Newport, RI

Turnto10.com

Coast Guard House restaurant plans to open Monday

NARRAGANSET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Coast Guard House restaurant plans to reopen Monday. It was closed over the weekend in observance of Christmas. The restaurant had some minor storm damage on Friday, but it wasn't enough to disrupt the business. Waterfront streets and roads in Narragansett shut down for...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Turnto10.com

Fire breaks out in Cranston home

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire broke out early Monday in a home in Cranston. Firefighters responded to the house on Scenic Drive at about 7 a.m. The extent of the damage was not immediately known. An NBC 10 News crew observed units from multiple municipalities at the scene.
CRANSTON, RI
WPRI 12 News

Barrington church cancels service following power outage

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Barrington Presbyterian Church announced Saturday night that they had to cancel their Christmas Eve Service due to a power outage.  According to the church’s Facebook page, crews worked from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. to restore power to the church, and members were able to gather Christmas morning.
BARRINGTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Crews respond to fire in Richmond

Crews responded to a fire in Richmond Sunday evening. The fire is on Kenyon School House Road and is reportedly a home. An NBC 10 news crew is on scene and is working to get more information.
RICHMOND, RI
Turnto10.com

Travelers encounter canceled flights, delays at TF Green Airport

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The winter storm that made its way across the country this weekend is still impacting travel for thousands of people as they head home after the holidays. More than 12,000 flights from Wednesday to Saturday were canceled. Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport was fairly...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Woman killed in Scituate crash Christmas morning

SCITUATE, R.I. (WJAR) — Owners of a nearby property say a woman is dead after a crash in Scituate Christmas morning. The single vehicle crash happened off Hartford Pike around 7:30 a.m. "It's bit of a shock," said Antonio Bianco of Scituate. He said first responders told him that...
SCITUATE, RI
ABC6.com

Down tree in Cranston causes neighborhood power outage

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A tree came down on power lines causing a neighborhood power outage on Friday. Cranston fire says they received a call around 3:00 p.m. for an outage on Scituate Ave. First responders closed the affected area to tend to the fallen tree and wires. Traffic...
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

VIDEO: Storm conditions at Scarborough Beach in Narragansett

Narragansett, R.I. (WLNE) – ABC6 Reporter Natalie Noury reports that portions of Ocean Road in Narragansett are closed, after water began spilling over the sea wall during Friday’s storm. A coastal flood warning is in effect until 2 p.m. Meteorologist Nick Morganelli says minor flooding for vulnerable shoreline...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Turnto10.com

Fire forces 16 people from apartments in Central Falls

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire on Monday forced 16 people from their apartments in Central Falls. Firefighters were called to 239 Cowden St. at about 12:40 p.m. No injuries were reported. Officials said some of the displaced included children and families with pets. The state fire marshal...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
WCVB

Popular holiday store in Massachusetts closes for good on Christmas Eve

ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" has closed for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page last month that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
ABINGTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Storm surge floods streets and parking lots in Wickford

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — “Open” signs hung in storefront windows up and down Brown Street in Wickford Village as businesses hoped to cash in on the last-minute holiday rush. But things weren’t looking as hopeful Friday morning when police announced that the village was closed as...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
nbc16.com

Streets flood as heavy rain, high winds lash Rhode Island

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — Wind-whipped rain combined with high tide caused streets to flood in Narragansett, Rhode Island on Friday morning. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Ocean Road at Beach Street in Narragansett and Boyd's Lane at Park Avenue were closed. Street flooding was also reported in...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Juvenile Arrests, Dead Deer, Loose Dogs

12:31 p.m. – A member of the EGHS staff told police someone had keyed their car while it was parked at the school, leaving a mark all along the driver’s side. They noticed it Sunday. The staff member said they had been working at the school all weekend, which was why they thought the damage had happened at the school. They said they could think of no one who would do this.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Turnto10.com

1 killed in Richmond house fire

(WJAR) — One person has died following a house fire in Richmond over the weekend, according to the fire department. The Richmond-Carolina Fire District Chief Scott W. Barber says one person died following Sunday’s evening fire at a residence on Kenyon School Road. The cause of the fire...
RICHMOND, RI
GoLocalProv

After Christmas. A New Year — Dr. Ed Iannuccilli

The week after Christmas was one to enjoy when I was a kid living in Providence. There were so many things to appreciate with the treasures that we received over the years . . . sleds, balls, boxing gloves, a basketball, a football, Monopoly, Parcheesi, toy cars and trucks, a bike (When would the snow melt?), ice skates (When will the Duck Pond freeze?) and roller skates (Go away ice). I never thought of New Year’s Eve until New Year’s Eve, when I tried to stay awake long enough to hear something but never did.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Lakeville crash sends 6 to the hospital

LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WJAR) — Six people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Lakeville, Massachusetts on Friday night. Crews were called to the crash at about 10:30 p.m. on Route 140. First responders said they found vehicles off the highway on the median and the right shoulder...
LAKEVILLE, MA

