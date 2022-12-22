12:31 p.m. – A member of the EGHS staff told police someone had keyed their car while it was parked at the school, leaving a mark all along the driver’s side. They noticed it Sunday. The staff member said they had been working at the school all weekend, which was why they thought the damage had happened at the school. They said they could think of no one who would do this.

EAST GREENWICH, RI ・ 17 HOURS AGO