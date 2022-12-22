ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma deputy wounded, man killed in Thanksgiving shooting

BUFFALO, Okla. — A 30-year-old man was killed and an Oklahoma sheriff’s deputy was wounded during a Thanksgiving morning shooting in the northwest of the state, authorities said. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it’s investigating the shooting in Buffalo between sheriff’s deputies and a man who...
BUFFALO, OK
KOCO

Crews respond to northeast Oklahoma City house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a house fire a little before 5 p.m. Christmas day. A family was cooking outside when they said a grease fire started near 63rd and Carol Drive. The Oklahoma City Fire Department received a call that someone was trapped inside the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

1 dead in OKC mobile house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- One person is dead from a mobile house fire that occurred Sunday morning in northwest OKC, said fire officials. The fire happened near northwest 10th St. and north Meridian Ave, two people were in the home and was one able to safely exit the home and call 911. The Oklahoma City Fire […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma City Police Investigating Shooting That Left 1 Injured

Police confirmed one person was shot in the hand and leg during a drive-by shooting on Christmas night. OKCPD said it happened just before 9 p.m. near County Line Road and Southwest 44th St. The man's injuries are not life-threatening and authorities said he is not cooperating with police.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Two people die after Christmas Eve car crash near Tecumseh

OKLAHOMA CITY — A car crash in Pottawatomie County left two people dead on Christmas Eve. James Smith, 68, and Elizabeth Smith, 68, of Maud died after a collision that occurred around 10:20 p.m. on Oklahoma State Highway 9, just one mile east of Tecumseh. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said...
TECUMSEH, OK
KRMG

Person dead following house fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person is dead, and another person was able to escape following a house fire in Oklahoma City, according to KOCO. According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, the fire was reported just before 8 a.m. Christmas Day in the northwest part of town. A person...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

One person dies in Oklahoma City house fire Christmas morning

OKLAHOMA CITY — One person died in an Oklahoma City house fire Christmas morning, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department. The fire occurred around 7:45 a.m. in a trailer home near NW 10th and N Meridian Ave. Fire officials said there were two people living in the home....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Homeless Alliance Reacts To Man's Alleged Plot Involving Explosives

Oklahoma City Police uncovered a potential sinister plot of a man who they believe made bombs at his office workstation. Twelve improvised explosive devices were found in all. Earlier this month, News 9 uncovered new court documents that detailed alleged conversations that man, Troy Lee, had with his boss in which he reportedly opened up about violent acts he had planned, and one he already committed.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Person dies because of cold weather in Oklahoma City, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died because of the fridge temperatures that hit Oklahoma City on Thursday. Police told KOCO 5 that the victim was found around 10 a.m. near Reno Avenue and Classen Boulevard. They believe the person was experiencing homelessness. Information about the victim has not been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Two Injured in Trash Truck Accident in Osage County

Two people were hopitalized in a personal injury collision just before wpm on Friday just west of Grainola in Osage County. According to OHP, a Peterbilt Trash Truck, driven by Mark W. Spears,60, of Perry, was eastbound on County Road 4730 through the intersection of County Road 4685 when he lost control just east of the intersection and departed the roadway to the left. The truck struck a culvert, rolling onto its side and striking a fence and came to a rest approximately 75 feet off the roadway.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy