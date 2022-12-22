Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee, Mississippi by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 01:47:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Greene; Lee; Mississippi; Poinsett; St. Francis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southwestern St. Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 14:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-27 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southwestern St. Lawrence LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Periods of moderate to heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches except locally 6 to 12 inches in the most persistent bands. Highest accumulations are expected west of Route 68. * WHERE...Southeastern St. Lawrence and Southwestern St. Lawrence Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact commute or holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...After a lull during the daylight hours, a period of steady snow is expected this evening into Tuesday morning.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 16:22:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-27 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves between 8 and 12 feet. * WHERE...The north-facing beaches from northwest to northeast Puerto Rico, Culebra and St Croix. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Wednesday night. For the High Surf Advisory, through 6 AM AST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters. Hazardous breaking waves. Localized beach erosion is possible.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 16:22:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-27 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves between 8 and 12 feet. * WHERE...The north-facing beaches from northwest to northeast Puerto Rico, Culebra and St Croix. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Wednesday night. For the High Surf Advisory, through 6 AM AST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters. Hazardous breaking waves. Localized beach erosion is possible.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 16:22:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-29 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves between 8 and 12 feet. * WHERE...The north-facing beaches from northwest to northeast Puerto Rico, Culebra and St Croix. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Wednesday night. For the High Surf Advisory, through 6 AM AST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters. Hazardous breaking waves. Localized beach erosion is possible.
Comments / 0