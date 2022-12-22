Read full article on original website
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Nevada (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Nevada. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Nevada. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
thenevadaindependent.com
The stories of Nevada's first highway tourists are finally entering the public domain
Nearly 95 years ago, one of the most important years of Nevada’s history came and went. On January 1, all of the stories, pictures and songs of that year will finally join the public domain. If you’re not noted science fiction author Cory Doctorow or Jennifer Jenkins of Duke’s...
Law decriminalizing many traffic tickets goes into effect Jan. 1
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada’s legislation converting some traffic citations from criminal offenses to civil ones goes into effect on Jan. 1, but leeway afforded separate court jurisdictions in administering the new law has created uncertainty about its implementation. Assembly Bill 116 was passed in 2021 with the aim of ushering in a more equitable system for communities of […] The post Law decriminalizing many traffic tickets goes into effect Jan. 1 appeared first on Nevada Current.
Jan. 6 report details coordination between Trump campaign, Nevada Republicans
The Jan. 6 committee's more than 800-page final report details how Nevada Republicans planned and then took part in a scheme to try to falsely declare former President Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 election.
8newsnow.com
Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater supply
The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week put a limit on the amount of land that can be watered, designating the Hualapai Valley as an irrigation non-expansion area. Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater …. The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week put a limit on the amount...
Decades of drought, poor planning, threaten revervoirs
Water managers across drought-stricken West agree on one thing: ‘This is going to be painful’
lasvegastribune.net
Cluster of prehistoric giant marine reptile fossils believed to be birthing grounds University of Nevada, Reno collaborated with Smithsonian Institution at Nevada’s Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park
RENO, Nev. – As many as 37 fossilized, school bus-sized marine reptiles from 225 million years ago are clustered in a remote, mountainous desert region of central Nevada in the Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park. A team of scientists have offered new evidence for solving the decades-old puzzle of why the extinct ichthyosaurs are there.
8newsnow.com
Lower gas prices fuel struggling rideshare drivers’ confidence in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— High gas prices this year had many rideshare drivers struggling to make ends meet, however, with the holiday season, and lower gas prices, drivers across the valley are feeling more confident. Joe Vaughn, an avid rideshare driver, felt the impacts of high gas prices over the...
8newsnow.com
Mary Jane's Forecast: Saturday, Dec. 24 at 11:17 p.m.
Mary Jane’s Forecast: Saturday, Dec. 24 at 11:17 …. Mary Jane's Forecast: Saturday, Dec. 24 at 11:17 p.m. North Las Vegas police release bodycam footage, 911 …. North Las Vegas police have released bodycam footage and 911 calls from the night of a suspected DUI crash that killed two toddlers.
‘Unprecedented rapid water level decline’ not anticipated, NPS admits; public comment period extended for Lake Mead marina concepts
National Park Service officials have extended the public comment period for people to voice, or write, their opinions on the concepts proposed for the future of Lake Mead's marinas and the overall Sustainable Low Water Access Plan.
lasvegastribune.net
Rental Prices drop 4% in Nevada
After two years of steady increases, the price of rent is dropping in Nevada. Our team of analysts found that the average cost of rent has decreased 4% since June. Our full report on the changing cost of rent can be found at the link below. It includes detailed information on each state and America’s largest cities.
2news.com
Randy Johnson Joins American Cancer Society Action Network to Lead Government Relations in Nevada
Randy Johnson has joined the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) as the government relations director in Nevada and Idaho. In this role, Johnson, will lead ACS CAN’s efforts in both states to advance legislation and public policies to reduce cancer. Our mission is ending cancer as we know it, for everyone, through advocacy.
Multiple California Aimed Storm Systems to Bring Flooding for the Low Elevations and Blizzards in The Mountains
Major California Storm System to Bring Flooding for the Low Elevations and Blizzard Conditions with Feet of Snow for the MountainsPhoto byNational Weather Force. A major storm system will impact the state of California by Monday night into Tuesday (December 26-27), kicking off the first in a series of three or four systems moving in. The next system will start on Thursday and last into half of the weekend. The last one in the series as far as I can see will hit on Monday, January 2nd and go into the next day as well.
news3lv.com
NV Energy customers see higher than expected bills in November
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Our neighbors in the northern part of Nevada are getting a bit of shock when they open up their power bill. Some NV Energy customers are seeing bills more than 100% higher than the previous month. The higher bills are being blamed on a rate...
lasvegastribune.net
NDOT Announces Name-A-Snowplow Contest
Carson City, Nev. – As winter officially gets underway, the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is inviting the public to submit creative and fun names as part of its first ever Name-A-Snowplow Contest. Inspired by other states who have hosted their own snowplow-naming contests, NDOT is inviting Nevadans to...
New Nevada Governor to review three-year budget with proposed raises and funding
As the new year begins, incoming Republican Governor Joe Lombardo will succeed outgoing Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak.
nnbw.com
Jobless rate up as more Nevadans return to workforce
Nevada’s unemployment rate increased in November, primarily because more than 5,000 people returned to the workforce. Officials pointed out the number of employed and unemployed workers increased during the month. In the Reno and Las Vegas metropolitan reporting areas, the jobless rate remained the same as in October. Those...
ABC 4
Damaged line kills power for nearly 5,300 in southern Utah
LA VERKIN, Utah (ABC4) – Nearly 5,300 residents in La Verkin, Rockville, and Springdale Utah are left without power after a power line was reportedly damaged on Thursday, Dec. 22. Rocky Mountain Power said it is aware of the damaged line and its widespread effects. Crews are reportedly working...
2news.com
Local dispensaries to donate to January Roundup Proceeds to charity
The Source+, an award-winning cannabis company with five dispensaries across Nevada, will support the Nevada chapter of nonprofit, Sleep In Heavenly Peace, for its January roundup initiative. Beginning Sunday, Jan. 1 through Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, customers may roundup purchases while shopping in-store at any of The Source’s five state-wide...
Nevada charter schools continue their steady growth, make some diversity gains
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada charter schools continue to increase their share of K-12 public school students and enrollment declined within the state’s two urban districts, official enrollment data shows. According to the Nevada Department of Education’s official enrollment count for the 2022-23 academic year, enrollment at charter schools overseen by the State Public Charter School Authority is now […] The post Nevada charter schools continue their steady growth, make some diversity gains appeared first on Nevada Current.
