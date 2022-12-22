Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
More than 1,500 North Alabamians still without power as extreme cold leads to record power demand
The weather outside may be frightful, but for the hundreds of North Alabamians still without power, the lack of electricity and heat inside isn't much better. Power outages left thousands across the region in the cold and dark Thursday night and Friday morning. Utility crews have been out and about, working hard to restore power to those affected, but Friday afternoon saw many still dealing with outages as the sun started to set and temperatures began to drop back into the single digits.
WAAY-TV
Christmas crash damages house in Madison
An SUV crashed into a house in Madison Christmas night and caused significant damage but no serious injuries. An SUV went off Dustin Lane, through a brick wall and completely into the house. HEMSI checked the driver but no one had to be transported to the hospital. The homeowner was...
WAAY-TV
Don't trash that live Christmas tree yet: Operation Christmas Cleanup is Jan. 7 in Madison County
Now that Christmas is over and the presents are unwrapped, residents might be tempted to toss their live tree, along with any cardboard boxes, batteries or replaced electronics they may have accumulated. However, the cities of Huntsville and Madison are asking people to hold on to them for a little...
WAAY-TV
Decatur man charged after allegedly shooting gas station clerk multiple times
A Decatur man has been charged with assault after police say he shot someone multiple times at a gas station Friday. Decatur Police Department said officers responded to the Sunoco gas station in the 1800 block of Beltline Road SW on Friday to find the clerk with multiple gunshot wounds.
WAAY-TV
Man dies in Limestone County house fire
A man is dead after a house fire Christmas night. Limestone County Coroner Mike West said the man was found upstairs at a home on Easter Ferry Road. His body is being sent to the state forensics lab for an autopsy. No name has been released at this time. Alabama...
