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Two charged with murder following shooting in Huntsville

Decatur-based charitable organizations prepare to serve the elder amidst Friday’s freezing temperatures. Decatur-based charitable organizations prepare to serve the elder amidst Friday’s freezing temperatures. The latest on a Monte Sano housing development. Updated: 10 hours ago. The fight over a Monte Sano development continues. New updates on the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Woman Pleads Guilty to Ex-Husband's Murder

A capital murder case from 2019 has finally been resolved in Lauderdale County. A capital murder case from 2019 has finally been resolved in Lauderdale County. Chris Crumbly, a NASA veteran, who is now with the Institute for Digital Advancement (IDEA). He and Steve talk about Artemis, now that the mission is complete.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Lauderdale Co. woman pleads guilty to capital murder

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars after pleading guilty to capital murder on Thursday. Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said Peggy Sue Hall pleaded guilty to capital murder and will serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole. He said she was arrested in 2019 after she shot and killed her ex-husband, Randall Steve Bobo, at the request of their son, Randall Coty Bobo.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama couple charged with torture of child, police say

An Alabama couple has been charged with allegedly torturing and willfully abusing a child. Rodney and Tamera Ricks were arrested based on grand jury warrants, Florence police officials said Wednesday. Police said the alleged abuse occurred between April 2022 and August 2022. Police have not released additional details about the...
FLORENCE, AL

