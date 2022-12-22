ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago volunteers construct tents for the homeless as brutal storm approaches

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YazxQ_0jqlrwX200

Chicago volunteers construct tents for the homeless as brutal storm approaches 02:01

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For those who don't have a home, the next few days are dangerous and can be deadly.

CBS 2's Noel Brennan showed us Wednesday how one organization is taking action now to keep the vulnerable safe.

"People around here call it 'Tent City,'" said Andy Robledo.

Robledo can't turn away from what he sees on the ground. Right beside the Dan Ryan Expressway.

"It's on Roosevelt and Des Plaines. I live right down the street. I drove past for almost a year and noticed more and more tents pop up every single day."

Tents better suited for summer than the winter storm headed our way on Thursday.

"People talk about frostbite, talk about like being just cold all the time and never being able to warm up," Robledo said.

For the past year, Andy and a team of volunteers have had a simple task.

"We're building ice fishing tents. So we have OSB subflooring as well as housing insulation, like panel insulation on top. We will have 160 built this year. So, it's a lot," Robledo said.

Andy said donations pay for the tents and survival gear that his team delivers to locations around the city.

"Five dollars, $10 at a time. Right now, the priority is building people better shelter while they're out on the streets, getting people heaters and propane. So that they can stay warm in their tents."

Warm enough to survive the next storm – and a Chicago winter.

"People out here don't have anything, so without these tents, this is like their only lifeline right now."

Andy and his team of volunteers put together three tents at this location. They plan to do another 16 more before the end of the day.

Comments / 31

Ramona Diaz
4d ago

too bad most of the world doesn't know what it is like to be homeless especially it extremely bad weather. I know first hand. not every homeless person is a drug addict. more then half our children and Us veterans. wake up people

Reply(2)
10
MJ
4d ago

Sad we can give billions to other countries for wars that are not ours and what ever else, but this is all we can do for our own. Shame on this government!

Reply(1)
9
Lewis ervin
4d ago

when you have greedy men and women controlling the system this is what happens. America have 3rd world countries in neighborhoods. this is certainly not by coincidence but by design. people that are homeless have given up . the system has truly destroyed many people some by their own choices and some by design.

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Petterino's, Chicago Life Cares give Christmas meals to homeless

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The popular Loop restaurant Petterino's and a group that helps the homeless joined forces Sunday to give out 500 Christmas meals. The founder of Chicago Life Cares, who is also a bartender at Petterino's, knows firsthand how important generosity like this is. He lived in a homeless shelter when he moved to Chicago five years ago, so Sunday was emotional for him. "A lot of smiles," he said. "As soon as the co-manager came back and said, 'You have a line outside,' I lost it. Like, I couldn't control it, tears, all that stuff. I went out there, and there were people, and faces and souls that were ready to be touched and fed and everything. And that meant everything to me." Chicago Life Cares also handed out winter care packages including hats, gloves, tooth brushes and towels. Terrence Wilson said this is his first Christmas without his mom, who died in April. He said he could feel her presence and hoped he made her proud. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Operation North Pole returns this year, helping families with sick kids

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Holiday wishes complete for more than 20 Chicago area families with a child battling a terminal illness.As CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe explains, the organization Operation North Pole made it happen.A busy room made up of volunteers, many with family in various local fire departments, are here to make sure every gift is ready to go. "We had to scale down the on activities this year. (We're) looking forward to maybe coming back a little bit more next year."Hoffman Estates Fire Chief Alan Wax said prior to the pandemic, Operation North Pole would throw a "Winter Wonderfest" for sick...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Park Ridge first responders organize parade for sick children at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Christmas is widely reserved for children, but sometimes illness can keep them from spending the holiday with family at home. Knowing the task on this day, first responders in Chicago's northwest suburbs took matters into their own hands. Most days they're on the front lines keeping us safe, but on this Christmas first responders in Park Ridge were busy bringing holiday cheer to those who need it the most. With lights flashing and sirens blazing, first responders from the City of Park Ridge had unfinished business to take care of on this frigid Christmas night. It was a...
PARK RIDGE, IL
CBS Chicago

Volunteer works to get Chicago's homeless to hotel amid dangerous cold

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some of Chicago's homeless checked into a hotel Friday night to escape the brutal and dangerous subzero cold.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it was all thanks to one man whose good deed may save lives.Jermaine Jordan is proving what it means to give a helping hand. Video showed Jordan assisting a man out of his tent.Jordan said frostbite caused that man to have some of his fingers amputated. As the dangerous cold has ripped through Chicago, Jordan has scoured so-called tent cities and train platforms looking to help the homeless get out of the cold...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

St. Sabina delivers holiday meals, gifts to shelters, veterans on Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Father Michael Pfleger and parishioners at Saint Sabina Church had a busy Christmas Day, packing up and delivering holiday meals to nine shelters and two veterans' homes.The fantastic food was created by local Black-owned catering businesses, and there was more.Along with the meals, there were toys for the kids, and the Hobson Lucas Foundation provided $100 gift cards for women in the shelters.It all made Christmas brighter for nearly 1,000 people.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Braving bitter cold temps, shoppers flock to Lombard's Yorktown Center

