Effective: 2022-12-27 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-28 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains; Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT MST TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow and widespread blowing and drifting snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with 6 to 12 inches in the Centennial Mountains and the West Yellowstone area. Winds could gust as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains and Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to Midnight MST Tuesday Night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially along Interstate 15 from Monida Pass to Lima.

BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 1 HOUR AGO