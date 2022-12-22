Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 14:08:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-27 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution and consider postponing travel until winds subside, or take an alternate route. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds gusting up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult on Interstate 90 near Livingston, and roads along the Beartooth Foothills. Unsecured objects may be blown around and damaged.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-28 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains; Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT MST TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow and widespread blowing and drifting snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with 6 to 12 inches in the Centennial Mountains and the West Yellowstone area. Winds could gust as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains and Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to Midnight MST Tuesday Night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially along Interstate 15 from Monida Pass to Lima.
