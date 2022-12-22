Read full article on original website
Colorado River reservoirs continue to fall toward 'dead pool' levels, prompting growing calls for urgent action to cut water use in seven states.
ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. On a crisp day this fall I drove southeast from Grand Junction, Colorado, into the Uncompahgre Valley, a rich basin of row crops and hayfields. A snow line hung like a bowl cut around the upper cliffs of the Grand Mesa, while in the valley some farmers were taking their last deliveries of water, sowing winter wheat and onions. I turned south at the farm town of Delta onto Route 348, a shoulder-less two-lane road lined with irrigation ditches and dent corn still hanging crisp on their browned stalks. The road crossed the Uncompahgre River, and it was thin, nearly dry.
The algae’s appearance on snow has earned it nicknames ranging from watermelon snow to glacier blood. Sarah Mosquera/High Country NewsResearchers are trying to understand what drives snow algal blooms and how they could alter water supplies.
“People say if you spend a long time in the desert, you start to see things,” rangers wrote on Instagram. “But seriously, have you seen these rocks?”
Native species such as swift foxes and black-footed ferrets wiped out from the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation in Montana are being reintroduced.
Unlock this article with 50% off, this weekend only. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. They could’ve been small patches of snow, remnants of an Arctic winter clinging to the North Slope of the Brooks Range in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR).Instead, it was a herd of 18 nimble Dall sheep, megafauna teeming in North America’s largest wildlife refuge at 19.3 million acres.
Arizona is one of the best states to own land in. The United States is a vast country with various landscapes and terrains. From the Everglades in Florida to the tundra of Alaska, the United States has it all. But Arizona stands out among the 49 states as a great place to own land. That’s right, it’s a financially savvy decision to invest in Arizona land, and here’s why.
Born and raised in the Elk Mountains of Colorado, professional wildlife guide Bo Welden has held a deep passion for wildlife and nature all his life. So when he arrived in Jackson, Wyoming, to begin a career with the Teton Science School, he knew he had found the perfect place for him.
Geronimo-was known as a fierce and brave warrior that only legends are made of. Personal tragedy would shape his lifelong hatred for anyone who attempted to subject him or his people. Born to the Bedonkohe tribe of the Chiricahua Apache's in the month of June in 1829, near the headwaters of the Gila River, present day Arizona. There within the mountainous canyons, and scattered valleys, where fields of boundless prairies lie, he would train to be a warrior, shooting the bow, caring for the horses, and learning to make tools. By the time he was ten years old he was hunting and by the age of fourteen, he was being trained for war. He was given the birth name Goyahkla (Goth-lyka) which in Apache means “One who Yawns”. He was not called the name “Geronimo” until much later in his life, after the Mexicans would call out to St. Jerome when faced with him in battle. Geronimo is Jerome in Spanish. After the Mexicans called him that during a battle, the name stuck and afterwards everyone, including the Apache’s, called him by Geronimo.
As Utah’s Great Salt Lake continues to shrink, hidden history is being revealed that has been submerged for decades. The remains of a ship that first sailed on the Great Salt Lake 120 years ago are now visible as the water level reaches record lows. The Great Salt Lake is full of history, with dozens of shipwrecks dating back at least 150 years. Some of these wrecks have resurfaced after storms or during low water levels, ABC News reports.
Two years after the horrific death of a women’s rights activist from Uganda at Arches National Park, the wrongful death trial has finally begun. On June 13, 2020, Esther “Essie” Nakajigo, 25, and her husband, Ludovic “Ludo” Michaud, 26, were driving through Arches National Park to get ice cream during their camping trip. Unfortunately, during their drive, strong winds blew a metal gate closed in the wrong direction, slicing through the driver’s side “like a hot knife through butter,” according to an administrative claim.
Six weeks ago, she looked like the future. Today, she looks like the saddest dead-ender. I’m talking about Kari Lake, who was poised to be one of the GOP’s brightest rising stars heading into the 2022 midterms. Lake had all the marks of a winner, but after losing a close election, she has doubled down on a losing bet: election denial.
There may be no more iconic plant in the United States than the stately and stoic saguaro cactus. These beautiful cacti can grow up to 40’ tall and live to be 150 years old. They won’t start growing arms until they are 75 years old and some will grow many arms in their lives. Most of the natural habitat of the saguaro is in the Sonoran Desert which straddles the U.S./Mexico border.
A bison herd near Sun Prairie, Montana on the American Prairie Reserve. (Photography by Gib Meyers; courtesy of American Prairie Reserve) The Gianforte administration has appealed the Bureau of Land Management’s decision to grant a 10-year grazing permit to American Prairie, the Bozeman-based organization dedicated to preserving prairie land and restoring bison to Montana’s plains.
Three Native American communities are receiving millions of dollars from the federal government to relocate due to climate change-related risks to their homes, the U.S. Department of the Interior said in an announcement today. Three communities—one in Washington state and two in Alaska—will each receive $25 million from the Interior...
Grebes may have mistaken waterlogged ground for lakes or ponds. A storm moved into the state on Sunday bringing snow, wind, rain and freezing temperatures.
Arizona is home to three stunning National Parks and you can visit them all with our adventure-packed road trip
More than a site to observe, the Grand Canyon has a rich cultural landscape that has been lived in and seen by many groups of people. It's one of the largest tourist attractions in the U.S.
