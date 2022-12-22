ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

The Spun

Look: Old Tweet From Ohio State Football Is Going Viral

It was almost two years ago that Michigan made the then-controversial decision to give head coach Jim Harbaugh an extension. And a tweet that Ohio State made in response to the move has gone viral again today. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Jordan Strack of WTOL recalled how the Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday's Jim Harbaugh Speculation

Where is Jim Harbaugh going to be coaching next year?. The Michigan Wolverines head coach has maintained that he'll be back in Ann Arbor for another season of college football. But Harbaugh's name is now being mentioned in NFL circles. The Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday....
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Jim Harbaugh Is A Candidate For New Job

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has already said this year that he plans on staying at the college football level, leading his alma mater toward a potential national championship. But Harbaugh's name has been floating in NFL circles for a while. Multiple reports from earlier this month suggested that...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Updated College Football Playoff Picks

The College Football Playoff is now less than a week away. Saturday night, No. 1 Georgia will take on No. 4 Ohio State, while No. 2 Michigan will face No. 3 TCU. ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its picks for the two College Football Playoff semifinal contests this week.
ATHENS, GA
US 103.1

Michigan’s Hell House to be Featured on Discovery+ on 1/29

If you're a fan of the spooky, the unexplained, and the paranormal, your interest probably doesn't stop when Halloween is over. People who love local legends will undoubtedly already know about Michigan's Hell House. In case you don't, here's a quick recap. Michigan's Hell House is said to be located...
SAGINAW, MI
East Coast Traveler

5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints

Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
FLINT, MI
metroparent.com

Best Hot Chocolate You Can Only Find in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor

On a winter day in Michigan, those at-home Swiss Miss packets just won’t do when you’re jonesing for a cup of hot chocolate to awaken your senses. Whether the warm drink is boozy, simple or over-the-top, we’ve found the best places for hot chocolate that you can only get in Southeast Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

What’s Going on With These Quality Dairy Locations in East Lansing?

Apparently, I don't drive along Michigan Avenue enough to know/see that the Quality Dairy that had been at the corner of Harrison and Michigan Avenue has closed. It was brought to my attention by someone in the 517 Living Community Greater Lansing Area Facebook group. Someone was in a similar boat to me and only just recently learned that this particular location had closed.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Flint Journal

Here are the school, business closings in mid-Michigan for Friday, Dec. 23

Many schools and libraries across mid-Michigan are closed due to a winter storm that’s sweeping across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for mid-Michigan until 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, with the National Weather Service noting possibly 2-3 inches of snow has already fallen in the norther part of Genesee County and winds whipping snow around in the area.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan

PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Eye Candy of the Week: corner of Sycamore and Ionia streets

Built in 1878, this stately, 3,000-square-foot home sits on the corner of Sycamore and Ionia streets, near the edge of the original city limits of Lansing. The home is sturdy, well-kept and brimming with local history. Consistent with Queen Anne style popular at the time, the building features dormers, steep...
LANSING, MI
