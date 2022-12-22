Read full article on original website
80-year-old shot dead in Gilbert on Christmas Day, stepson in custody
GILBERT, Ariz. — An 80-year-old man was fatally shot by his stepson on Christmas Day in Gilbert, police say. According to authorities with the Gilbert Police Department, the shooting happened Sunday at 4:30 p.m. near Recker and Warner roads. The elderly victim was found inside a vehicle that had backed into a house.
fox10phoenix.com
Gilbert shooting leaves one dead on Christmas, police say
GILBERT, Ariz. - Gilbert Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Christmas evening, the department says. At around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 25, officers responded to reports of a shooting near Recker and Warner roads. That's where they found someone who already died from being shot. "There are no outstanding...
Two men dead following murder-suicide at Phoenix gas station
PHOENIX, Ariz. - Tragedy struck at a Phoenix gas station on Wednesday when a murder-suicide left two men dead. According to Phoenix Police, the incident occurred at the gas station located at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
fox10phoenix.com
Crime Files: I-10 police chase ends in crash, Phoenix teen kidnapped at gunpoint
From a triple shooting in Mesa to a teen kidnapped during an apparent home invasion, here are the top crime stories for the week of Dec. 19. 1. Woman arrested after driving her car into Chandler lake, police say: Police say a woman who drove her car into a lake in Chandler has been arrested for false reporting and suspected DUI.
One dead, another hurt after shooting near 48th Street and Broadway Road
One person is dead and another is hurt after a reported shooting near 48th Street and Broadway Road in south Phoenix.
12news.com
PD: Woman arrested after crashing car into Glendale QT, refusing to listen to officers
GLENDALE, Ariz. — A woman was arrested on Christmas Eve after police say she was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash then drove her car into a QT convenience store in Glendale and was non-compliant when officers arrived. No injuries were reported, according to the Glendale Police Department. The...
Arrest made in Christmas Day shooting in Gilbert
An arrest has been made in the Christmas Day shooting near Recker and Warner roads in Gilbert that left an 80-year-old man dead.
fox10phoenix.com
Man on motorized scooter in Phoenix killed in head-on crash, police say
PHOENIX - A man was killed while driving a scooter in Phoenix late Saturday night on Christmas Eve after he crashed head-on into a car. Just before midnight, Thomas Michael Lee, 55, was reportedly headed west on Glendale Avenue near 2nd Street on a motorized scooter when he crossed over into eastbound traffic and crashed into a car.
AZFamily
West Phoenix shooting leaves man in critical condition
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A shooting on the Phoenix’s westside late Christmas Eve left a man fighting for his life. Phoenix police were called out just after 11 p.m. to 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot behind a business. Officers rushed the man to an area hospital where as of Sunday morning remained in critical condition. Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.
12news.com
Woman sentenced to prison for Valley road-rage crash involving 2-year-old
PHOENIX — A 28-year-old woman was sentenced last week to spend the next five years in prison for a road-rage crash that involved the woman firing a gunshot at a car with a 2-year-old passenger. Jenee Pannell recently pleaded guilty in Maricopa County Superior Court to charges of aggravated...
KOLD-TV
Silver Alert issued for missing Phoenix woman
PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Phoenix Police Department is looking for 62-year-old Maria Saenz De Smith. She is described standing at 5′2 and weighing 148 pounds. Saenz De Smith has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing red sweatpants, a white shirt, a navy blue jacket...
2-year-old drowns in Scottsdale backyard pool, another child nearly drowns in separate incident
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A child has died and another was taken to the hospital after each was found in a backyard pool at separate Scottsdale homes on Christmas Eve, according to the Scottsdale Police Department. In the first incident, police received a distress call just after noon about a...
Man critically hurt after being shot near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road
A man is reportedly in critical condition after he was shot near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road late Saturday.
Man dead after crash involving motorized scooter near Central and Glendale
A man is dead after a crash involving a motorized scooter near Central and Glendale avenues in central Phoenix late Saturday.
KTAR.com
2-year-old dies in Scottsdale after drowning on Christmas Eve
PHOENIX — A 2-year-old died in Scottsdale after a drowning incident on Christmas Eve, authorities said. Officers responded to a medical distress call around noon near Pima and McDowell roads, according to ABC15. The child, who was found in a pool, was given lifesaving treatment by fire personnel and...
Woman arrested for false reporting and DUI after driving car into Chandler lake, police say
CHANDLER, Ariz. — The Chandler Police Department has arrested a woman after the car she was driving ended up in a lake just after midnight Thursday, according to authorities. Police said the woman was arrested on charges of false reporting and driving under the influence after police and firefighters...
AZFamily
2 killed after driver crossed into oncoming traffic in San Tan Valley
Many were stuck waiting for their loved ones, whose flights were canceled or delayed at Sky Harbor Airport. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office released photos of a missing 12-year-old boy spotted at a Queen Creek Walmart. Last-minute shoppers flood Phoenix-area malls. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Phoenix-area malls were full...
fox10phoenix.com
Man, suspect dead following shooting at west Phoenix gas station: PD
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officers are at the scene of a shooting that left two people dead, including the suspect. According to a brief statement, the incident happened in the area of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, and when officers arrived, they learned that an adult male worker of a business was shot, and that the adult male suspect left before police officers arrived.
KTAR.com
Fiancé of Cooper Lamb, Sheriff Lamb’s late son, dies from car crash injuries
PHOENIX — The fiancé of Cooper Lamb, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son, died Friday from injuries she sustained in a car crash a week earlier, the sheriff said. “Last night, our sweet Caroline passed away,” Lamb said in a Facebook post on Saturday. “She went home to be with Cooper and Elaine. Please keep her family in your prayers.”
KTAR.com
Suspect arrested after holding gun against own head during standoff in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A suspect was taken into custody Wednesday after holding a gun against his head during an hourslong standoff in Phoenix, authorities said. Officers attempted to pull over a vehicle with three occupants near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road around 8:45 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. The...
12 News
