We are warming through the rest of the week, going from the single digits to the middle/upper 30s by Wednesday. This kind of warmth will last through the weekend, as we are ringing in the New Year Saturday night – Sunday morning. This is both good, but also possibly bad, as another large-scale system is on track to bring a little of everything to the area. That includes a little more snow, a little rain, a little freezing rain, and a little more wind. This could cause issues on the next holiday weekend travel scene.

12 HOURS AGO