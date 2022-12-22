Out in the cold: Police, non-profits prepare resources as Arctic front settles in

Winter has officially arrived and brought with it brutal cold and dangerous wind chills. Temperatures in the single digits, blustery winds up to 45 mph and wind chill values down to minus 25 degrees are expected through Friday with bitter cold continuing through the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service in Lubbock, the extreme wind chills are extremely dangerous with the potential to cause frostbite on exposed skin in just 30 minutes.

The dangerously cold weather comes the day after National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day, for which a candlelight vigil was held at Lubbock Salvation Army’s Dave Freriks Disaster Complex Park to remember those who died while experiencing homelessness in West Texas.

Risk factors from the cold are especially high for people caught in it without adequate shelter, but Lubbock nonprofit organizations are doing everything they can to minimize those risks and keep the community's homeless population safe and warm.

"The next couple of days, temperatures are going to be such that people's lives will certainly be at stake, so we're encouraging people who are out on the streets to seek refuge, seek shelter," Maj. David Worthy of the Lubbock Salvation Army told the Avalanche-Journal Wednesday.

The Salvation Army's shelter, which normally has a limited capacity, will not turn anyone away during the cold snap.

"Our shelter will be open for what we call 'cold-cot mode,'" Worthy said. "The shelter will be open for anyone who needs assistance to get out of the cold."

The Salvation Army also operates a day center that's open for people to drop by and warm up.

"Our day center, the Empowerment Center, will be open all day long. That's a drop-in center for people to get in and out of the cold. It's a warming center that is right at our facility at 1111 16th St.," Worthy said.

Additional services are available for people who need transport to a shelter or choose not to stay in one. The Salvation Army and the Lubbock Police Department both have specialized teams that will be out looking for folks who need help and providing them with resources.

"During cold spells, the Lubbock Police Department Community Engagement Unit (CEU) will be out on patrol during day and nighttime hours in an attempt to locate individuals who might be in need of shelter. CEU will direct its efforts to overlooked areas such as overpasses, bridges, alleys or any place someone might be set up for the night," LPD Lt. Brady Cross told the A-J.

"The CEU will transport individuals to shelters such as the Salvation Army so they can get out of the cold during the day or night. If homeless individuals refuse shelter, we will provide them with cold weather gear such as coats, gloves, hand warmers and sleeping bags so they can survive the frigid temperatures," Cross added.

The Salvation Army's Cold Patrol and Survive the Night teams will also be deployed Saturday night, Worthy said.

"Those are teams that go out in specialized trucks to assist people that are caught out in the cold with two purposes: one, to transport them back to our shelter if they don't have a place to stay, and two, if they don't wish to come out of the cold, the Cold Patrol and Survive the Night teams provide sustenance to get through the night.

"These trucks are stocked with blankets, food, gloves, scarves, those kinds of things to help people get through the night," Worth said.

Numerous other agencies provide services for people experiencing homelessness in Lubbock, like Open Door, Grace Campus and Family Promise. People who need assistance can contact the Lubbock Police Department, Salvation Army, or any of these organizations.