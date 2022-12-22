ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrill, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Major winter storm roars toward Wausau

An intensifying storm system will bring snow, strong winds with blowing and drifting snow and subzero temperatures this week in Wausau, with a winter storm watch in effect until Saturday morning. Light snow will begin Wednesday afternoon and early evening with steady snowfall overnight and through Thursday. Four to 7...
WAUSAU, WI
spmetrowire.com

Storm totals to change but strong winds will make travel difficult

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a winter storm warning for Portage and all surrounding counties until 6 a.m. on Dec. 24. Additional snow accumulation of 1-3 inches is expected Thursday through Friday, with widespread blowing and drifting snow. Strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph tonight through Friday night will also result in widespread blowing and drifting snow.
GREEN BAY, WI
WSAW

Rough weather causing trash crews to work even harder

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Some people may be having a personal day for the snow day, while others still have work to do. Either way, Waste Management services are collecting garbage despite a First Alert Weather Day, but the weather makes it a bit harder to get the job done.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Weather officials: Blizzard threat increases for central Wisconsin

The threat for a blizzard in the Wausau and central Wisconsin area is increasing as a major winter storm sweeps through the area. The U.S. National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. Up to 7 inches of snow with strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph Thursday into Friday night will result in widespread blowing and drifting. Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Wisconsin will feel the impacts, with travel conditions worsening through Friday night.
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Water Main Break on Willow/Fillmore in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – As temperatures dip well into the negatives this Friday, Marshfield Utilities is busy addressing a water main break on Fillmore/Willow in Marshfield. For more information on water main breaks and how to address them, click here. We welcome your stories! Contact us at [email protected]!
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Editorial: Wausau needs an emergency plan. Before that happens, attitudes need to change.

We all know how dangerous extreme cold can be to people experiencing homelessness. And we all know that this is Wisconsin. Each winter we experience at least one major storm with subzero temperatures, gusty winds and heavy snow, prompting students to stay home and businesses to close. People who are unsheltered face particularly severe risks during extreme weather that can expose them to the risk of frostbite, hypothermia and death.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: Hiawatha Sports Bar

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Wausau broadcaster, former WSAU-TV host passes away

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Legendary broadcaster and founder of Midwest Communications, Duke Wright, died Wednesday at the age of 83. Wright built Wausau-based Midwest Communications and as a teen hosted a live music program on then WSAU-TV. He is a member of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association (WBA) Hall of Fame....
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Sheriff’s office looking for suspect in armed robbery in Gilman

GILMAN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Taylor County Sherrif’s Office is investigating an armed robbery in Gilman. The incident occurred at the Cenex gas station. According to a press release, authorities are currently looking for the suspect. They say the public is not in danger. This is an active investigation....
GILMAN, WI
hubcitytimes.com

Fischer resigns from Marshfield Common Council

MARSHFIELD — Alderman Adam Fischer is vacating the Common Council seat he has held for three years. The District 7 representative has submitted his resignation, effective December 31. Fischer was appointed by the Common Council on Oct. 21, 2019, filling the seat vacated by Jason Zaleski. Fischer was then...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Stevens Point police looking for package thieves

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a vehicle suspected to be involved in package thefts on the city’s east side. Police posted images of the suspect vehicle on their Facebook page. They believe it is...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

Plea deal likely for suspect in Stevens Point armed robbery

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 21-year-old man accused of robbing two people at gunpoint last year is scheduled to reach a plea agreement in the case. Kardell Days is charged with 12 counts in connection to the incident, including armed robbery and false imprisonment. Stevens Point Police said on...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

Warrant issued for Wausau man recently released from prison

A 22-year-old Wausau man who spent three years behind bars after participating in the armed robbery of a teenager is being sought by police after allegedly ignoring sex offender registration letters and absconding from his approved residence. Davin Smith was 19 when he was sentenced to prison on charges of...
WAUSAU, WI
The Mystery Reporter

The Abbotsford Killer Who Was Caught by His Mom

Photo by Maxim Hopman on UnsplashPhoto byMaxim HopmanonUnsplash. In 1995, Abbotsford, the picturesque city in Canada, experienced something horrifyingly insane. Two young girls, only in their teens were subjected to a brutal attack by a man who was later known as the Abbotsford killer. While one of the girls survived the traumatic attack, the other girl’s body was found floating in the Vedder River hours later.
ABBOTSFORD, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Babysitter charged with abuse

JUNCTION CITY, WI (WSAU) A babysitter from Junction City is accused of slapping a child she was watching. Lorene Borntreger, 37, reportedly admitted to slapping the baby’s face because the child wouldn’t stop crying. The child is under 1-year-old. A police report says the incident happened on December...
JUNCTION CITY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy