Traveling for the Holidays
Late Christmas Eve and Christmas Day both feature relatively good travel for the holidays. However, you will still want to give extra time for the commute to any holiday plans due to light blowing snow going forward and also because there will be plenty of snow plows out trying to get snow cleared and also to scoop up snow. We will also be staying chilly tomorrow, with wind chills still around -30°F early on Christmas. Make sure to bundle up!!
Warming Through The Week
We are warming through the rest of the week, going from the single digits to the middle/upper 30s by Wednesday. This kind of warmth will last through the weekend, as we are ringing in the New Year Saturday night – Sunday morning. This is both good, but also possibly bad, as another large-scale system is on track to bring a little of everything to the area. That includes a little more snow, a little rain, a little freezing rain, and a little more wind. This could cause issues on the next holiday weekend travel scene.
How Does This Christmas Compare to The Past?
It was a colder than average Christmas, but we did not break any records. The coldest of wind chills we saw over the weekend would be colder than the coldest air temperatures on this day. We also had a White Christmas this year after not having snow on the ground last year, and we are looking at 1-3″ of new snowfall by the time the data is update early Monday morning.
Last-minute shopping and traveling
Tracking Monday Morning’s Snow
The bulk of the snow with this Alberta Clipper has already fallen overnight. Look for the snow to wrap up as the morning goes on, completely out by 8 or 9 AM, with around 1-3″ of new snowfall since Sunday night. This will impact our Monday morning commute a little, whether you are heading into work, or to do a little post-holiday shopping, many roads will be a little slick in areas. Conditions will be improving however, as the snow clears out early enough in the morning.
