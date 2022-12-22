Read full article on original website
Vehicle drives into home in Madison: Huntsville Police Department
The Huntsville Police Department said a vehicle hit a Madison home Sunday after officers believe the driver suffered a medical emergency.
WAAY-TV
UPDATED: Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal announce delays, closures due to weather
UPDATE: Huntsville recreation centers and Madison city buildings have closed early due to the extreme temperatures. Redstone Arsenal and the cities of Huntsville and Madison will be opening later than usual Friday due to the weather. Redstone Arsenal will delay reporting times until 10 a.m. Friday, with services and operations...
Meet ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ actors at Good Ol’ Boys Pickers Market in Alabama
Get ready to be happy, if you’re a “Dukes of Hazzard” fan in Alabama. Cast members from the TV series are set to make appearances at Just a Good Ol’ Boys Pickers Market in Rogersville. The market is planned for April 15-16 at The Cotton Gin at Roberson Farms, 6810 County Road 91, a venue typically used for weddings and other events.
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.
Now that Dale Strong has officially submitted his letter to Gov. Kay Ivey resigning as Madison County Commission chairman effective Jan. 2, attention shifts to who might replace him. Ivey will make the appointment and word is that Madison County Commissioners Phil Vandiver and Phil Riddick have submitted paperwork along with former Speaker Mac McCutchen. However, a new name that emerged this week is Madison Mayor Paul Finley.
Homeless in Huntsville and Decatur trying to survive freezing temperatures without shelter
The city of Huntsville and the city of Decatur have the highest concentration of people living on the street in North Alabama but space at warming shelters is limited.
weisradio.com
Vehicle Hits Deer Thursday Morning in Front of Gadsden State Cherokee
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and insurance companies say deer collisions are more likely to happen around this time of the year. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of ALEA says it’s because of mating season. This means more deer will be on the roads, especially in...
Former prison guard, wife arrested in north Alabama on contraband, bribery charges
A former Limestone Correctional Facility guard and his wife were arrested Tuesday for various charges according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
WAAY-TV
More than 1,500 North Alabamians still without power as extreme cold leads to record power demand
The weather outside may be frightful, but for the hundreds of North Alabamians still without power, the lack of electricity and heat inside isn't much better. Power outages left thousands across the region in the cold and dark Thursday night and Friday morning. Utility crews have been out and about, working hard to restore power to those affected, but Friday afternoon saw many still dealing with outages as the sun started to set and temperatures began to drop back into the single digits.
WAAY-TV
Christmas crash damages house in Madison
An SUV crashed into a house in Madison on Christmas night, causing significant damage but no serious injuries. The SUV went off Dustin Lane, through a brick wall and completely into the house. Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. checked the driver, but no one had to be transported to the...
WAAY-TV
Don't trash that live Christmas tree yet: Operation Christmas Cleanup is Jan. 7 in Madison County
Now that Christmas is over and the presents are unwrapped, residents might be tempted to toss their live tree, along with any cardboard boxes, batteries or replaced electronics they may have accumulated. However, the cities of Huntsville and Madison are asking people to hold on to them for a little...
WAFF
Two charged with murder following shooting in Huntsville
Decatur-based charitable organizations prepare to serve the elder amidst Friday’s freezing temperatures. Decatur-based charitable organizations prepare to serve the elder amidst Friday’s freezing temperatures. The latest on a Monte Sano housing development. Updated: 10 hours ago. The fight over a Monte Sano development continues. New updates on the...
A 99-year-old Alabama country club is closing: ‘A shame for the city’
The 99-year-old Decatur Country Club will come to an end after members voted Wednesday night at an emergency meeting to close it. Luke Howell, Decatur Country Club board chairman, said the last day of operation will be Dec. 31. The final dinner service will be Dec. 23, he said. “It...
Body found by fisherman in 2020 identified as missing Alabama woman, sheriff says
A body found in the summer of 2020 has been identified as an Alabama woman who went missing around the same time, the local sheriff said. The body was found in Flint Creek in Morgan County on July 31, 2020, by a fisherman, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputies said. Police at the time were unable to identify the body and list her as a Jane Doe case.
WHNT-TV
Woman Pleads Guilty to Ex-Husband's Murder
A capital murder case from 2019 has finally been resolved in Lauderdale County. A capital murder case from 2019 has finally been resolved in Lauderdale County. Chris Crumbly, a NASA veteran, who is now with the Institute for Digital Advancement (IDEA). He and Steve talk about Artemis, now that the mission is complete.
Decatur Utilities respond to water main break
Several crews with Decatur Utilities and Wastewater Management are responding to a water main break.
WAFF
Lauderdale Co. woman pleads guilty to capital murder
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars after pleading guilty to capital murder on Thursday. Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said Peggy Sue Hall pleaded guilty to capital murder and will serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole. He said she was arrested in 2019 after she shot and killed her ex-husband, Randall Steve Bobo, at the request of their son, Randall Coty Bobo.
Alabama couple charged with torture of child, police say
An Alabama couple has been charged with allegedly torturing and willfully abusing a child. Rodney and Tamera Ricks were arrested based on grand jury warrants, Florence police officials said Wednesday. Police said the alleged abuse occurred between April 2022 and August 2022. Police have not released additional details about the...
