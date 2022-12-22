ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Nevada (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Nevada. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Nevada. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Law decriminalizing many traffic tickets goes into effect Jan. 1

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada’s legislation converting some traffic citations from criminal offenses to civil ones goes into effect on Jan. 1, but leeway afforded separate court jurisdictions in administering the new law has created uncertainty about its implementation. Assembly Bill 116 was passed in 2021 with the aim of ushering in a more equitable system for communities of […] The post Law decriminalizing many traffic tickets goes into effect Jan. 1 appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater supply

The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week put a limit on the amount of land that can be watered, designating the Hualapai Valley as an irrigation non-expansion area. Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater …. The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week put a limit on the amount...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegastribune.net

Cluster of prehistoric giant marine reptile fossils believed to be birthing grounds University of Nevada, Reno collaborated with Smithsonian Institution at Nevada’s Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park

RENO, Nev. – As many as 37 fossilized, school bus-sized marine reptiles from 225 million years ago are clustered in a remote, mountainous desert region of central Nevada in the Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park. A team of scientists have offered new evidence for solving the decades-old puzzle of why the extinct ichthyosaurs are there.
RENO, NV
8newsnow.com

Mary Jane's Forecast: Saturday, Dec. 24 at 11:17 p.m.

Mary Jane’s Forecast: Saturday, Dec. 24 at 11:17 …. Mary Jane's Forecast: Saturday, Dec. 24 at 11:17 p.m. North Las Vegas police release bodycam footage, 911 …. North Las Vegas police have released bodycam footage and 911 calls from the night of a suspected DUI crash that killed two toddlers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegastribune.net

Rental Prices drop 4% in Nevada

After two years of steady increases, the price of rent is dropping in Nevada. Our team of analysts found that the average cost of rent has decreased 4% since June. Our full report on the changing cost of rent can be found at the link below. It includes detailed information on each state and America’s largest cities.
NEVADA STATE
National Weather Force

Multiple California Aimed Storm Systems to Bring Flooding for the Low Elevations and Blizzards in The Mountains

Major California Storm System to Bring Flooding for the Low Elevations and Blizzard Conditions with Feet of Snow for the MountainsPhoto byNational Weather Force. A major storm system will impact the state of California by Monday night into Tuesday (December 26-27), kicking off the first in a series of three or four systems moving in. The next system will start on Thursday and last into half of the weekend. The last one in the series as far as I can see will hit on Monday, January 2nd and go into the next day as well.
CALIFORNIA STATE
lasvegastribune.net

NDOT Announces Name-A-Snowplow Contest

Carson City, Nev. – As winter officially gets underway, the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is inviting the public to submit creative and fun names as part of its first ever Name-A-Snowplow Contest. Inspired by other states who have hosted their own snowplow-naming contests, NDOT is inviting Nevadans to...
NEVADA STATE
nnbw.com

Jobless rate up as more Nevadans return to workforce

Nevada’s unemployment rate increased in November, primarily because more than 5,000 people returned to the workforce. Officials pointed out the number of employed and unemployed workers increased during the month. In the Reno and Las Vegas metropolitan reporting areas, the jobless rate remained the same as in October. Those...
NEVADA STATE
ABC 4

Damaged line kills power for nearly 5,300 in southern Utah

LA VERKIN, Utah (ABC4) – Nearly 5,300 residents in La Verkin, Rockville, and Springdale Utah are left without power after a power line was reportedly damaged on Thursday, Dec. 22. Rocky Mountain Power said it is aware of the damaged line and its widespread effects. Crews are reportedly working...
LA VERKIN, UT
2news.com

Local dispensaries to donate to January Roundup Proceeds to charity

The Source+, an award-winning cannabis company with five dispensaries across Nevada, will support the Nevada chapter of nonprofit, Sleep In Heavenly Peace, for its January roundup initiative. Beginning Sunday, Jan. 1 through Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, customers may roundup purchases while shopping in-store at any of The Source’s five state-wide...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Nevada charter schools continue their steady growth, make some diversity gains

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada charter schools continue to increase their share of K-12 public school students and enrollment declined within the state’s two urban districts, official enrollment data shows. According to the Nevada Department of Education’s official enrollment count for the 2022-23 academic year, enrollment at charter schools overseen by the State Public Charter School Authority is now […] The post Nevada charter schools continue their steady growth, make some diversity gains appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE

