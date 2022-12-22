Read full article on original website
Kiri Jolith
4d ago
so she got sick, had a sample taken (as was common practice), then doctors managed to make vaccines from studying the sample.....so um.....what exactly did she do that is worth commemorating?
Reply(66)
217
81 million fools
4d ago
and for the next century thousands of not millions of people will pass the statue and think to themselves "who the eff was she?" while millions of other who know who she was will wonder why taxpayers had to pay tens of thousands to have a statue erected of her....
Reply(40)
163
Anthony Williams
4d ago
keep erasing history and it will repeat itself. replacing a statue with another isn't smart because now there will be animosity. Her statue should stand alone not replace history
Reply(24)
153
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Has Opened a New Store in VirginiaBryan DijkhuizenVinton, VA
Rising temperatures in the Roanoke Valley pose a risk of bursting pipesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local warming shelters are available in the Roanoke Valley to get people out of freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Christmas festivities continue in the Roanoke ValleyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
5 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Washington Examiner
Black people should get $350,000 each in reparations, landmark California committee hears
Black Californians should get $350,000 to help shrink the racial wealth gap and right historical wrongs, a landmark California reparations task force has heard. Max Fennell, a 35-year-old businessman and former professional triathlete, told the committee the money should be given to all black California residents. He argued that black-owned businesses should receive grants of about $250,000 and 15-20 acres of land to help further boost black wealth during the Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals' public hearing.
Neo-Nazis Say Attack Leaving 40,000 Americans in Dark Is Only the Beginning
"The Moore County case was small-scale when compared to some of the plans that we have seen," MEMRI's Simon Purdue told Newsweek.
Seven Men Executed for Rape in 1951
image of the Martinsville 7Photo bybing.com/search?q=image. Francis DeSales Grayson, Frank Hairston Jr., Howard Hairston, James Luther Hairston, Joe Henry Hampton, Booker T. Miller, and John Clabon Taylor were seven young men executed in Virginia in 1951 for the rape of a white woman. These men were also known as the Martinsville 7 They ranged in ages from 18 to 37. Their accuser was a 32 year old white woman named Ruby Stroud Floyd.
Bus full of migrants arrives outside VP Harris' house
A bus from Texas carrying dozens of migrants from Nicaragua arrived Tuesday at the gates of the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. – where Vice President Kamala Harris lives.
Atlanta school under federal investigation after allegations principal assigned Black students to classes based on race
The Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights has launched an investigation into an Atlanta public elementary school after allegations the principal was assigning Black students to certain classes.
Fact Check: Would White People Really Be Eligible For Reparations?
As states look to shape what reparations will look like for Black people, let’s just keep our eyes on this space. The post Fact Check: Would White People Really Be Eligible For Reparations? appeared first on NewsOne.
Move to Pay Reparations to Descendants of Slaves Renewed
Lawmakers are looking to determine a dollar amount for reparations due ancestors of enslaved AmericansPhoto byPhoto by Tasha Jolley on UnsplashonUnsplash. New York is following California's lead in renewing efforts to look at a dollar amount due the descendants of enslaved Americans.The figure determined in California is 569 billion; each recipient would receive $223,200. This total also takes into account compensation for discriminatory housing practices that abided after slavery was abolished.
This Ohio actor has given away $600 million
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
California Reparations Could See Newsom Give Black Americans $223k Each
Nationally, Black households have a median wealth of $24,100, compared to white households' median wealth of $188,200.
Why You Should Be Worried About the Split in the Methodist Church
Protestants are splitting up over LGBTQ issues. In the 1840s, it was slavery that opened a rift.
a-z-animals.com
Cottonmouths in Virginia: Where They Live and How Often They Bite
Cottonmouths in Virginia: Where They Live and How Often They Bite. Located in the southeastern region of the US, Virginia is known for its vast and diverse habitats. The stunning Chesapeake Bay, the Shenandoah Valley, and numerous rivers, mountains, and forests, there is something there for everyone to explore. However, if you’re out exploring, it’s important to take care as there are 32 snakes in the state, with three being venomous. One of these is the cottonmouth – also known as the water moccasin. So, join us as we discover everything you need to know about cottonmouths in Virginia!
Kentucky senator says her transgender son has died by suicide
Kentucky state senator Karen Berg on Tuesday shared that her transgender son died by suicide, as she urged people to “practice tolerance and grace”.She said her son, 24-year-old Henry Berg-Brousseau, also a transgender activist, died last Friday as the “lack of acceptance took a toll”.He was “a beloved son, brother, nephew, dog parent and friend”, she said, adding that he “long struggled with mental illness, not because he was trans but born from his difficulty finding acceptance”."The depth of his loss is yet to be absorbed," the Louisville lawmaker said in a statement. "Henry spent his life working to extend...
This grocery store worker was told to submit a 'formal resignation letter.' So he went all out.
A former Tesco employee shared a video of his hilarious resignation on Reddit, where it quickly went viral.
Top U.S. Congressman Dies
Congressman Donald McEachin (D-VA) died Monday after a battle with cancer, according to Mediaite. He was 61. In a statement posted to social media, McEachin's Chief of Staff Tara Rountree said, "we are all devasted at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin. Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia's Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first.
Georgia woman who pushed little sister out of the way of oncoming truck graduates from college
ATLANTA — Eleven years after she saved her sister from an oncoming truck, a senior at Berry College will soon walk across the stage in her cap and gown. It’s a milestone she wasn’t always sure she’d reach. At 10 years old, Rucker pushed her then...
This man was almost lynched by a white mob but then a miracle happened
Laurence C. Jones (1882 - 1975) is known as an African-American educator. He founded the Piney Woods Country Life School in Mississippi in 1909. The Piney Woods School is still in operation today as a boarding school for African American students. It is the largest African-American boarding school as well as the second oldest African-American boarding school in continuous operation.
Why this predominantly White county in Southern California is declaring racism a public health crisis
Andrew Do was afraid to play sports his last two years of high school.
The richest woman in Georgia
A hand-breaded, perfectly seasoned boneless chicken breast sandwich made the Cathy family one of the richest families in the United States. Because of this delicious chicken sandwich, three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list: Dan, Don "Bubba," and Trudy Cathy White.Today, I will reveal the story behind the richest woman in the Cathy family, who lives in Hampton, Georgia.
Virginia restaurant refuses to serve Christian group
A Virginia restaurant canceled a reservation for an event hosted by a conservative Christian group. According to the restaurant’s Instagram account, the group is a “political organization that seeks to deprive women and LGBTQ+ persons of their basic rights.” NBC News’ Danny Cevallos reports on how this controversy comes as the Supreme Court is hearing a case of a web designer refusing to create sites for same-sex couples. Dec. 9, 2022.
Taunted for being Black, a student fought back, civil rights complaint says. The 30-second fight derailed her life.
SLATON, Texas — The Black girl’s hands were shaking as she approached a white classmate in gym class. “I told you,” Autumn Roberson-Manahan said, her voice quivering, “to stop using that word.”. Autumn, a 17-year-old senior at Slaton High School, said she’d asked the boy four...
Comments / 646