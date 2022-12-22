Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
406mtsports.com
Rosters for 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game in Butte revealed
BILLINGS — The Montana East-West Shrine Game, the annual matchup featuring some of Montana's best graduating high school football players, has unveiled rosters for its 76th edition next summer in Butte. Forty players will suit up for each team during the game, scheduled for June 17, 2023, at Naranche...
406mtsports.com
Butte Cobras' pace ahead of last year's pace
BUTTE – After 14 weekends and 28 games since September 10, the Butte Cobras are able to grab break over the Christmas holiday to rest and recuperate, following the North American 3 Hockey League Showcase earlier this week in Blaine, Minn. The Cobras went 1-2 at Schwan Super Rink,...
NBCMontana
Winners of the Youth Hunting Story Contest celebrated
MISSOULA, MT — Winners of the inaugural Youth Hunting Story Contest were recognized in a ceremony at the State Capitol in Helena on Monday, according to Gov. Greg Gianforte. To celebrate the tradition of hunting within Montana, Gov. Gianforte created the Youth Hunting Story Contest in the fall. The contest was open to Montana youth and apprentice hunters ages 10 through 17, with participants submitting a maximum of 500-word hunting story and a photo from the hunt.
KFYR-TV
Savage, Montana boy honored at Capitol for youth hunting contest
HELENA, M.T. (KUMV) - Ten young Montana hunters were honored at the Capitol in Helena this week as part of Governor Greg Gianforte’s youth hunting story contest. One of those winners was 15-year-old Jaeger Tombre of Savage. In his essay, he described the pressure, patience, and work ethic needed to bring home his 9-point mule deer on the last day of the season.
Cold enough for you? Montana becomes Alaska in dangerous cold snap
Temperatures might not have hit the record marks for cold weather everywhere Thursday morning, but we haven't heard anyone complaining, as Montana copes with an epic cold snap. That doesn't mean a few records weren't snapped as well. In Lincoln, where wind chills topped 60-below early Thursday morning, the mercury...
After Nearly 50 Years, This Montana Restaurant Is Closing
It's heartbreaking when an iconic restaurant has to close its doors after many fantastic years of service. Another year is almost on the books, and we have seen some great news with businesses coming to Montana, but we have also seen some businesses close in 2022. Here in the Gallatin Valley, we have seen some iconic businesses and restaurants close over the past twelve months. One more iconic restaurant has made that list.
NBCMontana
HD 80 hopeful questions whether reservation votes should count
HELENA, Mont. — A legislative aide with aspirations of representing House District 80 in the 2023 Legislature questioned in public remarks Tuesday whether members of tribes living on reservations in Montana should be able to vote in state elections. “If the reservations want to say they are independent countries...
montanarightnow.com
Helena music teacher charged with assaulting two more elementary students
A Helena music teacher who was previously charged with assaulting one of his students is now facing two additional charges of assaulting children at Four Georgians Elementary School. Carson Yahvah was charged with one felony count of assault on a minor June 6 and two more felony counts of assault...
