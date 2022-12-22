Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Don't Miss Free Admission Day at Roger Williams Park ZooDianna CarneyProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode IslandTed RiversProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
Controversial camera programs raise concerns over privacy in East ProvidenceEdy ZooEast Providence, RI
Watching Snow Fall From This One Resort In Rhode Island Is Basically HeavenLIFE_HACKSWesterly, RI
Related
Turnto10.com
Coast Guard House restaurant plans to open Monday
NARRAGANSET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Coast Guard House restaurant plans to reopen Monday. It was closed over the weekend in observance of Christmas. The restaurant had some minor storm damage on Friday, but it wasn't enough to disrupt the business. Waterfront streets and roads in Narragansett shut down for...
Fire damages garage in South Kingstown
The call came in just after 7 a.m. to a house on Erica Court.
Turnto10.com
Fire breaks out in Cranston home
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire broke out early Monday in a home in Cranston. Firefighters responded to the house on Scenic Drive at about 7 a.m. The extent of the damage was not immediately known. An NBC 10 News crew observed units from multiple municipalities at the scene.
Barrington church cancels service following power outage
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Barrington Presbyterian Church announced Saturday night that they had to cancel their Christmas Eve Service due to a power outage. According to the church’s Facebook page, crews worked from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. to restore power to the church, and members were able to gather Christmas morning.
Turnto10.com
Crews respond to fire in Richmond
Crews responded to a fire in Richmond Sunday evening. The fire is on Kenyon School House Road and is reportedly a home. An NBC 10 news crew is on scene and is working to get more information.
Turnto10.com
Travelers encounter canceled flights, delays at TF Green Airport
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The winter storm that made its way across the country this weekend is still impacting travel for thousands of people as they head home after the holidays. More than 12,000 flights from Wednesday to Saturday were canceled. Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport was fairly...
Turnto10.com
Woman killed in Scituate crash Christmas morning
SCITUATE, R.I. (WJAR) — Owners of a nearby property say a woman is dead after a crash in Scituate Christmas morning. The single vehicle crash happened off Hartford Pike around 7:30 a.m. "It's bit of a shock," said Antonio Bianco of Scituate. He said first responders told him that...
ABC6.com
Down tree in Cranston causes neighborhood power outage
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A tree came down on power lines causing a neighborhood power outage on Friday. Cranston fire says they received a call around 3:00 p.m. for an outage on Scituate Ave. First responders closed the affected area to tend to the fallen tree and wires. Traffic...
ABC6.com
VIDEO: Storm conditions at Scarborough Beach in Narragansett
Narragansett, R.I. (WLNE) – ABC6 Reporter Natalie Noury reports that portions of Ocean Road in Narragansett are closed, after water began spilling over the sea wall during Friday’s storm. A coastal flood warning is in effect until 2 p.m. Meteorologist Nick Morganelli says minor flooding for vulnerable shoreline...
Providence building facade damaged in storm
Emergency response crews are examining the former People Savings Bank in downtown Providence after it was damaged in Friday's storm.
Turnto10.com
Fire forces 16 people from apartments in Central Falls
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire on Monday forced 16 people from their apartments in Central Falls. Firefighters were called to 239 Cowden St. at about 12:40 p.m. No injuries were reported. Officials said some of the displaced included children and families with pets. The state fire marshal...
WCVB
Popular holiday store in Massachusetts closes for good on Christmas Eve
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" has closed for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page last month that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
Turnto10.com
Storm surge floods streets and parking lots in Wickford
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — “Open” signs hung in storefront windows up and down Brown Street in Wickford Village as businesses hoped to cash in on the last-minute holiday rush. But things weren’t looking as hopeful Friday morning when police announced that the village was closed as...
nbc16.com
Streets flood as heavy rain, high winds lash Rhode Island
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — Wind-whipped rain combined with high tide caused streets to flood in Narragansett, Rhode Island on Friday morning. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Ocean Road at Beach Street in Narragansett and Boyd's Lane at Park Avenue were closed. Street flooding was also reported in...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Juvenile Arrests, Dead Deer, Loose Dogs
12:31 p.m. – A member of the EGHS staff told police someone had keyed their car while it was parked at the school, leaving a mark all along the driver’s side. They noticed it Sunday. The staff member said they had been working at the school all weekend, which was why they thought the damage had happened at the school. They said they could think of no one who would do this.
Turnto10.com
1 killed in Richmond house fire
(WJAR) — One person has died following a house fire in Richmond over the weekend, according to the fire department. The Richmond-Carolina Fire District Chief Scott W. Barber says one person died following Sunday’s evening fire at a residence on Kenyon School Road. The cause of the fire...
GoLocalProv
After Christmas. A New Year — Dr. Ed Iannuccilli
The week after Christmas was one to enjoy when I was a kid living in Providence. There were so many things to appreciate with the treasures that we received over the years . . . sleds, balls, boxing gloves, a basketball, a football, Monopoly, Parcheesi, toy cars and trucks, a bike (When would the snow melt?), ice skates (When will the Duck Pond freeze?) and roller skates (Go away ice). I never thought of New Year’s Eve until New Year’s Eve, when I tried to stay awake long enough to hear something but never did.
Turnto10.com
Lakeville crash sends 6 to the hospital
LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WJAR) — Six people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Lakeville, Massachusetts on Friday night. Crews were called to the crash at about 10:30 p.m. on Route 140. First responders said they found vehicles off the highway on the median and the right shoulder...
Controversial camera programs raise concerns over privacy in East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The city of East Providence, Rhode Island, has announced plans to install 10 new red light cameras and one additional school zone camera in the coming year, following the collection of nearly $3 million in fines in 2022.
Comments / 0