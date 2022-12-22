ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KMPH.com

Body found after fight in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — A body was found after a fight early Monday morning in Tulare. Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies were called out around 1:30 a.m. for reports of a fight near Road 44 and Avenue 204 in Tulare. Deputies say when they arrived they found a person...
TULARE, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested after stealing inflatable Grinch from home in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Calif. (FOX26) — A man now finds himself behind bars after deputies say he stole an inflatable Grinch from someone’s home in Riverdale. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says JC Tankersley was arrested after he stole the holiday decoration from a home on Feland Avenue and sold it to someone for $40.
RIVERDALE, CA
KMPH.com

Man dead after crashing into canal in Mendota

LOS BANOS, Calif. (FOX26) — A man has died after crashing into a canal late Saturday night in Mendota. CHP officers responded around 10:56 p.m. to a car crash involving one vehicle on Highway 33 near Bass Avenue. When they arrived, they say they found an SUV overturned into...
MENDOTA, CA
KMPH.com

2 dead after rollover crash in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men have died after a rollover crash in Kings County. Officers say the two men are members of the military. CHP officers were called out around 7:15 a.m. Monday morning for reports of a crash just outside of Lemoore on Highway 198, west of Highway 41.
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: 2 homicide suspects arrested in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men have been arrested on suspicion of homicide, Merced police officials say. Police say 26-year-old Jose Joya Flores Jr. of Merced and 22-year-old Julius Joya-Flores were arrested as the suspects in 21-year-old Jordan Terrell Love’s death. According to the authorities, on Wednesday around 12:23 a.m. Merced police received a call […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Clovis PD: Dispute between brothers leaves one dead

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Police Department officers say a disturbance at an apartment complex left one person dead. Police officers say they were called Wednesday around 4:00 p.m. to the report of a disturbance between two adult brothers in an apartment complex located near Peach Avenue and Gettysburg Avenue. According to the authorities, the […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced armed robbery results in 3 arrests, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people were arrested due to an armed robbery that happened at Sunnyside Apartments according to the Merced Police Department. On Wednesday, December 31, 2022, police say they responded to a call at Sunnyside Apartments at the 900 block of D Street for an armed robbery. Officers say the victim told them […]
MERCED, CA
goldrushcam.com

Fresno Police Stop Vehicle Involved in a Fresno Robbery, Passenger Fleeing the Scene Now Faces Multiple Charges Including Kidnapping the Driver

December 24, 2022 - Southwest DST officers located a vehicle that had been identified as being involved in a robbery in Northwest Fresno. Officers initiated an investigative stop at Parkway Drive and Belmont Avenue. The vehicle yielded but a passenger immediately fled from the vehicle. He was quickly caught by officers and they located an unserialized, loaded firearm inside of his waistband. 16 additional rounds were located inside of his pocket.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno woman charged after hitting Hoover student with car

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney’s office has charged 39-year-old Lisa Spoors with murder for the October 4 crash that killed 15-year-old Hoover High School Junior Rashad Al-Hakim. In a release, the Fresno County District Attorney’s office said Spoors struck Al-Hakim, then left the scene and returned 20 minutes later. We captured […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

VIDEO: Robbers attack woman, teens held up at gunpoint in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Detectives are now investigating two robberies that took place Wednesday, just three hours apart in Fresno. Fresno Police confirms that the two cases are believed to be related. The victims told FOX26 News they believe they were followed home after they shopped at Asia Supermarket...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Selma teenagers involved in fatal crash

SELMA, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – The Selma Police Department say they have identified the victim and driver involved in a traffic collision that occurred in Selma on Dec. 8, 2022. Police say 17-year-old Briseida Mariscal of Selma was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Floral Ave. and Wright St. suffering significant injuries. According to […]
SELMA, CA
KMPH.com

$400K North Face cargo theft from Visalia, 2 arrested

Sun Valley, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division’s Cargo Theft Interdiction Program (CTIP) and the Visalia Police Department ran a joint investigation that resulted in 2-men being arrested. The CTIP team recovered approximately $414,000 of The North Face products, an entire shipment of stolen...
VISALIA, CA
goldrushcam.com

Merced Police Arrest Known Gang Member Found in Possession of a Loaded Illegally Converted Assault Weapon

December 24, 2022 - Merced – The Merced Police Departments Gang Unit arrested a known gang member in possession of a converted assault weapon. On December 23, 2022, at approximately 12:40 P.M. the Merced Police Departments Gang Violence Suppression Unit followed up on information that known gang member Israel Sanchez (27) was in possession of an illegal firearm.
YourCentralValley.com

What led to Clovis and Jefferson fatal crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One woman is dead, and seven are injured, six of which are in critical condition, after a two-car crash in Fresno Wednesday morning. Most of those are being held at CRMC, with one at Valley Children’s Hospital. Officers have not yet identified the woman who lost her life. What is known, […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Female jogger raped near Fresno State, false report

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Update- The Fresno State Police conducted an investigation of an alleged sexual assault which was communicated to the campus community this morning. During the investigation, it was determined that the reporting party made a false report to the Fresno State Police Department. The Fresno State...
FRESNO, CA