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Despite the bitter cold, and warnings to stay indoors, there are still a lot of people out looking for deals for Christmas.Too late for online shopping and too cold for wandering outdoors, a lot of people spent the day with their families inside malls. CBS 2's Sara Machi reports from Yorktown Center in Lombard Friday where a line of kids giving their last minute wishes to Santa.Santa Claus asks kids whether they've been good, and then the follow-up question: What do they want for Christmas?Four-year-old Nolyn said "I want a Rudolph." But the other man welcoming the crowds...
LOMBARD, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Bears share their favorite Christmas memories

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Bears had the day off for Christmas, but ahead of the holiday, they shared some of their favorite Christmas memories.Cornerback Jaylon Johnson recalled growing up with a gas fireplace, and wondering how Santa Claus would get down the chimney."In my head, I was watching the shows, and it was like, 'Yeah, he comes through the chimney,' and all that. I was looking, and I'm like, 'My chimney don't look like that. How he going to come through the glass?'" Johnson said.Johnson said he was the type of kid to stay up all night searching for...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Kwanzaa celebrations at Chicago's Bronzeville Children's Museum

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Happening Monday, the Bronzeville Children's Museum is kicking off Kwanzaa. The museum is celebrating Umoja, which means "unity" and it's one of the seven principles of Kwanzaa. Families and children are invited to come out and enjoy music, crafts and more.The event runs from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 this afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

Where to pick up Christmas tamales in Chicago

Maria Elena Ortiz-Torres, 40, grew up sitting at her grandma’s kitchen table each December, watching the family matriarch make masa from scratch. She learned the basics of making tamales as her grandma carried out the Christmas tradition, which passed to her mother, who died in 2010. Now, it’s her...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Water main break dampens Christmas spirits in West suburban Bellwood

BELLWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- People in Bellwood will be celebrating the Christmas holiday with potentially unclean water. The entire village is being told to boil their water before drinking it or cooking with it. The warning was issued Saturday, but the news came as a surprise to some people who spoke with CBS 2's Noel Brennan. But the village says it posted information on its website and sent an automated call from the mayor to more than 9,000 people, whose Christmas dinner just got more complicated. "Not only am I cooking for my family, I'm cooking food for my sister's house," said...
BELLWOOD, IL
thereporteronline.net

Christmas at Chicago’s Walnut Room marks traditions old and new

One of the most historic restaurants in the city has become beloved for more than its food. “The Walnut Room is best known for its holiday tradition,” says executive chef Brad Saylor, as a 45-foot Christmas tree towers in the middle of his dining room. “We just celebrated our 115th anniversary, so we go back as one of the oldest restaurants in Chicago. I call ourselves the protector of traditions.”
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Elderly woman, firefighter injured in coach house fire in Glenview

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 78-year-old woman and a firefighter were injured after a coach house caught fire overnight in north suburban Glenview.The fire started around 11:35 p.m. Sunday in the detached coach house and garage of a home in the 1800 block of Jefferson Avenue, according to the Glenview Fire Department.When the first crews arrived at the scene, the coach house was fully engulfed in flames, and there were reports of a person possibly trapped inside.A 78-year-old woman who lives in the coach house was found outside, and was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. Glenview Fire Department officials said her injuries were not life-threatening.The fire was extinguished shortly before 12:30 a.m. One firefighter was treated at the scene for minor injuries. The fire caused an estimated $55,000 in damage.
GLENVIEW, IL
WGN News

‘We felt like our faces were burning’: Last minute shoppers brave the artic cold day before Christmas

CHICAGO — Shoppers aren’t letting winter’s latest artic blast keep them from buying last minute Christmas gifts in downtown Chicago. While Christmas Eve temperatures aren’t anything to write home about, the slight boost in degrees from the sub-zero temperatures on Friday have made shopping bearable, some shoppers said Saturday. “It’s funny how it’s ten degrees […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Thawing out this week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Off to another cold start, but winds are much calmer and wind chills have improved.Snowy in spots this morning. Minor snow accumulation of a half inch to an inch. The biggest threat will be for slick road conditions. Snow wraps up by the middle of morning as clouds clear out this afternoon.Finally, some movement in the temperature department as highs hit the 20s. The thaw out continues through the rest of the week. Highs by late week in the 50s!  TODAY: MORNING SNOW SHOWERS, MOSTLY CLOUDY HIGH: 21TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDYAND COLD LOW: 9TOMORROW: SUNNY AND NOT AS COLD HIGH: 27
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmup begins, overnight snow showers likely

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The warmup begins in the Chicago area as temperatures are much water, but conditions much wetter this week. Snow showers are likely Sunday night. Expect a minor accumulation of less than an inch west of Chicago. Monday brings morning snow showers and a high temperature of 21 degrees. Temperatures are back to the 40s and 50s from Wednesday to the weekend with rain likely Thursday through the weekend.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
137K+
Followers
31K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy