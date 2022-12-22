Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millionsAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City's First Nursing Home on the Register of Historic PlacesJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communitiesLimitless Production Group LLCOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
Grease Fire Burns NE Oklahoma City Home On Christmas Day
Fire crews said a grease fire damaged a home in NE Oklahoma City Sunday afternoon. OKCFD responded to the fire around 4:30 p.m. at a home on Carol Drive off of NE 63rd. St. The flames spread to the back of the house and the attic while the family was cooking outside, authorities said.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma deputy wounded, man killed in Thanksgiving shooting
BUFFALO, Okla. — A 30-year-old man was killed and an Oklahoma sheriff’s deputy was wounded during a Thanksgiving morning shooting in the northwest of the state, authorities said. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it’s investigating the shooting in Buffalo between sheriff’s deputies and a man who...
KOCO
Crews respond to northeast Oklahoma City house fire
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a house fire a little before 5 p.m. Christmas day. A family was cooking outside when they said a grease fire started near 63rd and Carol Drive. The Oklahoma City Fire Department received a call that someone was trapped inside the...
1 dead in OKC mobile house fire
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- One person is dead from a mobile house fire that occurred Sunday morning in northwest OKC, said fire officials. The fire happened near northwest 10th St. and north Meridian Ave, two people were in the home and was one able to safely exit the home and call 911. The Oklahoma City Fire […]
Thieves Swipe Gun, Ammo And Purse From Metro Couple's Truck Parked At Harkin's Theatre
A metro couple learned an expensive lesson one week before Christmas. Their truck was burglarized in Bricktown as possibly a part of a string of thefts around the metro. Metro law enforcement see an increase in car burglaries around Christmas, but this year police are warning gun owners to think twice before leaving a weapon in their vehicles.
news9.com
Oklahoma City Police Investigating Shooting That Left 1 Injured
Police confirmed one person was shot in the hand and leg during a drive-by shooting on Christmas night. OKCPD said it happened just before 9 p.m. near County Line Road and Southwest 44th St. The man's injuries are not life-threatening and authorities said he is not cooperating with police.
KOCO
At least two injured in Friday stabbing at Oklahoma City shelter
OKLAHOMA CITY — At least two people were hurt following a stabbing at an Oklahoma City homeless shelter Friday night. Oklahoma City police said a husband and wife were victims of the stabbing, which took place around 8 p.m. Both are in the hospital in stable condition. This happened...
KOCO
Two people die after Christmas Eve car crash near Tecumseh
OKLAHOMA CITY — A car crash in Pottawatomie County left two people dead on Christmas Eve. James Smith, 68, and Elizabeth Smith, 68, of Maud died after a collision that occurred around 10:20 p.m. on Oklahoma State Highway 9, just one mile east of Tecumseh. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said...
Person dead following house fire in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person is dead, and another person was able to escape following a house fire in Oklahoma City, according to KOCO. According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, the fire was reported just before 8 a.m. Christmas Day in the northwest part of town. A person...
KOCO
One person dies in Oklahoma City house fire Christmas morning
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person died in an Oklahoma City house fire Christmas morning, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department. The fire occurred around 7:45 a.m. in a trailer home near NW 10th and N Meridian Ave. Fire officials said there were two people living in the home....
Man charged for art heist of $70K glass sculpture at Oklahoma museum
A man has been charged for allegedly stealing a $70,000 glass sculpture from an Oklahoma museum in what is believed to be the institution's first art heist.
Red Andrews Christmas Dinner taking care of several families across Oklahoma City Saturday
Despite the cold weather, volunteers across Oklahoma City are outside blessing families in need this Christmas Eve.
Local Business Helps Norman Salvation Army By Replacing Stolen Christmas Gifts
Christmas time is a busy time but a rewarding time at the Cleveland County Salvation Army in Norman. The ministry provides toys for kids and groceries for families, but as workers prepared for the big day of excitement, sadly someone did the unthinkable. “One of the staff came in and...
News On 6
Homeless Alliance Reacts To Man's Alleged Plot Involving Explosives
Oklahoma City Police uncovered a potential sinister plot of a man who they believe made bombs at his office workstation. Twelve improvised explosive devices were found in all. Earlier this month, News 9 uncovered new court documents that detailed alleged conversations that man, Troy Lee, had with his boss in which he reportedly opened up about violent acts he had planned, and one he already committed.
Blanchard family’s house explodes just days before Christmas
Pipes freezing and heat not working correctly turned out to be an incredible blessing in disguise for one Blanchard family.
Thawing Pipes With Space Heater Lead To House Fire
A space heater sparked a house fire near the 2500 block of Northwest 33rd in Oklahoma City on Saturday. Authorities said it started around 3 p.m. when the homeowner place a space heater up against a vent to a crawl space in an effort to thaw frozen pipes. The frame...
Fire Crews Respond To SW OKC House Fire
Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire Sunday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. The house is located in the area near South Portland Avenue and Southwest 15th Street. Firefighters said the fire was in a detached garage. There were no injuries reported in the fire. It is...
KOCO
Oklahoma City firefighters respond to two structure fires blocks apart
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City fire crews responded to two separate structure fires, just a few blocks apart, on Christmas Eve. The fires occurred near Classen and NW 10th Street, as well as W Reno and S Western avenues. As the Oklahoma City Fire Department was responding to the...
KOCO
Person dies because of cold weather in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died because of the fridge temperatures that hit Oklahoma City on Thursday. Police told KOCO 5 that the victim was found around 10 a.m. near Reno Avenue and Classen Boulevard. They believe the person was experiencing homelessness. Information about the victim has not been...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Two Injured in Trash Truck Accident in Osage County
Two people were hopitalized in a personal injury collision just before wpm on Friday just west of Grainola in Osage County. According to OHP, a Peterbilt Trash Truck, driven by Mark W. Spears,60, of Perry, was eastbound on County Road 4730 through the intersection of County Road 4685 when he lost control just east of the intersection and departed the roadway to the left. The truck struck a culvert, rolling onto its side and striking a fence and came to a rest approximately 75 feet off the roadway.
Comments / 4