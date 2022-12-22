Read full article on original website
Patti LaBelle, Queen Latifah, Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, And Yolanda Adams Perform At 2022 TheGrio Awards
Fans have Bryon Allen to thank for one of 2022’s top moments in music and award show history. At this year’s TheGrio Awards, which aired on CBS this past Saturday (Nov. 26), Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, Yolanda Adams, Queen Latifah and Patti LaBelle tore down the house with a powerful joint performance of Karyn White’s 1989 classic, “Superwoman.” As Fantasia began, Patti chimed in, “You better sing!” The women took turns flexing their range as the audience remained completely captivated. More from VIBE.comToni Braxton Reveals Which Rapper Wants Her To Sing At Their WeddingBig Daddy Kane And Queen Latifah Face Off...
Bobby Brown Reacts to Whitney Houston Movie: 'I'm Probably Gonna Watch It'
Countless Whitney Houston movies have been released since the singer's untimely demise 10 years ago, it must all be a blur at this point to her ex-husband, Bobby Brown. During an interview with E News, Brown did not say much about the upcoming biopic, "I'm probably gonna watch it," he said.
Clive Davis says Whitney Houston had a 'teenage, 1-year affair' with her assistant Robyn Crawford, but said rumors that it pushed her toward addiction are 'totally inaccurate'
Robyn Crawford had previously written about having a romantic relationship with Whitney Houston in her 2019 memoir.
LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years
Over the years, LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has built a successful career as a Grammy award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, NAACP award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — among other things. But he's also known as a father of four and a husband to one woman for 27 years and counting. He was asked to host the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony — he's a legend and a family man!
Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show
EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
Alicia Keys Says She’s Scared to Work with JAY Z Again
Alicia Keys has a confession to make. After her mega-topping hit, Empire State of Mind, featuring JAY Z, the Fallin’ star said she fears working with him again because there’s “no topping it.”. “I wonder if it kind of hinders us in some ways,” the 41-year-old singer...
Nick Cannon Hospitalized After Madison Square Garden Show
"I guess I'm not Superman," the comedian said.
Dolly Parton 'Freaked Out' after Hearing Whitney Houston Singing Her Song: 'I Was Gonna Wreck!'
Dolly Parton walked down memory lane during her appearance at "The Kelly Clarkson Show," as she recalled exactly when and how she first heard Whitney Houston's version of "I Will Always Love You." Many associates "I Will Always Love You" with Houston nowadays, but for at least twenty years before...
Bobby Brown “Don’t Know Nothing About” Upcoming Whitney Houston Biopic
On Thursday (Dec. 1) TMZ caught up with R&B legend Bobby Brown to see what he’s been up to musically, and to ask him about his involvement in I Wanna Dance With Somebody, the upcoming Whitney Houston biopic premiering on Christmas Day. Brown, 53, did confirm that his iconic R&B group New Edition would be headed back on tour in March 2023, but as far as his late ex-wife’s biopic? He has nothing to do with that.More from VIBE.comBobby Brown To Share Personal And Career Life In Upcoming A&E Biography And DocuseriesWhitney Houston Defends Her Blackness In 'I Wanna Dance...
Nia Long Posts Pic of Her in ‘New Places and Spaces’ After Fiancé’s Alleged Affair
It’s been a tumultuous year for movie star Nia Long after her longtime relationship with Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka came to a screeching halt when it was revealed he was having an affair with a coworker. But as it appears, the Love Jones actress is starting a new chapter.
Wendy Williams’ Net Worth After Talk Show Ends
As previously reported, talk show host Wendy Williams of The Wendy Williams Show health caused her to miss several months of her show. Recently, Wendy’s production company, Debmar-Mercury, announced that the show, which has been on the air for 14 years, wouldn't return for another season. Instead, Sherri Shepherd will host her own talk show in Wendy’s timeslot. So what is Williams worth?
Cori Broadus, Snoop Dogg’s Daughter, Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend
Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Wayne Deuce on Saturday (Nov 26). In a sentimental Instagram video, Cori can be seen surprisingly walking into her future with her husband-to-be as her mother, father and onlookers recorded the beautiful moment. Met by Wayne on one knee — in matching pink fuzzy sweatsuits — the two embraced each other in solitude. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg And Shante Broadus Debut Luxury Scarf LineMount Westmore Go Black Ops In "Free Game" Music VideoSnoop Dogg, Sade, Teddy Riley Nominated For Songwriters Hall Of Fame Cori captioned the clip of...
How Ryan Reynolds Reacted to Shania Twain Calling Him out in ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ Performance
Shania Twain took the stage at the 2022 People's Choice Awards to perform a medley of her greatest hits. When she performed 'That Don't Impress Me Much,' she called out Ryan Reynolds by name.
Erykah Badu Is Preparing Summer Walker For Her Second Delivery As Her Doula
Summer Walker is preparing to deliver baby No. 2 with the help of R&B icon Erykah Badu as her doula — again. On Sunday (Dec. 18) the Still Over It singer revealed Badu’s crucial role in her second pregnancy on Instagram with photos of the two spending time together. More from VIBE.comErykah Badu To Release Her Own Weed Strain And Mushroom Tea Box SetSummer Walker Explains Why She Wanted A "White Or Gay Assistant" Following BacklashKeke Palmer Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump On 'Saturday Night Live' DONA.org defines a doula as “a trained professional who provides continuous physical, emotional and informational support...
Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles
Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
Whitney Houston’s Daughter: Learn About Bobbi Kristina & Her Tragic Death
Bobbi Kristina Brown is Whitney Houston’s only child. Bobbi adored her mother and called her a ‘best friend’. She claimed to have gotten married to Nick Gordon in 2014. Bobbi tragically died in 2015, similar to the way her mother passed. Pop icon Whitney Houston is remembered as...
What Cory Hardrict is Asking For in Divorce From Tia Mowry
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry are divorcing after 14 years of marriage. in Hardrict's response to Mowry's divorce petition, he disagrees on why they split.
Ashanti Says Producer Told Her to Take Shower With Him to Access Music They Made or Pay ‘40 Racks Per Record’
Ashanti has detailed an encounter she had with a producer who held songs they worked on for ransom—unless she agreed to some sketchy terms. In an interview on the Breakfast Club, the singer revealed she got into a “crazy situation” with a producer who initially offered to work with her for free.
We Love to See It! Kandi Burress is Going Natural, Shows Fans New Hairstyle
Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star Kandi Burruss has begun her natural hair journey and we are here for it!. On a recent Instagram reel, the Xscape singer showed off her stylish heatless do, and said she notices a “difference” since going natural. “I’ve been dedicated to these...
Janet Jackson opens up about being pregnant aged 50
Janet Jackson has revealed what it's like being a single working mother, having given birth to her son at the age of 50. On 3 January, 2017, the All For You singer gave birth to a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana. The birth came as a surprise to some...
