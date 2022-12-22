Read full article on original website
Related
wcbi.com
One person dies at Christmas Eve gathering in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – A Columbus Christmas Eve party turns violent with one person dead and four other people injured in a shooting. Incoming Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry says two people remain in critical condition and two others are stable. “Police were called to the 90 block...
WDAM-TV
One dead, four wounded in Mississippi Christmas Eve shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Columbus, Mississippi are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that left one person dead and four others wounded. It happened before 11 p.m. on Luxapalila Drive, which is near the north side of Propst Park. Incoming Police Chief Joseph Daughtry says officers found a...
Mississippi lineman attacked by pit bulls continues recovery, funds being raised
A Mississippi utility lineman continues to fight for recovery after he was attacked by five pit bull dogs on December 13. A 20-year employee of Delta Electric of Winona, Ivan “Bubba” Rawles III started walking to the customer’s house after he got stuck on a customer’s driveway. It was then the dogs appeared.
wcbi.com
Noxubee County deputies arrest wanted man west of Brooksville
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County deputies capture a wanted man. Clint Earvin Sr. was arrested Wednesday evening west of Brooksville. Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby said Earvin was wanted on two counts of grand larceny. The Mississippi Department of Corrections and Brooksville police were also searching for...
wtva.com
Family receives special gift from Starkville Police
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department held its annual Shop with a Cop on Wednesday. Bettye Logan received a phone call to be at Walmart, not knowing what was going to happen. As she arrived, she was greeted by officers and learned her two children would receive $500...
wtva.com
Boil water alert issued for more than 1,700 in Lee, Itawamba, Monroe counties
NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) — A broken main water line left more than 1,700 water customers in parts of Lee, Itawamba and Monroe counties with little to no water on Christmas. The Cason Water District said it had crews out at 4 a.m. trying to find the leak. That leak...
wtva.com
Columbus police respond to Christmas Eve shooting
Police in Columbus are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that left one person dead and four others wounded. Police in Columbus are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that left one person dead and four others wounded.
WTOK-TV
EMEPA using “rolling outages” that will impact Kemper and Neshoba counties
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In response to an “immediate and critical shortage of electricity” Tennessee Valley Authority, EMEPA’s north system wholesale power provider, will respond with rolling outages. In a statement, EMEPA said this will impact members in Kemper, Winston, Attala, Neshoba and Noxubee counties. Customers may...
wcbi.com
Starkville warming shelter on Lynn Lane will remain open two more nights
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The warming shelter in Starkville will be open for two more nights. The Oktibbeha County Emergency Management Agency opened the Safe Room on Lynn Lane last night. It will reopen tonight at 8 p.m. and will stay open until 8 a.m. Saturday morning. EMA Director...
wtva.com
Local restaurant employee gets surprise gift from customers
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Sonic employee received a surprise gift from customers he serves. Terrance Webb was working at a Sonic in Columbus on Friday afternoon when someone showed up with a card, which contained $720 cash. Summer Shaw Lewis, a Sonic customer who has been served by Webb,...
kicks96news.com
Kidnapping and Multiple Aggravated Assault Arrests in Neshoba
ROVENTAY PEDEN, 42, of Philadelphia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $5,000. EVIE PULLIN, 33, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $7,500. CHARLES VICTOR RHODES, 41, of Quitman, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond $0. JONATHAN WAYNE ROBINSON, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of...
wtva.com
Pickens County man arrested for attempted murder, assault
ETHELSVILLE, Ala. (WTVA) - Authorities in Pickens County arrested an Ethelsville man for attempted murder and aggravated assault. Pickens County Sheriff Todd Hall said James Foster, 31, is jailed on a million dollar bond. The sheriff said deputies responded to a house on Bains Road on Friday, Dec. 16. He’s...
WTOK-TV
Warming center open in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The warming center at the Multi-County Community Center (2900 St. Paul St.) is now open. It will be open through Tuesday morning as the dangerously cold temperatures settle over Meridian and Lauderdale County. Cots, blankets, jackets, coffee, and activities are available for those who choose to...
An Adorable 2-Year-Old Little Girl Disappeared & Her Family Moved Away Ending All Contact With The Police
Myra Lewis and mother Ericka LewisPhoto byThe Charley Project. On March 1, 2014, Ericka Lewis left her home between 10:30 am to 11:00 am on Mount Pilgrim Road in Camden, Mississippi. Her two daughters were in the front yard playing, and Ericka told the girls to go inside with her father, Gregory Lewis. Gregory was inside taking care of their one-month-old sister, according to WLBT.
Neshoba Democrat
Hope Country Store robbery suspect nabbed
A Neshoba County man was arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery Wednesday at the Hope Store, Sheriff Eric Clark said. The man, Jaterrian M. Stribling, 23, of 10181 Road 1131, was arrested and charged with armed robbery and possession of a stolen firearm. Clark said the Hope...
wcbi.com
Columbus firefighters respond to early morning house fire
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus firefighters battle the brutal cold and an early morning house fire. The fire happened in the 1300 block of 5th Street South. Fire Chief Duane Hughes said someone does live at the home but they were not there at the time of the fire.
kicks96news.com
Burglary and Many More Drug Arrests in Neshoba
FRANK HIGH, 42, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $75,00, $600. NICHOLAS HOUSTON, 30, of Preston, Burglary of a Dwelling, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $10,000, $7,500. VINCENT DEON HOWARD, 36, of Weir, Possession of...
wcbi.com
Former Starkville city employee charged with misusing city’s gas card
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Starkville city employee is accused of helping himself to some extra gasoline at the city’s expense. Marcus Smith was charged with felony embezzlement, meaning the amount was over $1,000. He worked in the sanitation department. Mayor Lynn Spruill said some irregularities were...
tippahnews.com
Multiple MDOT road projects going on in North Mississippi awarded to Ripley company
TUPELO, MISS. – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced several construction and maintenance projects in northeast Mississippi. Multiple projects were awarded to WG Construction in Ripley. “I always look forward to the construction season and drier weather returning so we can get more done,” said Northern District...
Regional power supplier nearing critical stage
The Tennessee Valley Authority is sounding the alarm on power consumption for all customers. What began as 30-minute rolling outages advanced to 15 or 20-minute rolling blackouts Saturday morning. The TVA provides power for dozens of municipal, county, and other power providers in several states, including Mississippi. Statewide power outages had decreased Friday, but the number climbed back to nearly 20,000 outages Saturday morning. Oktibbeha County is reporting nearly one-third of its customers without power, approaching 5,100 customers. Not all statewide outages are due to the TVA blackouts.
Comments / 1