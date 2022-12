NORTHRIDGE, CA – Shooting 52.9% from long range, CSUN (3-8) defeated the University of San Diego men's basketball team (7-7) on Thursday, 83-78. Junior Sigu Sisoho Jawara led the Toreros with 25 points (10-11 FT), including 20 in the second half. He added three rebounds, three assists, four steals, and a block.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO