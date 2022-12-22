Read full article on original website
Major winter storm roars toward Wausau
An intensifying storm system will bring snow, strong winds with blowing and drifting snow and subzero temperatures this week in Wausau, with a winter storm watch in effect until Saturday morning. Light snow will begin Wednesday afternoon and early evening with steady snowfall overnight and through Thursday. Four to 7...
Storm totals to change but strong winds will make travel difficult
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a winter storm warning for Portage and all surrounding counties until 6 a.m. on Dec. 24. Additional snow accumulation of 1-3 inches is expected Thursday through Friday, with widespread blowing and drifting snow. Strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph tonight through Friday night will also result in widespread blowing and drifting snow.
Rough weather causing trash crews to work even harder
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Some people may be having a personal day for the snow day, while others still have work to do. Either way, Waste Management services are collecting garbage despite a First Alert Weather Day, but the weather makes it a bit harder to get the job done.
Weather officials: Blizzard threat increases for central Wisconsin
The threat for a blizzard in the Wausau and central Wisconsin area is increasing as a major winter storm sweeps through the area. The U.S. National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. Up to 7 inches of snow with strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph Thursday into Friday night will result in widespread blowing and drifting. Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Wisconsin will feel the impacts, with travel conditions worsening through Friday night.
This Cozy Cabin in Wisconsin is One of the Coolest Places to Spend a Night this Winter
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for a great way to spend a night in Wisconsin this winter, you should definitely consider adding this cabin to your list.
Water Main Break on Willow/Fillmore in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – As temperatures dip well into the negatives this Friday, Marshfield Utilities is busy addressing a water main break on Fillmore/Willow in Marshfield. For more information on water main breaks and how to address them, click here. We welcome your stories! Contact us at [email protected]!
Editorial: Wausau needs an emergency plan. Before that happens, attitudes need to change.
We all know how dangerous extreme cold can be to people experiencing homelessness. And we all know that this is Wisconsin. Each winter we experience at least one major storm with subzero temperatures, gusty winds and heavy snow, prompting students to stay home and businesses to close. People who are unsheltered face particularly severe risks during extreme weather that can expose them to the risk of frostbite, hypothermia and death.
Amid blizzard conditions and bitter cold, Wausau has no plans to offer shelter
Members of the community are coming together to provide emergency shelter for those who need it in Wausau as near-blizzard conditions continue and the city braces for subzero temperatures. But so far, the officials have announced no such efforts in Wausau or Marathon County, though other communities statewide have stepped...
Business of the Week: Hiawatha Sports Bar
Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
Wausau broadcaster, former WSAU-TV host passes away
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Legendary broadcaster and founder of Midwest Communications, Duke Wright, died Wednesday at the age of 83. Wright built Wausau-based Midwest Communications and as a teen hosted a live music program on then WSAU-TV. He is a member of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association (WBA) Hall of Fame....
Sheriff’s office looking for suspect in armed robbery in Gilman
GILMAN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Taylor County Sherrif’s Office is investigating an armed robbery in Gilman. The incident occurred at the Cenex gas station. According to a press release, authorities are currently looking for the suspect. They say the public is not in danger. This is an active investigation....
Fischer resigns from Marshfield Common Council
MARSHFIELD — Alderman Adam Fischer is vacating the Common Council seat he has held for three years. The District 7 representative has submitted his resignation, effective December 31. Fischer was appointed by the Common Council on Oct. 21, 2019, filling the seat vacated by Jason Zaleski. Fischer was then...
Stevens Point police looking for package thieves
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a vehicle suspected to be involved in package thefts on the city’s east side. Police posted images of the suspect vehicle on their Facebook page. They believe it is...
Plea deal likely for suspect in Stevens Point armed robbery
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 21-year-old man accused of robbing two people at gunpoint last year is scheduled to reach a plea agreement in the case. Kardell Days is charged with 12 counts in connection to the incident, including armed robbery and false imprisonment. Stevens Point Police said on...
Warrant issued for Wausau man recently released from prison
A 22-year-old Wausau man who spent three years behind bars after participating in the armed robbery of a teenager is being sought by police after allegedly ignoring sex offender registration letters and absconding from his approved residence. Davin Smith was 19 when he was sentenced to prison on charges of...
The Abbotsford Killer Who Was Caught by His Mom
Photo by Maxim Hopman on UnsplashPhoto byMaxim HopmanonUnsplash. In 1995, Abbotsford, the picturesque city in Canada, experienced something horrifyingly insane. Two young girls, only in their teens were subjected to a brutal attack by a man who was later known as the Abbotsford killer. While one of the girls survived the traumatic attack, the other girl’s body was found floating in the Vedder River hours later.
Babysitter charged with abuse
JUNCTION CITY, WI (WSAU) A babysitter from Junction City is accused of slapping a child she was watching. Lorene Borntreger, 37, reportedly admitted to slapping the baby’s face because the child wouldn’t stop crying. The child is under 1-year-old. A police report says the incident happened on December...
Man who was punched by cop after Offspring concert in Abbotsford files lawsuit
A man who was punched twice in the face by a police officer after a concert in Abbotsford in November has filed a civil claim, saying he was beaten “senseless” in the incident and his charter rights were breached. Ryan Atzenberger of Kamloops is suing the City of...
