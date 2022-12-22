ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Patti LaBelle, Queen Latifah, Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, And Yolanda Adams Perform At 2022 TheGrio Awards

Fans have Bryon Allen to thank for one of 2022’s top moments in music and award show history. At this year’s TheGrio Awards, which aired on CBS this past Saturday (Nov. 26), Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, Yolanda Adams, Queen Latifah and Patti LaBelle tore down the house with a powerful joint performance of Karyn White’s 1989 classic, “Superwoman.” As Fantasia began, Patti chimed in, “You better sing!” The women took turns flexing their range as the audience remained completely captivated. More from VIBE.comToni Braxton Reveals Which Rapper Wants Her To Sing At Their WeddingBig Daddy Kane And Queen Latifah Face Off...
musictimes.com

Bobby Brown Reacts to Whitney Houston Movie: 'I'm Probably Gonna Watch It'

Countless Whitney Houston movies have been released since the singer's untimely demise 10 years ago, it must all be a blur at this point to her ex-husband, Bobby Brown. During an interview with E News, Brown did not say much about the upcoming biopic, "I'm probably gonna watch it," he said.
Distractify

LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years

Over the years, LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has built a successful career as a Grammy award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, NAACP award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — among other things. But he's also known as a father of four and a husband to one woman for 27 years and counting. He was asked to host the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony — he's a legend and a family man!
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show

EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
Shine My Crown

Alicia Keys Says She’s Scared to Work with JAY Z Again

Alicia Keys has a confession to make. After her mega-topping hit, Empire State of Mind, featuring JAY Z, the Fallin’ star said she fears working with him again because there’s “no topping it.”. “I wonder if it kind of hinders us in some ways,” the 41-year-old singer...
Vibe

Bobby Brown “Don’t Know Nothing About” Upcoming Whitney Houston Biopic

On Thursday (Dec. 1) TMZ caught up with R&B legend Bobby Brown to see what he’s been up to musically, and to ask him about his involvement in I Wanna Dance With Somebody, the upcoming Whitney Houston biopic premiering on Christmas Day. Brown, 53, did confirm that his iconic R&B group New Edition would be headed back on tour in March 2023, but as far as his late ex-wife’s biopic? He has nothing to do with that.More from VIBE.comBobby Brown To Share Personal And Career Life In Upcoming A&E Biography And DocuseriesWhitney Houston Defends Her Blackness In 'I Wanna Dance...
MarketRealist

Wendy Williams’ Net Worth After Talk Show Ends

As previously reported, talk show host Wendy Williams of The Wendy Williams Show health caused her to miss several months of her show. Recently, Wendy’s production company, Debmar-Mercury, announced that the show, which has been on the air for 14 years, wouldn't return for another season. Instead, Sherri Shepherd will host her own talk show in Wendy’s timeslot. So what is Williams worth?
Vibe

Cori Broadus, Snoop Dogg’s Daughter, Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend

Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Wayne Deuce on Saturday (Nov 26). In a sentimental Instagram video, Cori can be seen surprisingly walking into her future with her husband-to-be as her mother, father and onlookers recorded the beautiful moment. Met by Wayne on one knee — in matching pink fuzzy sweatsuits — the two embraced each other in solitude. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg And Shante Broadus Debut Luxury Scarf LineMount Westmore Go Black Ops In "Free Game" Music VideoSnoop Dogg, Sade, Teddy Riley Nominated For Songwriters Hall Of Fame Cori captioned the clip of...
Vibe

Erykah Badu Is Preparing Summer Walker For Her Second Delivery As Her Doula

Summer Walker is preparing to deliver baby No. 2 with the help of R&B icon Erykah Badu as her doula — again. On Sunday (Dec. 18) the Still Over It singer revealed Badu’s crucial role in her second pregnancy on Instagram with photos of the two spending time together. More from VIBE.comErykah Badu To Release Her Own Weed Strain And Mushroom Tea Box SetSummer Walker Explains Why She Wanted A "White Or Gay Assistant" Following BacklashKeke Palmer Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump On 'Saturday Night Live' DONA.org defines a doula as “a trained professional who provides continuous physical, emotional and informational support...
Madame Noire

Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles

Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
Tyla

Janet Jackson opens up about being pregnant aged 50

Janet Jackson has revealed what it's like being a single working mother, having given birth to her son at the age of 50. On 3 January, 2017, the All For You singer gave birth to a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana. The birth came as a surprise to some...

