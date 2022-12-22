Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
NFL World Reacts To The Field Conditions Controversy
The Detroit Lions weren't happy with the field conditions in Charlotte on Saturday. The Lions were taking on the Carolina Panthers with their playoff hopes on the line and the game ended up not being close. After being down 24-7 at halftime, they went on to lose by 14, 37-23.
Look: Old Tweet From Ohio State Football Is Going Viral
It was almost two years ago that Michigan made the then-controversial decision to give head coach Jim Harbaugh an extension. And a tweet that Ohio State made in response to the move has gone viral again today. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Jordan Strack of WTOL recalled how the Ohio...
Look: NFL Players Trashed Stadium's Field Conditions
Lions players had plenty to say about the field conditions at Bank of America Stadium following the team's 37-23 loss to the Panthers on Saturday. Per Kyle Meinke of MLive.com, quarterback Jared Goff said it was "below NFL standards," with first-round pick Aidan Hutchinson going a step further:. "That was...
Jim Harbaugh: Same coach, new approach has Michigan riding CFP wave
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Ever since Jim Harbaugh arrived at Michigan in December 2014, the spotlight — fairly or not — has been focused squarely on the head coach. The former star quarterback-turned team CEO had become an enigma of sorts for his quirky behavior. Folks always wanted to know more about him and how he made it work, and they often left them hanging.
NFL World Reacts To Monday's Jim Harbaugh Speculation
Where is Jim Harbaugh going to be coaching next year?. The Michigan Wolverines head coach has maintained that he'll be back in Ann Arbor for another season of college football. But Harbaugh's name is now being mentioned in NFL circles. The Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday....
WATCH: Former Wolverine Makes Buckeye Legend Pay Up
It's safe to say that the Buckeyes were confident heading into their Nov. 26 matchup with the Wolverines nearly one month ago to the day. After being dominated by the Wolverines in Ann Arbor just a year earlier, most of Buckeye nation had convinced themselves that it was a fluke...or the flu. Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud had this to say prior to the game back in November:
ESPN Computer's Updated College Football Playoff Picks
The College Football Playoff is now less than a week away. Saturday night, No. 1 Georgia will take on No. 4 Ohio State, while No. 2 Michigan will face No. 3 TCU. ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its picks for the two College Football Playoff semifinal contests this week.
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has receipts for his wins over Ohio State [Photo]
For the second year in a row, J.J. McCarthy and the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes on their way to a Big Ten Championship, and a berth in the College Football Playoff. Up next for the Wolverines is a CFP semifinal matchup in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 3 TCU. During a recent interview with Rich Eisen, McCarthy talked about a bunch of things, including a couple of ‘receipts’ he has from his wins over the Buckeyes.
Maize n Brew
Discussion: What has impressed you the most about Michigan football’s newest commits?
It’s that time of year again with future Michigan Wolverines announcing their commitment to the University of Michigan this past week. After two arguably program-altering seasons, it’s clear the Wolverines are still blazing through the recruiting trail to maintain their current level of success. This year’s 23-member class comes in ranked 16th in the nation. The Wolverines’ additions from the transfer portal rank best in the country. What’s impressed you the most about Michigan’s recent recruiting activities?
The Oakland Press
Former Red Wing to hit ice for Oxford fundraiser
A new Oxford fundraiser is set for Dec. 29, when the Fraser Wolverines take to the ice against members of the Red Wings Alumni Association, playing for Team 42 Strong. Joe Shields, president, general manager and player for the Fraser Wolverines hockey team, has been working for months on a way for the Wolverines to help the Oxford community, devastated by the mass shooting at the high school which left four students Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin, Hana St. Juliana, and Justin Shilling dead, wounding six other students and a teacher.
lansingcitypulse.com
The next big scandal at MSU?
I have a closet full of Green and White. I even have a pair of diamond-studded Spartan dangling earrings that I used to wear at every Saturday home game, during the years that my husband and I had season tickets to Michigan State University football. I have cheered myself hoarse at all manner of Spartan sports games. And I have many dear friends and former East Lansing neighbors who are, or were, employees of MSU, from deans, to faculty, to members of the administration.
Detroit rock scene to honor late guitarist Robert Gillespie
A tribute concert will feature performances by members of the Torpedos, Mutants, Powertrane, the Sights, and many more
annarborobserver.com
At Arborland, a Maize-and-Blue Exception
Why would a brand new spirit wear store in Ann Arbor fail to erect a sign for most of football season? There’s a reason. In September, Rally House opened in Arborland, its fifteenth Michigan location. But as assistant manager Sherry Preston explains, the Kansas-based company’s colors are red and black, “and everybody was having a…
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
Michigan’s Hell House to be Featured on Discovery+ on 1/29
If you're a fan of the spooky, the unexplained, and the paranormal, your interest probably doesn't stop when Halloween is over. People who love local legends will undoubtedly already know about Michigan's Hell House. In case you don't, here's a quick recap. Michigan's Hell House is said to be located...
Detroit News
Storm-induced flight cancellations, hazardous roads and power outages plague holiday leadup
Romulus — Burly gusts of snow and frigid temperatures squelched some of the holiday joy from travelers Friday as hundreds of flights were canceled and delayed from Detroit Metro Airport, road conditions became precarious and high winds left nearly 14,000 without power. Julie Mecklenburg and her two children were...
Detroit News
Gunshot victim: 'I'm not going back' to Detroit
Detroit — Kyla Moore said she fears for her life after being choked, shot and robbed at a west-side gas station this week, and the 19-year-old of Trenton said she won't be returning to Detroit. "No, I'm not going back," said Moore, who was shot just after midnight Wednesday...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Try Bone Heads BBQ’s popular pickle chips at its Saline location
SALINE, MI -- Grab a bite to eat before or after a movie at Bone Heads BBQ in Saline, located right next to the city’s Emagine movie theater. Bone Heads BBQ opened its second location in Saline in August 2020. This addition came nearly a decade after the barbecue restaurant got its start in 2009 at 10256 Willis Road in Willis, which is an unincorporated community southeast of Ypsilanti.
White Boy Rick Spotted In Lapeer Today At New Pita Way
The new Pita Way in Lapeer opened today and in attendance was none other than Richard Wershe Jr. - White Boy Rick. Pita Way owner Raad Kashat posted a picture of himself with White Boy Rick on social media this afternoon. Richard Wershe Jr.'s life story was the inspiration for the hugely successful movie, White Boy Rick. In the film, Wershe is played by Matthew McConaughey. The premise of the movie is as follows,
HometownLife.com
At last! Bad Brads BBQ opens in Livonia after massive delay
Motorists have driven by the new Bad Brads BBQ on Farmington Road for more than a year. They watched as the building renovations were finished, complete with new signage and a fresh new patio. And then, they waited. More than a year after finishing the renovations and two years since...
