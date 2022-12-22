Effective: 2022-12-26 14:08:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-27 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution and consider postponing travel until winds subside, or take an alternate route. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds gusting up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult on Interstate 90 near Livingston, and roads along the Beartooth Foothills. Unsecured objects may be blown around and damaged.

PARK COUNTY, MT ・ 26 MINUTES AGO