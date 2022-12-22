ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College football world reacts to Peyton Bowen picking Oregon over Notre Dame

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
New Year’s Day 2022 started off great for Notre Dame football. On the first day of the new year they landed a commitment from highly regarded safety Peyton Bowen of Denton, Texas. Bowen would go on to be rated as a five-star prospect and one of 2023’s most sought after recruits.

Drama surrounded Bowen’s recruitment as Texas A&M and Oklahoma stayed in pursuit. Then down the stretch a new team emerged as Oregon entered the picture, ultimately earning the surprise flip on the first day of the early signing period.

If you’ve paid close attention you can’t pretend to be surprised that Bowen didn’t end up at Notre Dame. Given nearly every opportunity to do so, he never publicly reaffirmed his commitment in anyway.

Regardless, the Notre Dame, Oregon, and college football worlds all had plenty of reaction to Bowen ditching the Irish for the Ducks. Here are some of the best reactions following Wednesday’s big announcement.

Bowen fakes out Notre Dame upon picking Oregon

Marcus Freeman reacts

Ari Wasserman

#staNDwithus

Jim Weber

Zachary Neel of Ducks Wire

Slap the Sign is understandably unhappy

18 Stripes analyzes the commitment announcement

Irish Football Archive

8-4Meh's Thoughts on Bowen's Entire Recruitment

Oregon's bounceback from losing five-star quarterback

Larry Rues

How highly regarded Bowen was in terms of Notre Dame's recent history

