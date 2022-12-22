Early returns matter for 2023 Georgia football recruiting class: ‘This is a group that really wants to be great’

ATHENS — Ohio State will head to Atlanta on Monday with visions of 40 points on the scoreboard and a second crack at rival Michigan in the CFP Championship game. There’s no other way for the Buckeyes to approach things if they hope to win the showdown against No. 1-ranked Georgia at 8 p.m. next Saturday in the CFP Semifinal.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO