Pawnee, OK

news9.com

Local Family Gifted Christmas Surprise By Tulsa Dream Center

A Tulsa family got a wonderful surprise just in time for Christmas this year. "I didn't know how I was going to make Christmas happen for my kids, but I feel good now, I got a smile on my face," Brown said. A festive home, Christmas tree, and gifts under...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Volunteers Make Christmas Blankets, Quilts For Tulsa Boys Home

Volunteers at the nonprofit Project Linus wanted to provide some comfort to the kids at the Tulsa Boys Home this holiday season. They made 75 blankets and quilts by hand to make sure the boys got something personal for Christmas. "People that these boys don't even know are hand making...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Candy Cane Christmas: Hillcrest NICU patients dress up as colorful candy

TULSA, Okla. — The staff at the Hillcrest Medical Center Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) is making sure babies and their families celebrate Christmas in style. This year, the NICU staff created a candy cane wonderland for our babies. Most of the props used in the photos were hand made by our Hillcrest Medical Center NICU nurses, the hospital said.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Home Lit Up With Thousands Of Christmas Lights

A home is lighting up one Tulsa neighborhood with around 150,000 lights just as it has for 40 years. There's no charge or call for donations, just a hope to spread joy and the spirit of Christmas. "I just like to give back,” Don Ridenhour said. And that's exactly...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Santa Visits Hillcrest Medical Center NICU Babies

Santa made a special stop a Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa on Christmas. He posed with babies that are spending their first Christmas in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Babies healthy enough to be held were dressed for the occasion in Christmas onesies, blankets and Santa hats. Saint Nicholas also...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

PSO offers tips to conserve energy usage during Christmas weekend

TULSA, Okla. — Freezing temperatures and family in from out of town can drive your energy usage up, leaving people wondering how high their bill will be, and if there’s any ways to lower it. FOX23 spoke with Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) about ways you can...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Broken Arrow Fills Pond With Rainbow Trout For People To Fish

The City of Broken Arrow has brought fishing closer to home. Instead of having to travel to lakes out of town, Broken Arrow started a new pilot program on Dec. 16 at the Events Park pond to make fishing more accessible to people. Broken Arrow stocked the Events Park pond...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Volunteers Providing Warm Meals To The Homeless Staying In Shelters

Hundreds of people who are taking shelter from the bitter cold temperatures are getting a warm meal thanks to two local organizations. The staff at GRAND Mental Health teamed up with Iron Gate volunteers to cook and deliver 450 meals to a Tulsa warming station. “When the weather is cold...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Organizations Help People Experiencing Homelessness During Extreme Cold

While some people might be able to bundle up in a warm home during freezing temperatures, the homeless community can sometimes be forgotten. Housing Solutions is a non-profit organization dedicated to building systems that work to eliminate homelessness in Tulsa. The team wanted to help those who needed shelter from the cold.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Nationwide Flight Issues Cause Disruptions At Tulsa International Airport

Dozens of travelers were delayed at the Tulsa International Airport as the effects of the winter storm continued to play out. The issues in Tulsa mainly involved Southwest Airlines, with some flights cancelled, others delayed, and many bags ending up misdirected. The Collinsville Lady Cardinals basketball team, enroute to a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Cold Temperatures Cause Arkansas River To Freeze In Tulsa

The sudden cold snap caused ice to form on the Arkansas River in Tulsa. Drone footage shows this sheets of ice after the frigid temperatures. Experts want to warn parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of walking on any ice on ponds or creeks. It's far too...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Green Country Family Hopeful Hit-And-Run Driver Comes Forward

A family is dealing with an additional burden right before Christmas. Christy Wagner said her family was driving on Highway 169 in Tulsa when another driver hit their car. “The next thing I know it was just this boom from behind! And that hurt so bad. He hit the driver's side bumper. And we were doing about 65 and it put us in an instant spin out,” said Wagner.
TULSA, OK

