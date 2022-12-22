Siena men’s basketball wraps non-conference season with game at American

PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller Siena’s Jackson Stormo with the ball against St. Bonaventure’s Max Amadasun during a men’s basketball game at MVP Arena in Albany on Monday, December 19, 2022.

Siena gets one final tune-up game before fully heading into MAAC play, and Saints head coach Carmen Maciariello knows what he wants to see Thursday when his club visits American for a 1 p.m. non-conference game at Bender Arena in Washington, D.C.

That’s a repeat effort from Monday, when the Saints topped St. Bonaventure in this year’s Br. Ed Coughlin Franciscan Cup matchup.

“I want to see that same team that we just had tonight,” Maciariello said after Monday’s 76-70 men’s basketball victory in Albany. “Come and compete, and be able to game plan and guard.”

Siena got the stops it needed against St. Bonaventure, but it was the Saints’ offense that looked the part of a MAAC contender. Siena executed against St. Bonaventure to the tune of its most-efficient offensive outing of the season, limiting its turnovers to a dozen, making half of its shots from the field and nearly 90% from the foul line. In all, according to the kenpom.com database, the Saints registered 1.27 points per possession, a figure that ranks as their best this season by a fair margin.

“Honestly, we’re just getting better every day,” Siena freshman Michael Eley said of the Saints’ offensive showing. “We had a good week of practice, that obviously helps.”

Siena was a cohesive group against St. Bonaventure, especially in the half-court setting. The Saints moved through their sets with purpose, and directionless possessions were a rarity. Maciariello said he saw a club that was able to “get the ball in the right spots,” and utilize “the right reads,” throughout the game.

“They’ve been really watching a lot of film and understanding that on-time, on-target passes are key, especially for guys that want to . . . knock down shots,” Maciariello said.

With six players scoring at least eight points apiece, Siena (6-5) did plenty of that against St. Bonaventure — and will likely need a similar effort against an American (8-2) team that’s won eight games in a row, a streak that includes a victory against a Georgetown club that defeated the Saints earlier this month. Six players average more than eight points per game for a balanced American club, which has made a gaudy 48.9% of its field-goal attempts this season. That figure ranks American No. 32 in the country.

Matt Rogers leads American with 13.7 points per game. A 6-foot-9 junior forward, Rogers has made 63.4% of his shots, including 10 of 18 from 3-point territory.

Javian McCollum is one of three double-digit scorers this season for Siena, and leads the Saints at 17.3 points per game. After a couple games that saw McCollum post less-than-spectacular shooting numbers, McCollum got back on track against St. Bonaventure with a 7 of 13 shooting night. On the season, McCollum’s made 46.5% of his field-goal attempts despite taking nearly half his shots from 3-point territory.

Following their game against American, the Saints won’t play again until Dec. 30 at Quinnipiac. Maciariello said he’ll “be excited” if the Saints can produce an effort against American like they did against the Bonnies, and said his team needs to show the urgency needed to win MAAC games.

“We can’t relax. We can’t give up on a play,” Maciariello said. “And I think that’s what these guys are understanding. That’s what’s fun about this group is [that] they’re understanding the coaching and they’re growing — and that’s the most important thing.”

Contact Michael Kelly at mkelly@dailygazette.net. Follow him on Twitter at @ByMichaelKelly.

Categories: College Sports, Email Newsletter, Siena College, Sports, Sports