WESH
Police: 1 hurt in Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating a shooting. It happened Monday around 1:21 a.m. in the area of Sanoma Village, according to police. One boy was found with gunshot wounds. His condition is not known. This is a developing story.
Man from Apopka arrested for stealing Christmas presents from home
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Apopka police have arrested a man for allegedly stealing Christmas presents from a house. Officers said they got a call about a burglary from Emerson Park. They said multiple items, including Christmas presents, were taken. Dekevious Burton, 30, was found and charged with burglary of...
Florida Man Shoots Ex-Girlfriend In The Back 15 Times Because She Ignored Him
A Florida man reportedly confessed to police that he shot his ex-girlfriend 15 times in the back because she refused to answer his phone calls and texts since ending their relationship. Carlos Lemont Jones II, 23, of Melbourne, was arrested Tuesday and charged with premeditated
fox35orlando.com
Florida man killed after crashing into traffic sign, pole in Osceola County: troopers
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 20-year-old Kissimmee man is dead after his car crashed into a traffic sign and a utility pole in Osceola County early Monday. The Florida Highway Patrol said the single-car crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. on Osceola Parkway, east of Interstate 4. Troopers said the...
WESH
How detectives caught suspect accused of shooting married Orange County couple
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was shot and killed in broad daylight in Orange County last month. Her husband was also shot. Surveillance video near the crime scene showed a man on a bicycle. A month after the shooting, the suspect is in jail accused of murder. It...
Elderly woman found dead after Christmas night house fire in Deltona
DELTONA, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County are investigating after an elderly woman was found dead after a house fire. The fire occurred Christmas night at a home on Gregory Drive in Deltona. Firefighters were called out to the home around 9 p.m. Sunday for reports of a fire.
Sheriff: Mom who claimed she was assaulted, robbed on I-4 allegedly made up story
After a Florida woman reported that she was assaulted and robbed when she pulled over on Interstate 4 to change her child's diaper, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office says that story might not be true
fox35orlando.com
Kissimmee man, 28, killed while crossing street in Osceola County: FHP
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 28-year-old Kissimmee man was killed while attempting to cross a street in Osceola County Saturday night, according to troopers. The Florida Highway Patrol said the man was walking across W Irlo Bronson Highway near Old Vineland Road shortly before 10 p.m. when he was struck by an SUV.
WESH
Officials: Woman dead after Volusia County house fire
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators in Volusia County are trying to determine what caused a deadly house fire in Deltona. An older woman lived alone at the house, and firefighters say the flames were more intense and harder to fight because of all the stuff that packed the home.
WESH
Police charge husband of woman shot, killed in Altamonte Springs with murder
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Altamonte Springs. On Thursday, police charged the woman’s husband with second-degree murder in her death. Thirty-six-year-old Jonathan Jiles is accused of shooting and killing 35-year-old Brandi Jiles early Tuesday morning. Jonathan Jiles was initially arrested...
WESH
Family of missing Osceola County woman pleads for public’s help
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Paola Miranda-Rosa’s mother, Ivonne Rosa, says the entire family is destroyed, desperately waiting for any information that could help bring Miranda-Rosa home. Authorities say Miranda-Rosa was reported missing after visiting her grandmother in Orlando on Dec. 17 in 2021. On Dec. 18, she was...
Driver dies in early morning near I-4 in Osceola County, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly early morning single-car crash in Osceola County. The crash happened Monday at around 6:55 a.m. on Osceola Parkway, east of Interstate 4. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers said a Mazda 3 was heading...
Lakeland Police officer punches man several times during arrest
A video circulating social media shows a Lakeland Police officer punching a man who is already on the ground several times during an arrest.
WESH
Fire damages home in Brevard County, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A house fire in Brevard County on Monday displaced a family. The fire occurred on the 500 block of Magnolia Avenue in Melbourne Beach. According to the fire marshal and Melbourne Beach police, all of the occupants got out safely and no one was hurt.
Orange County deputies remind drivers of the dangers of street racing
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After a recent incident, Orange County deputies want to remind drivers that street racing is illegal. Orange County Sheriff’s Office’s helicopter saw two motorcyclists driving dangerously. “We work hard to stop reckless behavior,” OCSO said in a tweet. According to the sheriff’s...
click orlando
Casselberry woman dead, teen girl critically injured after crash in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old woman from Casselberry died Saturday after a crash in Orange County that left four other people injured, including a 17-year-old girl who was hospitalized in critical condition, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 12:43 a.m. on South Goldenrod Road...
fox35orlando.com
Person killed in fiery crash Christmas morning in Orange County: troopers
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was killed in a fiery crash on Christmas morning in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Shortly after 12:30 a.m., troopers said a 2011 Chevrolet Impala was being driven northbound on State Road 429, south of Ocoee Apopka Road, when for an unknown reason, it drove off the road into a closed and coned-off construction site.
Pedestrian hit and killed crossing near busy Central Florida intersection, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Osceola County. The crash happened Saturday at around 9:45 p.m. near the intersection of West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway and Old Vineland Road. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers...
WESH
Sheriff: 5 suspects arrested for killing Osceola County man they tried to rob
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County sheriff's office says one fingerprint led detectives to find five suspects involved in the murder of a St. Cloud man. The sheriff says it was an attempted burglary gone wrong. Sheriff Marcos Lopez says the five suspects planned on robbing the victim...
WESH
FHP: 1 dead, 4 others injured in Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Florida Highway Patrol, a woman died after an Orange County crash Saturday, and four others were injured. Two vehicles crashed around 12:43 a.m. on Goldenrod Road and Fort Jefferson Boulevard. Troopers said a Nissan Altima attempted a left turn onto Fort Jefferson Boulevard...
