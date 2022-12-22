ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAAY-TV

More than 1,500 North Alabamians still without power as extreme cold leads to record power demand

The weather outside may be frightful, but for the hundreds of North Alabamians still without power, the lack of electricity and heat inside isn't much better. Power outages left thousands across the region in the cold and dark Thursday night and Friday morning. Utility crews have been out and about, working hard to restore power to those affected, but Friday afternoon saw many still dealing with outages as the sun started to set and temperatures began to drop back into the single digits.
WAAY-TV

Christmas crash damages house in Madison

An SUV crashed into a house in Madison Christmas night and caused significant damage but no serious injuries. An SUV went off Dustin Lane, through a brick wall and completely into the house. HEMSI checked the driver but no one had to be transported to the hospital. The homeowner was...
MADISON, AL
WAAY-TV

Man dies in Limestone County house fire

A man is dead after a house fire Christmas night. Limestone County Coroner Mike West said the man was found upstairs at a home on Easter Ferry Road. His body is being sent to the state forensics lab for an autopsy. No name has been released at this time. Alabama...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy